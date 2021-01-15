Letters to the Editor Letters: Klippert proposal nonsense, Trump unappreciated, kneeling protests and more | Jan. 15

Klippert proposal patent nonsense

(Rep Brad) Klippert’s electoral college proposal is patent nonsense. Giving each county one electoral vote would mandate that each Grant County resident have 226 times the influence on the election outcome as their share by population. Based on population, each of 147 electors would equitably represent ~50,400 citizens. The least-populous seven counties comprise 53,800 residents.

If an electoral college was constitutional in Washington, it might be practical to define electoral districts of equal population, but they would be constantly changing and inevitably gerrymandering would occur. And, it wouldn’t make much of any difference. Unless sagebrush is granted voting rights, King, Pierce and Snohomish counties alone add up to ~ 50% of the population and will dominate the statewide offices. Representative democracy.

If you don’t like it, go find a state where the propertied minority is in charge and buy a nice spread. Or change the Constitution to something more like fascism or totalitarian socialism and hope you can take control.

Dennis Mullen, West Richland

Trump taught me multiple things

What Trumpism has taught me:

I’ve learned a skilled demagogue can use fear, anger and greed to swing 30-40% of the populace to his cause.

I’ve learned that by playing on their hopes and fears, a good con man really can fool some of the people all of the time.

I’ve learned gaslighting really works. Once the con man has baffled them with b.s, people will believe any lie he tells them. If he says “massive voter fraud,” they will nod knowingly in agreement— without knowing the facts.

I’ve learned honor, decency and principles are easily forgotten for the sake of party and personal gain.

I’ve learned there are those who will believe any conspiracy— as long as it’s not true, but can’t see the real conspiracy and fraud unfolding right in front of them.

I’ve learned democracy is far more fragile than anyone imagined. A single, deranged con artist has thrown a wrench into the works— yet those sworn to protect democracy aid in its destruction while millions more cheer it on.

I’ve learned America isn’t the shining city on the hill anymore. We’re just like everyone else.

Lost.

Ray Whiting, Kennewick

Give your feedback to representatives

Our representatives and senators work for us and are paid well. To find yours, go to Find Your Representative-common cause, put in your address and call or write them with your concerns. They have the power and listen as we vote for them or not. Let them know what you are thinking. Do you really think doing nothing and complaining to each other is getting anything accomplished? Take action.

Marcia Isakson, Pasco

Newhouse reveals who he really is

Rep. Newhouse, you can finally drop the Mr. Green Jeans act. You’re just another Bananarepublican toady who’s enabled and indulged Trump’s alternate reality universe. Many of your constituents already knew that, but adding your name on the Texas amicus curiae brief makes it official.

The brief’s language (”unconstitutional irregularities”...”counting only lawful votes”) are clear to me. You even reiterate, “State legislatures are charged with selecting their electors and establishing their election systems” as your defense for participating.

If you support a state’s autonomy in running their elections, why are you challenging the results in four states other than your own? Who called the voting procedures into question? Why don’t you enumerate the irregularities? Where’s the rock-solid evidence the ballots were rigged?

Undermining our free election system by creating suspicions about its legitimacy is serious business. People get edgy. Numerous election officials and their families in the four states named in the brief have already received death threats. Many consider the gravity of your action to be seditious.

As a Democratic constituent, I have always doubted your political integrity. You swore an oath to protect the Constitution from all enemies, foreign AND domestic. Mr. Newhouse, you’ve broken that pledge.

Rick Gleitsmann, Kennewick

Trump’s work unappreciated

A person who never held a public office decided to run for the highest office in the U.S. Competes on the Republican ticket against seasoned veterans who have been in office as U.S. senators and congressmen. Beats all of them to become the Republician nominee. Goes against the powerful Hillary Clinton machine. No one gives him a chance of winning. All the news stations had declared her the winner. He wins!

Then everyone after they got over the shock goes after him. Every day all you see in the news media is negative articles. Nothing about standing tall to the UN, NATO, WHO, demanding they start paying their fair share. Brings the troops home, first president in years to not be in a war. Negotiate treaties with Israel and Middle East countries. He continues to work 16 hour days for making America great, gives his salary to charity. Refusing to get sucked into globalization crap. Nominated for two Nobel Peace Prizes. And for four years, nothing, not one article praising him for anything.

President Trump, they may not recognize your accomplishment but I do. God bless you and your family.

Ira Johnson, Kennewick

Who do you want to get sick or die?

People who refuse to wear masks, or grudgingly wear them into stores because they will otherwise be refused entry, and then put them under their chin or unloop it from their ear, this letter pertains to you.

Who do you want to sicken or kill today? How about that pregnant lady? How about that kid or adult fighting cancer?

How about that elderly person who came into contact with you? How about that kid with asthma?

There are lots more diseases and conditions that make a person at high risk of developing serious complications or death from a COVID-19 infection.

How about the burden placed on doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers? Nobody signed up for working during a pandemic worsened by irresponsible behavior. Neither did all those folks working in grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.

Washington State is fortunate to have Gov. (Jay) Inslee. He follows the science and acts to safeguard its citizens. It is unfortunate that not enough people cooperated to stop this outbreak. Some people actually don’t believe this virus is real, and face masks are optional for them. Please return to Planet Earth, and care about its citizens.

Amy Small, Richland

Why be upset over kneeling protests?

In response to Mike Boise’s Letter to the Editor on Dec. 24. I would urge Mike to read U.S. Code, Title 4, Section 8 regarding the U.S. Flag Code. I’m wondering why the kneeling seems to upset him more than other grossly disrespectful actions such as displaying the flag horizontally at football games (or other events), or the improper use of the flag’s image by Blue Live Matter supporters, or the improper use of the flag’s image by Trump supporters at rallies and boat parades?

As a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, I recognize the right to protest that the Constitution provides (the Supreme Court even ruled burning the flag does not violate the Constitution). However, I don’t understand what the NFL, Blue Lives Matter or Trump supporters are protesting in their gross disrespect for the flag. I’m not insulted and feel no disrespect when people kneel during the National Anthem; it’s the type of peaceful protest intended by the Constitution, which I took an oath to support and defend.