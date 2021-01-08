Letters to the Editor Letters: Teachers deserve thanks, no faith in Newhouse, porky COVID bill and more | Jan. 8

Teachers deserve your vote of thanks

As a professor of mathematics education for Washington State University, I have had the privilege of working with K-12 teachers and educational leaders in Richland over the past few years, supporting their work in educating students. While we have seen untold suffering from COVID-19 this year, I would like to express my gratitude and amazement at how teachers in Richland and throughout the Tri-Cities have overcome challenges to keep our students learning and developing and to support parents and families.

I have seen first-hand how teachers endeavor to adapt to conditions — whether they are starting a new virtual school, learning new technologies and applications to teach online, providing learning materials and meals, or adjusting instruction to include masks and social distancing. In the midst of this global crisis, teachers have been creative and innovative, developing solutions to ensure their students are learning while giving up sleep and putting aside their own needs.

During this holiday season, as we consider our blessings, I hope you also think about the educators who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our future generation is educated and cared for during these challenging times.

Amy Roth McDuffie, Richland

‘Faith in election, but not Newhouse’

Rep. (Dan) Newhouse signed the Dec. 10 Texas amicus brief to the Supreme Court. It sought to dismiss legitimate votes in four states. Dec. 11 the Court denied the suit. Texas had not demonstrated “judicially cognizable interest.” It had no right, no standing.

Newhouse claimed, “Joining this amicus brief is not about trying to overturn the results of an election, but is simply about ensuring the American people have faith in our elections and our Constitution.”

This is hard to swallow. Newhouse knows states have specific procedures that, in this election especially, have been subjected to in-depth analysis. The fact all court challenges had lost prior to his signing makes his stated concerns about faith in elections and the Constitution ring false.

On Sept. 24, 2019, the House began its formal Trump impeachment inquiry. The next day Newhouse released, “Congress should be legislating on behalf of the American people, not continuing endless investigations and reckless impeachment inquiries fueled by media frenzy.”

Dan’s principles regarding inquiries are inconsistent. The amicus brief was a last gasp illegitimate attempt. Those who signed it displayed the worst cronyism.

I do have faith in the elections and the Constitution. Sadly, I have lost faith in Newhouse.

Kristin Anderson, Pasco

COVID-19 relief bill full of pork

The latest “Covid” relief bill included:

At least $25 million for democracy gender programs in Pakistan.

Funding a study of 1908 Springfield (Illinois) race riot.

“Statement Of Policy Regarding The Succession Or Reincarnation Of The Dalai Lama.”

Commission to educate consumers about the dangers of using or storing flammable liquid containers near an open flame.

Additional $40 million “for the necessary expenses for the operation, maintenance and security” of The Kennedy Center — which has been closed! It received $25 million in the last COVID-19 relief bill.

$86 million to assist Cambodia; $130 million to Nepal; $135 million to Burma; $453 million to Ukraine; $700 million to Sudan.

Create a Women’s History Museum and an American Latino Museum as part of the Smithsonian. Overall, the Smithsonian gets $1 billion.

These are pieces of “...an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The article’s author hit the nail on the head: “Another year, another spending bill stuffed with pork.” https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/531294-congresss-pork-filled-covid-relief-bill

Is this what you expected?

Jim Davison, Waitsburg

Trump did lose; let’s get over it

This whole affair with the elections and the senators and congressmen trying to overturn the election is really embarrassing.

I really wonder if any of them have the constitution, much less adhere to their oath of office. The Republicans in on this charade should be ashamed of themselves. The president lost; get over it.

Jerry Kunkel, Kennewick

Rep. Newhouse broke oath of office

What a disappointment it was that Rep. Dan Newhouse, who swore to stand up for our democracy, signed on to the absurd and frivolous lawsuit by the Texas attorney general requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the results of our legitimate presidential election.

It’s puzzling that so many GOP legislators follow the weird, childish and delusional antics of this president — as if he has some control of their sensibility of right and wrong, more afraid of what he might do to their political careers than supporting our democracy and democratic elections. They have abandoned their vows to support the Constitution of the United States and are contributing to the anger, division and violence erupting in our country. They are creating a legacy that will follow them for a long time and hopefully their consciences will kick in and remind them of the oaths they took.

Sharon Y. Eckert, Richland

Biden should focus on transparency

I don’t recall the exact wordings but in a recent speech Joe Biden called on the USA for unity and healing and “truth”. What was definitely and glaringly missing from that speech were “transparency” and a “return to law and order”. Was that just another one of Joe’s stupid gaffes or were those omissions intentional?

Something to think about with a guy who spent many years wishing to occupy the Oval Office. He certainly did not sound like a law-and-order guy during the riots, and transparency is probably the last thing that he would wish for ..... it would hinder his family’s use of his office(s) to enrich themselves.

Beware!

James White, Richland

No severance due for city manager

I listened to the Richland City Council meetings of Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. When this subject of the city manger’s residency was broached in October 2017, she needed to take corrective action to fix it. Instead, she must have hoped that it would just blow over.

Now, she is getting a severance package. For what? She needs to just leave because she got money when she was not supposed to have it. She left her own paper trail, and now she is crying that she must leave, especially when the city council made no move to tell her, either move back into Richland, or resign.

Since Phil Lemley had a problem with this, then why did he not work to change the Article IV of the City Charter? He would need 60% of the 38,000+ voters in this city. I am not an unreasonable person. Lemley could have saved a lot of problems. You can praise whomever you want, but this Charter is the law of the land for the City of Richland. The mayor and three other snowflake council people need to just fire her and all of the council need to resign.

Lloyd Becker, Richland

Commercials on masks over the top

The latest wear a mask or die commercials on our local news stations are despicable! They are designed to invoke fear and panic in the public. They include pictures of younglings on ventilators!

I do not want my grandchildren to see these terrorist propaganda videos! These videos no doubt are coming out of the criminal Gov. Jay Inslee’s lair over in Olympia. This is the same guy that allowed murder, death, kill in my ole hometown of Seattle. Inconceivable!

We must realize our children are under attack by our corrupt government! Remember Videodrome!