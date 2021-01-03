Letters to the Editor Letters: Inslee’s climate spending, health law review, face masks and more | Jan. 3

What change will $3.1 billion buy?

What does Washington get for Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s $3.1 billion climate spending through 2030? Let’s see,

1. Less climate warming? Well no. Reducing CO2 emissions from 84 MMT to 54 MMT by 2030 will reduce global annual human emissions by less than 0.1%. This would achieve a >0.001 degree C reduction in purported climate change temperature.

2. Less historic flooding and wildfires? No. In 1910, a wildfire burned 3 million acres of the Northwest, killing over 80 people. CO2 back then was not a factor.

3. Reduce damage to Puget Sound due to ocean acidification? Well, no. The change would be unmeasurable. In 2010, the Seattle area was seeping about 5 million gallons of oil and other pollutants into the Sound annually. Acidification is way down the list of what is really damaging the Sound.

So, what does Washington get? Well, higher taxes, much more expensive energy, a lower standard of living particularly for the middle class, and not a whit of change to the climate. The governor likened carbon pollution to a long-term pandemic. Since this spending will not do anything to change the state’s climate, the state apparently will continue to be run like a-— well in the Governor’s words — “… a long-term pandemic.”

Craig Brown, Richland

Rep. Newhouse ‘bows to the bully’

I suspect that unlike Trump, Dan Newhouse believes mail-in ballots are safe and sound, because he isn’t fighting against his “fraudulent” election.

No, Dan and Spokane’s Cathy McMorris Rogers agree that they were elected with a voting system that is safe and effective and pleasant to use for voters. We can sit at a kitchen table with a phone or computer and check into local issues and candidates before making sound decisions.

In Washington state, we don’t need to walk past Proud Boys with guns to cast a vote.

Dan is one of 126 Republican representatives bowing down before a bully instead of standing strong for our democratic system. Our system lets voters decide elections, not courts, not politicians, but voters!

Voters, Dan! Voters! The 126 are cowards, hypocrites and Dan Newhouse.

You can understand that with Trump sucking big bucks out of the pockets of his followers, Dan may hope he doesn’t spend it all on gold toilets. Loser Trump might give a few bucks to those who supported his battle to overturn the election.

Maybe selling out works for you, Dan. America deserves more. We deserve leaders who support our democratic system.

Jim Thielman, Richland

A letter to Trump backers, friends

Dear Trump Supporters: I was really sorry that Hilary called you deplorable. Some of you are my friends and relatives, and you must have thought you had good reasons for voting for Trump in 2016. But now, my heart is breaking that so many of you voted for him again and even think he won the election. After years of his destructive policies and actions against our beautiful country, his well-documented lies and bullying and his despicable handling of the pandemic, how can you still think he is a suitable leader?

Now that he’s refusing to concede the election and encouraging the far right to fight for him, how can you still support him? You choose to believe conspiracy theories rather than facts from honest journalists who work hard to uncover the truth? Do you really want to align yourselves with thugs with guns? I don’t approve of activists on the left using guns and destroying property either, but I agree with what they are fighting for. How can we ever work together to repair our broken democracy? Please think about what you want your country to be. Start by giving Biden a chance. He’s not a communist.

Judith Loomis, Richland

Health laws need another review

I sympathize with the emergency room doctor who wrote the guest editorial and all the other health care workers during this challenging time. I applaud the devotion, commitment and professionalism many of them have shown during the pandemic.

As a former member of a board of directors at a local hospital, I’m aware of many of the hoops hospitals are required to jump through. Readers may not be aware that the Washington State Health Department issues a Certificate of Need (CON) regarding the number of beds each hospital in the state can have. In 1987, the U.S. Congress found that Certificate of Need laws were a failure with regard to the effective operation of American hospitals. Fourteen states repealed the ineffective CON laws. Washington State did not.

As a result of this decision and other mismanagement by the Washington State Health Department, we are now dealing with a bed shortage. Although it is too late to help now, it would be wise for the Washington State Legislature to review this law and other aspects of how this crisis has been managed as part of a post-pandemic “lessons learned” to ensure that our state is better prepared in the future.

Claire Hastings, Pasco

Richland will miss departing manager

Cindy (Reents) has been the best thing that could have happened to Richland over the years of her tenure with the City of Richland. Finding a better manager won’t be an easy task.

For those who don’t remember her predecessors, I had the distinct experience of working with the city manager in the 1980s. I was the GM for cable TV services for Richland and negotiated a franchise agreement with him for Richland. Cindy is far better in diplomacy, approachability and integrity than anything I’ve seen through the years in between.

After many years of community involvement and working with all three city governments, I have determined that Cindy Reents and Marie Mosely have been the most impressive, progressive and results-oriented city managers in the history of the Tri-Cities. I mourn the loss of such leadership and vision. These two city managers broke through the parochial sentiments that separated this metropolitan (area) for years. I firmly believe the current city council believes there are “greener pastures.” In my opinion, it doesn’t get better than Cindy’s stewardship toward the future of the City of Richland.

Toby Bouchey, Richland

Can we accept inconvenience?

Wearing masks and safe distancing provides the simplest approach to delay spread of the coronavirus until a safe vaccine can be developed and distributed. Unfortunately, even wearing masks seems to be too great a task for our independent-minded folks, who claim support from the Bill of Rights. Moreover, a substantial fraction of our population claims they will refuse a vaccine when it initially becomes available, despite any amount of testing to assure its safety.

Thus, it appears we will have to contend with the virus well into the future, resulting in even more deaths and financial hardship. If this were not a sufficiently serious problem, also hanging over our heads is climate change. Guess what? Many conveniently deny that mankind is the source of the problem, so no change in individual behavior is required. (See a connection?)

If we can’t solve the coronavirus problem with a little inconvenience, it’s hard to see how we can hope to address the heating of our planet, which also will result in deaths and financial hardship. Individual convenience versus the common good will be the issue that we have to come to terms with, and quickly.

Is our country capable?

David King, Richland

Cleveland: Honor the ironworkers

The Cleveland Indians new name should be Cleveland Skywalkers. This gives a nod to the bravest of the brave ironworkers our nation has ever seen. Native American Ironworkers. Without these people, there wouldn’t be skyscrapers, or an early place for business to flourish.

Think of it the mascot could be introduced by lowering it from the steel girders to a steel mockup to the cheers of fans then it picks up a huge rivet gun that shoots soft rivets that look like miniature Skywalkers into the crowd. This honors our Native Americans by displaying their positive heritage of amazing bravery.