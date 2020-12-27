Letters to the Editor Letters: Biden won, climate worries nonsense, remote learning and more | Dec. 27

Most Americans will not be intimidated

To the anonymous Trump supporter who felt that the best way to respond to my letter to the editor (“Looking forward to new chance”, TCH, Dec.10, 2020) was to send me a death threat warning me not to write anything positive about Joe Biden or negative about Donald Trump again or I would end up six feet under, your ugly letter filled with vile accusations against Hunter and Joe Biden deserves a response.

I believe that the majority of Trump supporters are not like you. They are decent people who want the best for our country just as any Biden supporter does. I do not believe that their way of expressing disagreement would be sending an expletive-laden death threat in an attempt to intimidate me or anyone else who has written a letter to the editor.

I firmly believe that the majority of Americans will not be intimidated or have their voices silenced by threats of violence from any side. If that ever happens, the American dream dies. Too many Americans want to keep the flame alive to let that happen.

Ed Rykiel, Richland

.......

Time to concede Biden won election

On Tuesday, the attorney general of Texas filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to undermine the presidential election results in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. On Thursday, a “friend of the court” (amicus curiae) brief was filed with signatures from approximately 126 Republicans supporting the lawsuit. It included two representatives from Washington. One was Dan Newhouse.

It is unconscionable that Newhouse signed onto the brief to overthrow the results in other states. I suppose he feared repercussions from a public bashing by Trump or having his name on the “did not sign” list. Newhouse has no morals and ethics; it is about power, not people.

Biden won the election by the votes as confirmed by each states’ certification on safe harbor day, and as of Friday night reinforced by the Supreme Court.

With multiple failed lawsuits in the courts, there is no evidence that this election was fraudulent. This spewing of disinformation by Trump and Republicans puts the country in crisis and lines the pockets of Trump with lots of money for himself.

It is time Dan Newhouse and other Republicans stop groveling at Trump’s feet and stand up as leaders and declare Joe Biden president-elect.

Suzanne Feeney, Kennewick

.......

Newhouse action was appalling

I was appalled to read of Congressman (Dan) Newhouse’s support for the president’s last-ditch effort to steal the election by requesting the Supreme Court throw out the votes of millions of legitimate votes.

The president’s lawsuit didn’t pass the court’s laugh test, yet the congressman felt he should add his previoiusly good name to this ill-fated effort. The president’s lies are tearing our country apart. The United States needs real bipartisan political leadership now to heal our country and safely guide us through the pandemic.

Congressman, don’t be complicit in the president’s efforts to undermine our democracy.

Erik Nicholson, Richland

.......

No one was forced to attend wedding

(Did) the (Grant County wedding) couple and their guests have no concern for the “innocent“ people they exposed? If you actually read the Constitution, their rights are clearly elucidated. The rights of others are to attend, decline to attend in any manner.

None of the guests (I would assume) were forced to attend the wedding. Food providers could have refused to work, and if any participants were really concerned, they could have worn their PPE or just not shown up in the first place. Then, there are the “innocent persons,” who may or may not have already contacted the COVID-19 virus. Try the spreader for “attempted murder”(?), and I would then like to add drug trafficking of any kind for “murder attempt” list.

I too am discouraged/saddened by our societal loss of decency and replaced by the new lower moral standards. And at the end, I question ... if the “greater good” is “not so good,” or far worse than the “greater good.” I wear PPE at appropriate times, the rest of the time, I refuse to stop “living” so I can just “live” and keep on sucking air.

And sorry to say, there are no solutions under the sun designed by man or monkey that will “keep all of us alive.”

Jim Mead, Prosser

.......

Climate worries are all nonsense

Well I see the Democrats are up in arms again; champing at the bit to save the world from global warming, or is it from climate change? Mr. Biden has appointed a climate czar (Mr. Kerry) who knows nothing about the climate or any other science. One of their most vocal advocates (AOC) is a past bartender. Anyway, these “experts” have committed to rejoining the Paris Accords and eliminating all greenhouse gases (whatever these are) by 2050.

I have to admit I am confused. Initially, they told us that CO2 was the big villain which had formed an invisible umbrella somewhere above us that trapped heat and caused global warming. Then I and many others realized the CO2 is 50% heavier that air, so how does it get up there? No answer. They just changed to carbon and climate change.

Prophesying all sorts of calamities which never happened. CO2 increased from 270 ppm to 390 ppm, yet the planet cooled or remained the same temperature. Again no one spoke of CO2. It was changed to “greenhouse gases” or carbon. You are being conned, my friends. If they persist in this nonsense, it will only damage the economy and throw millions out of work, with zero effect on the climate.

Jim Watkins, Pasco

.......

Dems deserve what they voted for

For years, I have been put off by letters from readers who don’t have a clue about what is happening to our country. But now, I want to say to these people, “Don’t complain when you can’t feed your family because so much of your paycheck is taken by the government to pay for the green new deal, and don’t complain when you can’t do the things you used to do freely because the new normal created by power-drunk governors has become set law, and don’t complain that you can’t get the products you need at the quality level you once took for granted, because the Paris Climate Accord has put so many restrictions on businesses that they cannot produce what they once did.”

It is unbelievable that the media has bamboozled most people into hating a man who has given so much for America, that they don’t know all the great things President Trump has done. They follow the media’s fawning over Biden as if he’s the Second Coming, when he is really a Trojan horse to usher in Obama’s third term: Giving Away America. Take a look at the Democratic Party. You voted for them.

Lisa Davis, Kennewick

.......

Pasco needs to go to remote learning

I am a fifth grade teacher in Pasco. I had to comment on your recent coverage of our request that the school board return our students to fully remote learning. It is a complex issue. I desperately want to be in the classroom with my students. I want to teach them face to face.

But more importantly, I want our students, educators and community to be safe. We simply cannot continue to provide face to face learning safely until COVID-19 is under control. Our case numbers in Franklin County are exploding for all demographics including school-aged children, and yet the school board in Pasco is doing nothing.

Amy Phillips, our Pasco School Board president, said, “We are going to have kids every single week at school with COVID.” This is terrifying, that our leadership is accepting that our students will be spreading COVID in the building. For the safety of our students, families and staff, we can’t continue the way things are.

It is time for the school board in Pasco to stand up for children, education professionals and the community of Pasco. They must return our students to fully remote learning.