Letters: Teacher feels at risk, rethink endorsement, Trump was right and more | Dec. 24

Recall the reason for the season

Christmas is about the arrival of history’s most important figure, the Messiah who bears life’s most important message.

Regardless of how hard many groups work to remove Jesus from daily life, His appearance is no myth or mere coincidence. Consider the following, penned by an anonymous author:

“All the armies that ever marched, and all the navies that ever sailed, and all the parliaments that ever sat, and all the kings that ever reigned, put together, have not affected the life of man upon this earth as has this one solitary life.”

This season consider The Case for Christ!

Max Strait, Kennewick

Pasco teacher: I feel I’m at risk

I am a teacher for the Pasco School District, and I want to make it very clear that I absolutely love teaching, I love our community, and I love my students. There is absolutely nothing better than face-to-face learning; however, given the high numbers (of COVID-19) in our community, I do not feel safe doing in-person learning.

I had two students on Thursday whose immediate family members tested positive for Covid-19. One was removed from my class within the first fifteen minutes of class. The other was there the whole day and did not return because the parent was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Parents/families are sending their children to work while they’re waiting for their COVID-19 results. This is a huge concern because there is no way of knowing or enforcing students to quarantine when it is deemed to do so, and not all parents follow the policy of COVID-19 quarantining. This has already happened in my classroom and in who knows how many more. I feel scared and hopeless.

I love my students and my job, but I feel I’m putting my health and my loved ones at risk.

Vanessa Ochoa, Pasco

Rethink stance on Rep. Newhouse

I urge the Tri-City Herald Editorial Board to rescind and apologize for their endorsement of Dan Newhouse for U.S. representative from Washington’s Fourth District.

Last week, Mr. Newhouse chose to stand with other Republicans who would throw out legally cast votes in other states.

Why? What good could come of this action? He is helping undermine confidence in our electoral process and should be called out for that.

Perhaps this is an issue the Tri-City Herald Board should have asked him: What is his position on democracy? I don’t think we can necessarily now believe he is interested in upholding the oath he took when he was sworn in, or that he believes the votes cast to elect him are very important.

He has made a bad mistake, and the Herald made a mistake in endorsing him. But, because we live in a democracy, we can fix that next time around.

Cynthia Johnson, Kennewick

Protest decision to allow kneeling

Olympic committee okays kneeling and protests for upcoming events. First of all, I am mad as hell. This is a slap in the face for millions of military and law enforcement who have served our country for hundreds of years.

The next time you watch the news and see that flag-draped coffin of a service person who died in action, remember his or her family. For conservatives, kneeling is not okay. If you want to protest, use your position and name to do it throughout the year .

For the millions who are not okay with these protests, please email, call, use social media to contact the Olympic committee, NBC and all the sponsors. This needs to be reversed. If we allow this disgrace of kneeling to happen, it will make our country look horrible.

As I said, find another way to protest, ask the NFL, NBA, baseball and the other sports that have pulled this kneeling crap. We stand for the flag to honor those who have served. When athletes kneel, this is disrespectful. Use your platform to change the world, (but) do it on your time, not mine, or millions of others’ time.

Mike Boise, Kennewick

Trump was right on vaccine date

It appears that CNN (and other liberal news channels) said it will be a miracle if Trump delivers on the promise to produce and distribute the vaccine in 2020. Guess what is happening!

My recommendation is for all liberals who do not trust or hate Trump: Do not take the shots so believers like us will have more for us Trumpers. It also appears that the liberal media have possibly received what they wanted in the crooked Joe Biden Family. Let’s see what happens. So don’t complain. Suck it up!