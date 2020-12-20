Letters to the Editor Letters: Baby Jesus missing, face masks, sex ed bill not liked and more | Dec. 20

What did Richland do with Jesus?

What ever happened to baby Jesus?

Have we thrown the baby out with the bath water? Whose birthday is it anyway?

Richland used to have a lovely nativity set on George Washington Way. Now all we have is a multitude of lights and alphabet houses. It is bright and pretty, but the baby has been thrown out with the bath.

Jesus was born in a cave and the angels and shepherds came to see Him first.

The shepherds were the most despised nobodies in town. The ox and ass kept Jesus warm. Joseph and Mary laid our savior in a crib of hay.

Marx would have us focus on materialism, for he preached Hell is a good place to go. Jesus would have us focus on being detached from this world for Heaven is our true home.

Judith Schultz, Richland

Many still aren’t wearing masks

While shopping at the Richland Home Depot the other day, I encountered several people not wearing masks. As I approached each, I loudly proclaimed, “You’re supposed to be wearing a mask!” Heads turned. It was almost as if I had said, “Get off my lawn!”

One guy responded, “You’re wearing a mask, so you’re protected!” Astonishing! Can there be even one person who does not understand the role of masks in subduing the pandemic, after repeated explanations and exhortations? Where did he get the idea that pandemics can be treated so cavalierly? (Thinking of you, Brad, and you, Clint, also that Richland City Council member named Bob.)

Once more, for the kids in back:

1. While masks afford some protection for the wearer, their primary purpose is to protect others.

2. Anyone not wearing a mask is both endangering others and prolonging the economic agony.

3. If you oppose the lockdown, wear a mask. This is what will bring the economy back.

3. If Home Depot employees can wear a mask all day, you can wear a mask for the 45 minutes you’re in the store.

5. Rinse and repeat.

How many deaths will it take?

Robert McDonald, Richland

Give support to doctors, nurses

America first! If you believe COVID-19 is worse than the flu .... or not. We all want the best for our country and citizens. Contributing to the well being of everyone (is) our goal! Some of us wear masks as our contribution. Those who believe this virus is not as serious as said can also contribute.

Our clinics and hospitals are in dire need of help! Volunteer (since this virus is not a big deal), and since protective gear is at a premium, step up without (it), give a helping hand. Ask what you can do to give those doctors, nurses, aides (and) all their support staff, time to rest and reset from this trauma and stressful profession they have chosen; putting their lives on the line, leaving ... their families and loved ones — to help strangers, people in need — our neighbors, friends, family.

Dorothy Rawson, Pasco

Sex ed bill not liked in Mid-Columbia

On Dec 1, the Herald published a half-page article about the recently passed law on comprehensive sex education (CSE), saying it was confirmed with a 58% approval of the voters. It could have also stated that it passed in 11 counties around Seattle but in none of the counties in the Mid-Columbia. (62% rejected in Franklin and Benton counties.) For social issues, Seattle dominates, although with issues like car tabs, the east side also counts.

It indicates sex education will include indoctrination during the entire education period from kindergarten to 12th grade in a “progressive” manner. The article did not state: Why is this comprehensive methodology needed? What objective is to be achieved? How will success be measured?

The total content of what is to be taught is still in the “back room.” We do know that the concept of “affirmative consent” for fourth grade and up is in the new law. Parents should pay attention to what this implies and how it is applied.

By law, parents have the right to opt their child out of the CSE. Only extensive opt-out may work to get CSE out in the light and under control. See I-1109: which provides more parental and local control.

James Zimmerschied, Richland

Newhouse tilting to authoritarianism?

Congressman (Dan) Newhouse is in favor of an authoritarian government? That is what should be implied from him allowing his name to be added to an amicus brief of a case the state of Texas filed with SCOTUS to overturn the presidential election.

The case is alleging that millions of fraudulent votes were cast in just a handful of states. It is shameful the eradication of democracy by the Republican party. No one has been able to prove fraudulent votes in any court from Michigan to Georgia. The only cases of voter fraud were in Pennsylvania from two Republicans voting for Trump.

This travesty only pushes the two parties further apart and to create further discord in our nation. As much as 2016 hurt the majority of Americans, (yes, Clinton won the popular/majority vote) we sucked it up and organized. This farce of a case has no merit and on Jan. 20, President-elect Biden will be sworn in as our nation’s 46th president.

Kylie Grimes, Pasco

Media top loser of election year

As we view our election year, we see winners and losers. This year the No. 1 loser is the mainstream media. It was complicit in reporting the No. 1 Russian asset in the US as being Donald Trump while at the same time ignoring stories about Joe Biden. We really don’t know who our president-elect is. He seems to have run on a platform of, “I am good guy and I am not Donald Trump.” What are his policies? They seem to change with the wind. Or worse yet, he can’t remember what they are. No reporting on the numerous gaffes or lapse of memory. In one case, he couldn’t remember Trump’s name.

Or how about Joe’s relations with Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings? A laptop and a credible witness indicate that Joe has not been honest. When the story broke, mainstream media were silent. We now know Hunter is under federal investigation for money laundering and tax evasion.

I wrote a letter to the editor about Hunter’s foreign dealings and it was rejected by the Tri-City Herald for not being factual. A congressional hearing found my statements to be true.

May the mainstream media RIP.

Donald Havre, Richland

Get three bids on solar installation

There has been an uptick in false or deceiving advertising related to solar energy sales targeting homeowners. Installing solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on a home or business is a great way to offset energy from the grid and gain energy independence. The best way to approach a solar project is to talk to multiple installation companies and obtain at least three quotes to ensure pricing is competitive and the product meets quality standards.

Solar Washington, a 501c3 solar education nonprofit, provides a list of suggested questions to ask an installer before signing a contract, along with a recorded presentation on an introduction to solar, found at this link: www.solarwa.org/consumer_resources. Other than sales tax exemption, Washington state solar incentives have expired, but a federal income tax credit is available through 2021.

Many folks finance their PV system by obtaining a low-interest rate loan from one of several banks or credit unions around the state offering solar loans. Solar Washington will host webinars on consumer protections and how to analyze a solar quote in the coming year. If you have a topic for a solar webinar, please submit your idea to the Solar Washington website.

Chandra Romel, Richland

Klippert offers no solution to virus

Brad Klippert’s lengthly dogma presents nothing to help reduce or control the virus. It does highlight his bruised Republican ego because he is not in charge or influential during this time. While claiming no one person should be in charge, he will be happy to have his group (party) tell all what to do. Control the governor, Health Department and the school boards? Seriously?

Stay in your lane, stop inciting and encouraging people to destroy others. Work toward a solution, not ignore your responsibility to all in the community, not just your failing party’s base instincts to burn it all down.