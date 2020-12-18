Letters to the Editor Letters: Vaccine distribution, lack of civics knowledge, campaign signs and more | Dec. 18

Put minorities at the head of line

Our Black and Brown family members deserve to stand nearer the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccinations. As a group, they are nearly three times more vulnerable than we Whites (Scandinavian, I). We must ask Tri-City leaders to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations to our most-at-risk first, including a racial basis.

There is easy agreement that healthcare workers and those in congregate living situations, including prisons, need to be vaccinated ahead of others. Are our leaders prepared to follow the science and serve our minorities on a preferential basis thereafter?

Predictably, some will loudly rally behind a flag of “that’s racism against Whites” and they would be dead wrong. If we follow the science, as we should, there will be less suffering in our whole community.

We could begin this prioritization by putting more of the early vaccination stations in the Black and Brown neighborhoods. This could reduce the impact of limited transportation availability.

Let our local political leaders know that we expect relative risk of harm to be the sole guide to vaccine distribution, including a racial prioritization. Anything less is a poorly hidden form of racism.

#BlackLivesMatter

E. Ivar Husa, Richland

.......

Why was guy from Vancouver here?

Regarding Mr. Swanson’s opinions (Letter to the Editor, Dec. 6).

1) GOP governors are also (finally) realizing that they have to limit gatherings just as the responsible Democratic governors have been for the past eight months. It’s science, not dictator wannabes. That’s Trump.

2) I am sorry for you if you can only pray in a church building. I wasn’t aware that God only communicated in church. Not to mention the ability to virtually connect people online. No, it’s not the same, but it is something.

3) Again, the science tells us that this virus travels in larger groups. If we stay isolated, the virus will die off. Yes, it’s tough. I spent Thanksgiving by myself for the first time in 73 years, but I survived.

4) Please recall that the people who were causing the trouble in Portland were the fascist groups like Joey Gibson and Patriot Prayer. You remember Joey? He’s the guy who traveled from his home on Vancouver to the Tri-Cities to harass a liquor board employee at his home who was simply doing his job. One might wonder why Gibson would turn up here. It’s not like we have commissioners who might have invited him, is it?

Richard Reuther, Kennewick

.......

Is lack of civics part of problem?

Sunday’s paper (Dec. 6, 2020) contained an article by Allen Johnson as a guest opinion in the Forum pages that hit the nail on the head about the current state of affairs concerning the presidential election. I think everyone should read it and reflect on its message.

“What I learned in Little League” should be discussed in every civics class. Oh, wait, civics isn’t part of the curriculum any longer. Could that be at the heart of the problem and our society’s division?

Marie Hartman, Richland

.......

Season is over for campaign signs

I think a story on elections campaign signs that are still up on display would be in order. There is a law on the books in Washington state that says those signs must be removed 10 days after the election is complete.

I am still driving to work every day coming from Burbank heading into Richland there is a billboard on the side of the highway — not sure whose property it is on — that has several CULP FOR GOVERNOR and Trump 2020 signs on it. Also LBJ, along with his wonderful wife 1st lady Ladybird Johnson, created the highway beautification act.

I don’t know if this is applicable, but in my opinion I feel it is, as these are just an eyesore to look at every day. There are also some anti-Jay Inslee propaganda signs along the highway in Pasco if you’re heading to Burbank from Richland — they’ll be on the right hand side just before Road 68. Anyway, let me know what you think.