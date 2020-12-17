Letters to the Editor Letters: Think about others, comparing governors, inappropriate sign and more | Dec. 17

Why Trump lost by 7 million votes

What’s wrong with this picture? Four years ago, Trump fires Flynn for lying to Vice President Pence and lying to Congress about his Russian contacts. Bob Mueller charges Flynn, who eventually is indicted, tried, convicted and admits his guilt twice in writing. Then Trump ignores the separation of powers clause in our Constitution by interfering in the judicial process and claims Flynn was treated unfairly.

Now four years later, Trump grants a pardon to Flynn, the man Trump fired 4 years ago! After 4 years of Trump, it shouldn’t take anyone long to figure out why Trump lost the election by some 7,000,000 votes.

Carl Grando, West Richland

.......

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Think about those facing real pain

Not only during the holidays, but on each and every day, I am so very thankful for all that I have!

While others complain of “COVID fatigue” (which is certainly real and understandable), utmost in my mind are children born with lifelong disabilities, veterans who have returned with physical and/or psychological wounds, those who may be suffering unimaginable pain from cancer, injuries suffered in a car accident, or burns from a fire. What must they be thinking when they hear us complaining about having to stay home or wear a mask?

I have to believe they would gladly and willingly change positions with each and every one of us in a heartbeat.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Elizabeth Brochu, College Place

.......

Comparing deaths with governors

John Lawhead (Nov 20 letter) wanted someone to show us the numbers to support the governor’s actions since COVID-19 landed in our state. Well, two things are quite clear when it comes to COVID-19 response and the death toll thereof.

No. 1 is population density. And No. 2 is the density of the politicians calling the shots.

As for No. 1 above, Arizona (7,278,717 population /113,998 square miles = 65.8 people per square mile) is about as close to Washington (7,614,893 population /71,366 square miles =106.7 people/square mile) in population and land mass as there is for comparison, Based on population density alone, we should have about 60% more infections and deaths than Arizona.

As for No. 2 above, we have Gov. (Jay) Inslee who followed the science, whereas Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey followed the president.

We have 147,333 infections compared with Arizona’s 299,665 (203%). We have suffered 2,636 deaths vs. Arizona’s death toll of 6,464 (245%). I am willing to bet that there are 150,000 Arizonans and 3,800 Arizona families who wish they had a governor as “over his head, and out of ideas” as Jay Inslee.

Thus it is clear the density of the politicians running the state is more of a factor than population density.

Michael Lavering, Richland

.......

Is Tri-Cities still a ‘Best Place?’

What an exciting time to live in the Tri-Cities!

A protest visit from Joey Gibson, known white supremacist leader. A faded Richland city council person calling our governor a fascist. A hilarious Halloween hanging of a Black skeleton Kamala Harris. Side-splittingly funny! Selfish local bar patrons confronting liquor control agents trying to do their jobs and then making it personal by protesting at their private homes. A Franklin County commissar, Clint Didier, continuing to show off his outstanding copycat conspiracy skills by repeating baseless misinformation about our current election. Our Benton County sheriff facing a recall election and under investigation for storing an unimaginable amount of ammunition at his home. Our local state representative, Brad (not safe for COVID) ClipArt, re-elected after not getting recommended by the Tri-City Herald. An almost uncontrolled COVID-19 community outbreak.

Gosh, I sure hope this doesn’t impact our Best Places to Live rating.

Charles Henager, Kennewick

.......

Restaurant sign isn’t appropriate

I went to Richland and read a sign in front of the Sterlings restaurant, that stated, “Call Gov. Inslee” and his telephone number.

Since 1983, I have been a faithful customer to their restaurants. Two years ago, when I lost my home kitchen for a remodel, I was almost dependent on them for just about every meal during those six months.

Evidently, Mr. Sterling is angry at the governor for his mandates to protect the public from COVID-19 virus infections by closing the restaurants. Perhaps, Mr. Sterling should direct his sign to highlight Donald Trump’s telephone number, or infected Congressman Dan Newhouse’s telephone or his residence address where the public can protest to.

It really irks me that Sterlings is more interested in harrassing the governor who is doing his job, rather than in protecting the public from being infected at his restaurant. Their sign highlights the fact that the restaurant owner really doesn’t care about the safety of the public at his restaurant, as long as he makes a buck.

I will no longer seek to dine at any of his restaurants with the same dedication that I used to anymore from here on.

RL Guillen, Kennewick

.......

2020 clarifies some problems

2020 has been a tough year, but sometimes a cloud does have a silver lining.

We can’t fix a problem until we “see” it. This is the “good side” of 2020.

Many of us “see” growing divides between liberals and conservatives, rich and poor and those who trust science (i.e., COVID-19) and those who don’t.

Many “see” a weakness in the Electoral College, a president “above the law,” unchecked “pardon” power (for himself, and future crimes???), and a cruel vindictiveness when not getting his way.

Money, and “custom” news has split our country. There are “alternative realities” in the “alternative facts,” in “alternate sources” of news.

More “see” the need to participate in our Democracy, and vote.

…that “voter suppression” is a greater danger than “voter fraud.”

…that racism is still alive, but has “evolved.”

…that winning (and money) are not everything.

…that patriotism is not the arrogance or national superiority of American exceptionalism.

…that our country’s largest threat may not be “military,” but an “invisible one” (viruses, germs.) In nine months, COVID-19 deaths have passed nine years of Vietnam deaths.

…and the worst may be yet to come.

We’ve “seen” many problems, but it’s also a “great opportunity!!

D. L. (Andy) Anderson

.......

Getting no reply to health questions

We get such great government response to COVID-19 questions. NOT!

I recently contacted the Benton Franklin Health District through their web site for information on the current COVID-19 situation, asking for background information and details on (the) basis for certain restrictions (that) were recently implemented. I got nothing more than internet links to state agencies; no answers to my questions. If they are truly health officials, why not answer my questions? Because it’s easier to pass the buck, in this case to the state.

I then sent an on-line request to state health officials (www.coronavirus.wa.gov) with the same questions. That was over a week ago (Nov. 23) and I’ve heard nothing.

So much for the support we get from the “enlightened” government staffs.

B.E. Beldin, Richland

.......

Reader prefers common sense

Tri-City Herald, Dec. 4: ‘48 current COVID outbreaks in TCs, few in schools’

Affected sites: Health Care; Long Term Care; Food Production. Page 2: 7 Fold increase in in elderly infections, attributable to personal choices related to our need for personal touch and companionship.

Given that there were no apparent spikes resulting from bars/taverns, restaurants, churches and other similar or related businesses, why are they shut down?

Two letters were offered today (12/4), one driven simply by fear and ignorance and one by Marc S. by analysis and common sense (uncommon today).

I support the analysis and common-sense approach; the current approach has not worked and the outcome will be better.