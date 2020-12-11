Letters to the Editor Letters: Don’t blame Inslee, Rattlesnake issues and Richland city council | Dec. 11

Protect yourself, your neighbors

These are the worst of times. A raging pandemic forcing isolation at a level unknown for 100 years. Schools are closed, small businesses are shuttered, travel diminished to anemic levels, people unemployed, the litany of woes goes on and on.

People are right to be angry, frustrated, frightened and depressed. Please, do not blame Gov. (Jay) Inslee. He, as well as other governors, are doing the best that they can to manage the pandemic; it is like being on a sinking boat and the only tool is a leaky bucket. It is political suicide to close businesses and schools and cause so much distress. I expect that if his opponent had skills, other than wrapping himself in the flag, he probably would have won.

President Trump had the ability and resources to contain COVID-19 when it arrived. Had he done so, we would not be suffering this plague today!

It will be a long time before we can put this behind us, but we will prevail. I wish I could offer more comfort besides keep your head down, put one foot in front of the other and do what you can to protect yourself and your neighbors. Peace be with you.

Don Sebelien, Pasco

Issues to consider about Rattlesnake

I am glad it is taking so long to open Rattlesnake Mountain. Maybe this portends careful consideration?

A 3,000 ft. elv. change can cause things to think about.

Just limiting ourselves to the bus tours only.

What about sick people, minor injuries, dehydration, children’s issues and unforeseen weather and time management issues?

Disposal issues, trash and human wastes.

Adequate safety measures at the top (think Palouse Falls), etc.

Rule enforcement: Who is in authority and acceptances of such?

With only 20 days annually, how will weather-dictated issues be handled?

Parking for the tours will be allowed where? Will this require lot construction?

The tour buses themselves, gas, maintenance, repairs must be allotted for.

Where in the budget do these costs fall and will it be adequate to carry the program into the future?

As a tribal, sacred site, as many as possible areas must be identified and administered to before any of the commercialism begins.

Clearly, there are many issues, and I don’t begin to think I have hit on all of them. If we don’t respectfully contemplate opening a wild environment now, we lose the chance to maintain that respect later.

Ron Buckland, Pasco

Write state about Richland council

Tri-City Herald, COVID-19, Nov. 19, interview of Robert Thompson’s position on herd immunity. The ex-mayor continues his violations of the City Charter, City Codes on Council Behavior and Ethics. His unethical behavior on the City Council, and in public, has shined a light on how low our political leadership has fallen. There have been no challenges to his behavior from the mayor or the council

Now, he urges us to ignore face masks and isolation and (he) sponsors use of the historic herd immunity approach that has worked well to make animal species extinct. His actions are an embarrassment.

Nov. 22 Letters to the Editor, No heroes sit on the Richland council: Janet Peterson.

In January, Mayor Thompson and Mayor Pro Temp Christensen were removed. There was a light at the end of the tunnel; by February, the light was gone.

COVID drove the coumcil to Zoom meetings; the council’s real nature was exposed. Thompson’s and Christensen’s behaviors violated the City Charter 1.01.022, Parliamentary Procedure, and City Code 2.2. 6. The mayor could call for their removal. Code sections on Ethics and Behavior of the Council have possibly been modified through new ordinances.

Ms. Peterson, to be heard, write your complaint to the State Auditor, https://sao.wa.gov/report-a-concern/how-to-report-a-concern/the-citizen-hotline/.