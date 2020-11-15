Letters to the Editor Letters: Face masks, compassion needed, hanging skeletons and more | Nov. 15

San Francisco motivated team

In 1967, San Francisco delivered a very emotional and motivational speech to the Kennewick High School football team moments before we took the field to play Pasco at homecoming. Our team hadn’t won a game all season and Pasco was competing for the conference title, then the Big Eight. All of the players were in awe of him and we hung on every word. We played our best game of the year and won 14-12. I’ll never forget him.

Steve Henager, Kennewick

.......

America needs more compassion

On the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the signing of the armistice ended World War I. Congress passed a resolution In 1926 for an annual day of observance. I am not a veteran, but my father served in the Korean War on board a minesweeper. When I would try to get my Dad to talk about his tour, he would brush me off like many veterans. Not wanting to re-live his time in war. Some veterans accept your thanks with a shrug or a smile, while others don’t want to talk about it. There is room for all of them, just as there is room for all of us as Americans.

Everything America has to offer its people was and is worth fighting for. I would love to see our country lead the world in compassion, civility and thoughtful debate. There is too much hate and violence in our country and it is destroying us from within. The labels we put on people are too narrow and shortsighted. We are more than liberal or conservative, gay or straight. There are so many more layers to all Americans. We need to have the compassion to look for them.

Vince Zorich, Richland

.......

Wear masks right, cover nose, mouth

The CDC would tell you masks are useful if a) they are made well enough to capture not just large droplets but also aerosolized droplets as well and b) if you wear them properly. That is, covering BOTH your nose AND mouth. Not just on your mouth with nose uncovered or only on your chin with neither nose or mouth uncovered.

A well made and useful mask will be made to N95 standards or equivalent or even better. Gaiters, neckerchiefs, scarfs, wild west robber’s masks, even typical surgical masks are not effective. They do not effectively protect you and probably no one else either. I know the good ones are somewhat hard to find and have become rather costly, but that is the only way to protect both yourself and others unless you want to stay indoors at home.

Get with the program and help the Tri-Cities progress back to normal. We all thank you for it.

James F. White, PhD, Kennewick

.......

Trump’s actions will be undone

And so it begins. The dismantling of all President Trump had fought, and succeeded in making the world a better place for so many. Case in point; today Biden said that he would remove the sanctions which had so restricted Iran and return to the treaty which he and Obama had negotiated. Additionally, Obama gave Iran $15 billion which I’m sure went for no good. These things allowed Iran to continue to develop nuclear weapons and support International terrorism plus threaten their neighbors. Trump’s draconian sanctions and the assassination of the terrorist leaders severely restricted these activities.

We must not forget when Trump took over large swatches of Iraq, Syria and maybe others were under the control of ISIS or the Taliban. The people living therein were treated to terrible religious persecution. Within a few months without the fear of terrorism, the people had returned to a free and peaceful existence.

Without the threat from Iran, several small Mid-Eastern nations had made peace with Israel, and I’m sure more would have followed had Iran continued to be constrained. Alas, all that progress is lost. And that, my friends, is just the beginning of the terrible thing to come. Heaven help us and the world.

Jim Watkins, Pasco

.......

How does writer know who did it?

David Hodas wrote in to complain about Trump supporters taking his neighborhood Biden signs.

Mr. Hodas, did you complain when Trump signs on George Washington Way were spray painted with a four letter word starting with F? When Trump signs at the Highway 240 intersection were torn apart and littered the ground. When the Trump signs up by Walmart were torn up and again littered the ground. How about the one heading south on GW Way that has spray painted Pence’s name out?

Until you witness Trump supporters (your words not mine), stealing and trespassing, I’d keep your accusations to yourself. Do you know for a fact it wasn’t some kids out playing a prank? Oh no, kids would never do something like that! No you don’t.

Be careful when you throw stones in your glass house, they just might bounce back and hit you.

Kathy Rogers, Richland

.......

What exactly was skeletal message?

I have to question the sincerity of Ms. Cowell’s statement that the skeletons hanging in her yard are not intended to be political or racist. If they were not intended to be political, why is the rest of her yard covered with signs touting Trump, Pence, etc.?

And if they are not intended to be racist, then why the need to color the skeleton labeled Kamala Harris black? She’s not African American. And besides, bones are white, no matter skin color. And whom was she hoping to frighten? Yes, I can understand that young kids out trick-or-treating might be frightened — but I daresay they would be frightened no matter the labels or color of the skeletons.

Perhaps the labels and color were intended to send a message to voters, especially given that Halloween was over 3 days before the election and the skeletons are still hanging in her yard.

Brenda E. Sartoris, Richland

.......

Golf on Saturday was ‘enough said’

The scene Saturday, Nov. 7: President-elect Joseph Biden already working to heal the nation and the Donald, he who has been “fired” by the voters, playing golf! Enough said.