Letters to the Editor Letters: National unity, climate change and Richland’s city codes | Nov. 5

Our nation needs to come together

Every night and every day, I sit in my solitude and mourn over the hate that is going on in our nation. I think back on some of the work that I have done, and I keep coming back to the ABCs: affirmation, belonging, and competency. The positive outcomes from this pandemic have made us aware that no religion, race, political persuasion, gender persuasion, educational privilege, economic status or social status will bring us the freedom to experience these basic needs.

From this pandemic, we have learned to find creative alternatives to replace or at least significantly alter the old boxes we chose to live in and put our faith in. Many of the ideals we grew up with and thought were essential may not be. They were selective rather than inclusive. The current generation is ready to make the changes we need. If we focus on helping all people experience affirmation, belonging and competency, we will move forward in a more positive direction, which will benefit all of our people. We cannot continue on with the ways of division and competition if we want to live as a united nation. We must do this together and do it now!

Charles Wheaton, Richland

Climate change creates volatility

A report commissioned by federal regulators at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently concluded, “A world wracked by frequent and devastating shocks from climate change cannot sustain the fundamental conditions supporting our financial system.” The commission has three Republicans and two Democrats appointed by President Trump. The report was co-authored by dozens of analysts from investment firms, oil companies and agricultural traders and experts from academia and environmental groups.

The key point is that climate change will create volatility in financial markets, lead to an increasing inability to manage risks in credit, insurance and investment and pricing valuations and generate increasing uncertainty in decision making. Although such impacts will likely be irregularly distributed across the economy, with some sectors or regions faring much worse than others, the overall threat was likened to such events as the current coronavirus and the mortgage-backed securities crisis in 2008.

One point of emphasis was the need to implement some form of price on carbon emissions. Overall, they stressed the need for much greater awareness and transparency in the government and private sector about the financial risks posed by climate change.

Dennis D. Finn, Pasco

City ignores need to fix its bike path

City of Richland, what are your priorities? Why has the dangerous uplifted pavement on the bike path been left unrepaired for years? Serious accidents have occurred there, one in my own family. Do city codes apply to the city?

Recently Code Enforcement cited a neighbor with an impeccable home and yard for an overhanging limb while not far away a house without a blade of grass has 6 to 9 vehicles often parked on the front lawn and several derelicts in front with wheels on the curb. Similar places are in our midst.

Code enforcers might get out of their trucks and walk some of our streets so that they can observe dangerous and unsightly conditions prevailing in our older neighborhoods. These are impassable and broken-up sidewalks and walks overgrown by creeping lawns and strewn by branches and debris. Walkers beware!

We who have lived in the old neighborhoods for many years and care about them are concerned that slum-like conditions are beginning to prevail. Perhaps printed information could be included in utility bills to inform and remind residents of their responsibilities as homeowners.

City! Enforce your codes and most of all, obey them yourself!