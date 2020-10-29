Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections | Oct. 30

Letter on sex ed was ‘misinformed’

Phyllis Baxter’s recent letter to the editor was misinformed. She asserts that research shows a lot of positive things about Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE.) The American College of Pediatricians, in the article titled School-Based Sex Education in the United States report on the effectiveness of school based CSE, stating:

Many youth advocates assert that the CSE approach to prevention is “evidence-based” and has been proven effective, yet when CSE outcomes for programs in U.S. schools are evaluated by reasonable criteria, the pattern of evidence does not support these claims. A scientific assessment of the effectiveness of CSE in America’s schools over the last 25 years was recently published. The authors reviewed 60 rigorous studies of 40 school-based CSE programs; studies that were peer reviewed for selection based on research quality. The claim for these CSE programs has been that “they reduce pregnancies, STDs, and related sexual behaviors.” The field of prevention research considers an intervention effective when it generates sustained post-program effects on protective indicators for the main intended population. When the reviewers applied this standard to the programs, they found far more evidence of CSE failure than success.

Ultimately, The American College of Pediatricians does not recommend CSE.

Tisha Bryan, Richland

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

.......

Petersen better pick for judge

Attorneys want a competent judge on the bench. Superior Court is the primary state trial court. Knowledge of the rules of evidence is essential. You learn those rules by courtroom experience gained by trying cases or prior judicial experience. Superior Court judges do not publish written opinions that set legal precedents; that is the job of the Court of Appeals, and the Washington State Supreme Court.

An appeal is filed when a Superior Court judge makes an erroneous ruling. An appeal costs the client lots of money and time to correct an erroneous decision. There are far fewer appeals taken from trials with a knowledgeable judge than from trials with an incompetent judge.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Attorneys are in the unique position to know the skill level of other attorneys and judges. It is not a popularity contest.

I practice in Federal Bankruptcy Court where judges are appointed, not elected. I rarely get to state court, but I know both candidates. Dave Petersen is qualified. Sharon Brown is a nice lady but doesn’t have the experience to be a Superior Court judge.

Bill Hames, Attorney, Kennewick

.......

Trump’s fatal flaw is his character

Corruption was supposed to be the very reason for why President Trump was going to demolish the “deep state.” My Republican friends: Wake up! When will you finally come to terms with the reality that our president is nothing at all what he represented himself to be in 2016? He has replaced institutional professionals with political appointees who could care less about political ethics.

You can dismiss the substance of the Democratic effort at impeachment, but please think beyond the ideological box: almost all of his past national security personnel have come forward explaining why they can no longer support this president. What I am asking of you is to get beyond matters of policy, and to focus on the nature of the character of Donald Trump.

Unless you are fully conscious of your belief that white people are genetically superior human beings, or that only the very wealthy should enjoy great tax advantages the rest of us will never have, it is time to come to terms with what you believe about American values. Please, put the republic above Trumpism; a set of practices which have very little to do with the philosophy of either Abraham Lincoln or Barry Goldwater.

Jim Campbell, West Richland

.......

Petersen will get his vote for judge

I’ve always had an interest in the law, the courts, judges, lawyers, etc. I took a keen interest in the wisdom and integrity of a good professional. Years ago, I was involved in a trial in Kennewick. I was impressed with a young lawyer practicing in that trial who certainly knew what he was doing. Over the years, I watched him develop as he progressed from one position to another; he is currently a judge. I’m talking about Dave Petersen, who will soon be elected a Superior Court judge. He’s got my vote.

Tom St. Hilaire, Kennewick

.......

Petersen means balance, fairness

It is imperative that we preserve nonpartisanship in our judicial system. Not only is Dave Petersen the most qualified candidate for this position, he is also the most ethical candidate.

With over 20 years of experience in the court room both as an attorney and a judge, Dave is passionate about delivering fair justice and believes everyone has a right to be heard in an unbiased court room. He believes in this so much that he has made himself available, on countless occasions, to those who otherwise could not afford representation.

He has devoted many hours throughout his career to mediation services and pro tem, and in giving back to our community by way of time and dedication as a coach for the Tri City Prep Mock Trial team.

Being a native to the Tri-Cities, Dave has the best interest of the community and its residents at heart.

A vote for Dave is a vote for balanced and fair justice.

Salina Maxwell, Kennewick

.......

Regev will work for community

I thank the Tri-City Herald for recommending Shir Regev for Legislative District 8, State Rep Pos. 1. Regev is the clear choice in this race.

Her opponent, incumbent Brad Klippert, has had his chance during 12 years in the state Legislature. It is the job of our representative to ensure that Eastern Washington has a seat at the table. This is critical when it comes to issues that directly impact our lives, for example the allocation of public funds toward infrastructure projects, or the expansion of broadband and mental health services into rural communities.

Klippert has proved that he is either uninterested in or incapable of obtaining influence in Olympia, or advocating for the material needs of our community. Perhaps the time he wastes on things like an absurd proposal to divide the state — which would be economically devastating for Eastern Washington — leaves him unavailable to attend to the needs of his district.

Whatever the reason, Eastern Washington deserves better. Shir Regev will work hard to be a voice for our community in the state Capitol.

Regev is a veteran, former lay clergy and Hanford worker, and will put her constituents first. Vote Regev for District 8.

Susannah Burrows, Richland

.......

3 commissioner choices are best

County commissioners serve as chief administrators of our counties’ operations and have quasi-judicial duties. They are responsible for public roads and works programs, public health, planning and zoning, county parks and rec, and emergency services. Benton and Franklin counties are at a critical stage.

Our commissioners serve as the board of the Benton-Franklin Health District, and we’ve all witnessed their response to COVID-19. Rather than using their authority to install public health officers to the board, using the best available science to guide decision making, the commissioners continue to be guided by ego.

We have a chance now to make fundamental change that will regenerate policy in our area. Now is the time for forward-thinking leaders who use science, reason and critical thinking. We can have leaders who build bridges to leverage our voice in Olympia.

Three candidates are equipped to lead. Justin Raffa in Benton County, Kim Lehrman and Ana Ruiz Peralta in Franklin County. Partisan politics should be set aside when quality and vision override. Vote for the future of our region. We need leaders who lead by listening, have a civil voice and know this is the moment. Raffa, Lehrman and Ruiz Peralta. Vote for change.

Dori L. Luzzo Gilmour, Richland

.......

Editorial board isn’t conservative

The Tri-City Herald Editorial Board’s ‘Recommendation Roundup’ (Oct. 25) shows they recommend Democrats 60% of the time (12/20) where party affiliation is noted. Eastern Washington and particularly Benton and Franklin Counties are certainly more conservative than this board. We generally do not support people who like big government nor those who tell us how to live (particularly applies to Inslee and Ferguson). The Editorial Board makeup just does not seem to adequately represent our community.

Dick Wilde, Kennewick

.......

Garbe Reser is right for Olympia

When we welcomed Danielle Garbe Reser back to Eastern Washington as CEO the Sherwood Trust after a 14-year career with the U.S. State Department, we discovered an executive not primarily concerned with disseminating millions of dollars in charitable funds, but a bright leader committed to pragmatic, common-sense strategies to improve lives. She will apply the same common sense, compassionate community service, prudent long-term planning and inclusive collaboration as our District 16 senator.

Don’t be fooled! Danielle is a moderate who is interested in representing Southeast Washingtonians sincerely and honestly in Olympia, not in raising their taxes! Her legacy of partnerships is what we need to maximize our capacity for action at the state level. Danielle is approachable and a thoughtful listener. She envisions a state government that is accountable, accessible and secure, helping us solve our problems, not create new ones.

We need Danielle in Olympia; please join me in supporting her.

Cindy Widmer, College Place

.......

We need to serve all our vulnerable

Mercy and forgiveness are at the heart of the Gospels. But Jesus reserves His harshest words (“hypocrites,” “brood of vipers,” “you fools”) for the self-righteous religious elites whose religion itself had become an idol. For some, the idea of “opposing abortion” appears to have become such an idol.

As Pope Francis has said, “How can we tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion of others in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life?” How far are we from a “culture of life” when we are willing to ignore refugee children or blame and condemn homeless pregnant women of any color living in poverty because we fail to offer adequate health care, education and employment opportunities? Are these also not “society’s most vulnerable?”

It will be impossible to achieve a true “culture of life” with our current president, who is working overtime to sow division and hatred in this country through his insults, bullying, fear-mongering and blatant racism. Mr. Trump is not “pro-life.” He is only “pro-Trump.” Showing love, mercy and forgiveness to encourage others to value all life is much more work than just sitting back and pointing fingers.

Edward H. Temple, MD, Richland

.......

Conservative will vote for Raffa

I am a conservative, but party platforms and politics do not have much to do with services and programs provided at the county and local level. What is important is that we have the right person who is going to bring civility, transparency, ability to build strong partnerships and do their homework for all residents and businesses in Benton County. That is why I am casting my vote for Justin Raffa.

While the incumbent is questioning what planet his opponent is from (or declared publicly that he was “done” working with another elected official, was “done” working with the governor, or was “done” answering to his constituents because he didn’t know what to tell them), Raffa has reached out to both sides of the aisle, not only for support, but also for knowledge as well. If you tune into his Facebook page, you’ll note several sessions where he brought in “experts” to explain topics important to county residents, such as therapeutic courts (drug court, veterans court), the roles and relationships of local law enforcement, even property taxes.

A successful leader is not the one who stays in office the longest, but the one who does the most while they are there.

Joseph Lusignan, Kennewick

.......

Klicker his pick for District 16 seat

I’ve known Mark Klicker for many years and his trustworthiness and integrity are unmatched. I’ve had business dealings in the past with Mark, and his word can be trusted. Our district needs Mark Klicker to represent our farms and businesses and help solve the tax and spending problem in Olympia. Our businesses are being crippled with regulations, taxes and spending.

Education, farming, businesses, regulations and taxes all will be well represented with Mark Klicker’s expertise when he is elected as our new state representative.

Urging my family, friends and the public to vote for Mark Klicker as our new representative for District 16, Position 1.

Joe Messenger, College Place

.......

Dozier represents 16th District values

When we hire our teachers, coaches and manager we require them to have experience and expertise in their profession. It should be obvious to do the same with our elected leaders, especially those who will be responsible for representing us.

That is why I am voting for Perry Dozier for state senator. He understands the 16th Legislative District because he has lived and worked in our district his entire life. He is a small business owner, a former county commissioner and has represented 13 Eastern Washington counties serving on various state agricultural boards and testifying on behalf of the agricultural industry in Olympia and Washington, D.C.

His opponent is running as a Democrat who states she is moderate with conservative ideas. She practically agrees with everything Perry Dozier says in debates but as I write this letter, 65% of her campaign contributions are coming from the Seattle area, the State Democratic Party and out-of-state donors. Obviously she will have no choice other than to vote along party lines.

With Perry’s 20-year history serving our community and representing Eastern Washington interests, we can be certain he will represent our district’s best interests.

Beth Swanson, Walla Walla

.......

Realtors keen on Perry ‘Perryier’

Perry “Perryier” Dozier supporters seem to be scared about his track record with water bottling.

Rather than supporting someone who was keen on bottling water, vote for a candidate who will represent all of the voters in the 16th Legislative District. A real estate PAC (thank you Walla Walla Realtors) has launched attack ads against Garbe Reser). If you’ve heard the radio advertisements from the PAC, please know that she does not favor tax increases.

Let’s send Danielle Garbe Reser to the State Senate. We need a seat at the table to represent you and me on behalf of the 16th Legislative District – not a select group from a PAC.

Brian Dohe, Walla Walla

.......

Raffa is right for county commission

It has always been my goal to remain unbiased and politically neutral when evaluating candidates for public office. An individual earns my vote based on his or her qualities as a person, their position on key issues and concerns facing our community, as well as their leadership and problem-solving capability, rather than simple allegiance to one particular political party or another.

After objectively evaluating the two candidates for Benton County commissioner, Position 1, my choice is clear — Justin Raffa. Justin will bring much-needed transparency and accountability in our county’s government and he will engage in meaningful and thoughtful discussion with our local communities, businesses and citizens. Justin has the insight to identify the key issues, the demonstrated ability to bring people together and build consensus toward the achievement of common goals, and the capability to effectively lead and manage our county’s government. It is time for a fresh perspective toward addressing the many important issues our local area faces, and I am confident Justin will provide the balanced and deliberate approach to governance Benton County needs.

My vote is for Justin Raffa, Benton County commissioner, District 1.

Fred Brink, West Richland

.......

Vote for those with diverse voices

Once I voted for people with the experience and temperament to learn on the job. People who made rational long-term decisions on behalf of our entire community. This year, I added a new criterion: Does this candidate bring a new voice to the table?

I am thrilled to have Frances Chvatal, Danielle Garbe Reser and Carly Coburn on my ballot for the 16th District, and Ana Peralta and Kim Lehrman for commissioner seats in Franklin County. Each of these candidates will strongly, civilly and with personal experience, diversify our view of local needs. They will listen to our collective community voice. They represent populations whose voices have long been overlooked. Frances and Ana have worked within our health care system. If ever there was a time when we needed representatives who believe in the science behind pandemics and deal firmly with the outbreak, this is the year.

If you believe having diverse voices in our representative government will lead to better outcomes for the entirety of our community, I urge you to vote for Chvatal, Garbe Reser, Coburn, Peralta and Lehrman.

Joe Francik, Pasco

.......

Garbe Reser is right for district

Please join me in voting for Danielle Garbe Reser for the state Senate from the 16th District.

Danielle is originally from Moses Lake, graduated from Whitman College in Walla Walla in the ’90s and had a successful career in the U.S. State Department for many years. She served both Republican and Democratic presidents as a senior diplomat, both of whom recognized her excellent skills and strong work ethic. She also has experience in the U.S. Department of Energy. She is committed to public service.

I worked with Danielle to improve the Walla Walla Valley and Southeast Washington through our respective nonprofit organizations. She was successful in bringing in more resources for our communities and advocating on behalf of rural Washington.

Danielle is part of a longtime local farm family and understands agricultural issues. She will be an effective voice for the region in Olympia. As a Democrat, she will be at the table early in the legislative process advocating for our issues and priorities. One person can make a difference. I believe that Danielle Garbe Reser is that person.

I hope you will join me in voting for Danielle.

Kari Isaacson, Walla Walla

.......

What’s wrong with backing labor?

I’ve recently seen some unimpressive attack ads against the Danielle Garbe-Reser campaign saying that she is for “raising taxes” and is for “Big Labor.” It makes me wonder if her opponents are recognizing that she is an extraordinarily strong candidate.

Here is the truth.

As for taxes, Garbe-Reser is a fiscal moderate who is not in favor of tax increases. Period.

As for being pro-labor, this is absolutely true. Should we all be pro-labor?

Garbe-Reser has many pro-labor supporters. I am one of them.

As a school teacher, my priorities are to support public education and our students through smart, researched-based policies that strengthen our ability to help our students. I am proud to have supported Garbe-Reser’s endorsement.

And I am not alone. Garbe-Reser also has specific endorsements from nurses, firefighters, plumbers, cement masons, truckers, factory workers, iron workers, and yes, teachers. The fact that labor groups support her candidacy for the state Senate says a lot about who she is and what her priorities are.

And for what it is worth, she also has endorsements from the Walla Walla Union Bulletin and the Tri-City Herald.

Join me in supporting Daniellle Garbe-Reser for Senate.

Keith Swanson, Touchet

.......

Garbe Reser is a ‘bridge builder’

I recently participated in a Zoom conversation with state Senate candidate Danielle Garbe Reser as she listened to and asked questions of residents in Benton and Franklin counties. She called the event “Building Bridges,” which has been a theme of her campaign, and the bridges she wants to build between our rural and urban communities and the East and West sides of the state.

As a former Pasco City Council member, I know how important it is to listen to constituents. Danielle asks insightful questions and is an engaged listener. She understands the needs of Franklin and Benton counties.

From the physical bridges, overpasses and roads we need to build to the investments we need in child care and early learning for our economic development and community vitality, Danielle will advocate effectively for the resources we need to recover and thrive.

I trust Danielle to stand up for Eastern Washington. She will take the time to gather facts, weigh all sides of an issue and vote in the best interest of the 16th Legislative District.

Join me in voting for Danielle Garbe Reser for state Senate. She is the bridge-building leader we need to represent us in Olympia.