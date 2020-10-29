Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections | Oct. 29

Vote your voice, not for politician’s

The first presidential debacle is behind us, although the memory may be impossible to dissolve. No, I did not misspell debate, it was nothing but a debacle.

When you think back, if you can get the memory of that night out of consciousness for long, think about what we all saw. The incoherent babble, crude, silly nicknames, the dearth of facts, adolescent jibes and snide comments that were spewed from the president was something previously only witnessed by clinical staffs at mental health facilities.

All voters must remember, once elected, presidents work for you. They speak for you to the rest of the world. The way Trump acts interprets your voice.

Both these men have faults, but in November, think of your choice as hoping one will surround himself with the best of advisers and listen to them before making your decisions.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Obviously, in that first debacle, one of those men was only thinking for himself and must have shunned all advice. No one would have advised him to ignore the moderator, callously interrupt and flagrantly see the rules he makes up as the only ones that matter. You are voting — vote for your voice.

Ron Buckland, Pasco

.......

Mitchell my pick, says former judge

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

I am writing in support of Mike Mitchell’s candidacy for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. There have been numerous letters of support for both candidates touting their legal experiences, educational backgrounds, and personal attributes.

These candidates have been extensively vetted as they should have been. I don’t take issue with any of the positive assessments of each candidate.

I believe I have a unique perspective on this race. I served as a Superior Court judge in Walla Walla County for 24 years. During that time, I worked with hundreds of judges and attorneys. I believe Mike Mitchell is the best candidate for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. His education, legal experience, intellect, demeanor, common sense, patience and most importantly, his sense of fairness and integrity are attributes which will make Mike an outstanding judge. Please join me in voting for Mike Mitchell.

Judge Donald W. Schacht, Walla Walla County Superior Court, Retired, Walla Walla

.......

This Didier says nation in peril

This election is a choice between individual liberty, constitutional rights and the tyranny of totalitarian control by a centralized government run by the radical left who seek to destroy the Constitution as written and control every aspect of your life.

Make no mistake, the Democrat party is not what it once was. Gone are the days of a John Kennedy, Warren Magnuson or a Henry Jackson. So I would implore the Reagan Democrats to think about what can happen to this republic with a Biden vote. You are not voting for him. He’s not all there. He’s just a tool. You will be voting for one of the most radical senators who will destroy this country as founded when she takes over. Besides, what has he done in 47 years at the public trough? Other than enriching his son and relatives with his influence in shady overseas deals. Read Peter Schweizer’s “Profiles In Corruption.”

And he was part of the biggest political scandal in our history. An attempted coup. The info is all out there! But not if you get news from the propaganda arm of the Democrats. We have no free and independent press.

I pray for this Republic.

Chris Didier, Eltopia

.......

Petersen best for Superior Court

I am very pleased to lend my support to Dave Petersen to serve as Benton Franklin Superior Court judge. As a lifelong member of our Tri-City community, with the exception of time spent in the Army in service to our country, Dave has demonstrated his dedication to the law by serving residents in his private practice, as deputy prosecutor in Pasco, as Pasco Municipal judge, and also providing extensive mediation services and protem judge services in the Benton Franklin Superior Court. He has generously given time as a volunteer with Leadership Tri-Cities, National Adoption Day and Mock Trial.

Having spent 22 years in the legal and judicial fields, Dave has a strong work ethic, is well known to be open-minded by hearing all sides, yet is courteous, compassionate and consistent in his decisions. He prides himself in maintaining transparency and efficiency within the judicial system. Because of his experience in civil, criminal, family law and mediations, and skills he has refined over his career, he has earned the endorsement of all six Benton Franklin District Court judges.

Dave is the most qualified candidate for Benton Franklin Superior Court judge. I urge you to give Dave Petersen your vote!

Chuck DeGooyer, Kennewick

.......

Trump does right for our country

Please vote for America

Vote for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; for individual freedoms, protections, and equality under the law; for a Constitution and Bill of Rights others only dream of. Like his personality or not, the Trump Administration has supported these things and strengthened our nation.

Internationally, terrorists (ISIS) and sponsors of terror (Iran) are weaker, Communist China mal-intent is exposed and challenged, Middle East peace agreements are forged, NATO allies pay more, trade agreements with Mexico, Canada, Japan, others benefit America.

Nationally, we are energy independent, we pay less taxes, we have fewer regulations, our military is stronger, illegal immigration has declined, prison reform is underway, effective COVID-19 therapeutics are available with a vaccine forthcoming, our booming economy and record low unemployment are returning.

Please vote against candidates who support socialism. Millions died, lived in misery or fled Castro’s Communist Party of Cuba, Hitler’s National Socialist German Workers (NAZI) Party, Mao’s Communist Party of China, Gorbachev’s United Soviet Socialist Republic, Robert Owen’s New Harmony, Indiana settlement. Socialist dictators impoverish Venezuelans and threaten Hong Kong freedom. Mediocre socialized medicine keeps Canadians traveling to America for elective surgeries and Norwegians waiting in long lines to see doctors.

Karin Nickola, Richland

.......

Chvatal knows healthcare issues

Now, more than ever, we need a representative for our community who understands healthcare and the challenges that each of us faces in a worsening pandemic.

I believe Frances Chvatal is that person. As a clinical nurse, a surgical services director and a quality analyst, she has been on the front lines of our complex health care system. I want a representative who believes in science and using the data it provides to make informed decisions.

Check out the answers Chvatal’s rival, Mark Klicker, provided in the iVoterGuide. When asked, “Should teachers be allowed to carry guns at school?” Klicker answered “yes.”

As the wife of a teacher, I find his answer appalling. There’s no data from any viable educational organization or union that supports the idea of armed teachers.

This opinion is not only wildly out of touch with what’s going on in our schools, it’s dangerous.

I prefer a candidate who is in touch with the real challenges we face here in our valley.

Join me in voting for Frances Chvatal, Position 1, state representative for the 16th District. She will fight for us, and bring some Eastern Washington common sense to Olympia.

Patrice Townsend, Walla Walla

.......

Election choice is life or death

This election offers a simple life or death choice.

Trump has no plan to end COVID-19 except to promote herd immunity at the cost of millions of American lives. All one need do is look at Trump’s reckless, irresponsible super-spreader rallies. He cares nothing about his loyal supporters’ welfare, only winning at any cost. He is willing to wreak havoc and death upon the nation just to stay in office. A vote for Trump is a vote for millions of unnecessary, avoidable deaths.

Biden has a plan to combat Covid. He will listen to science and implement policies that will save lives and save the economy. He will restore sorely needed trust and respect to the presidency. Unlike Trump, he actually has a platform of policies and plans to solve problems and build the country back better. Biden’s plans and policies will help save the lives of all Americans, not just those who support him.

There is a saying: “If one man calls you an ass, pay him no heed. But if ten men call you an ass, go buy a saddle!” I bought the saddle for Trump a long time ago and you should too.

Reese Bang, Richland

.......

Regev is right for Eighth District

Shir Regev is the wise choice for the Eighth District. As a Democrat, Regev would join the majority party, firming the influence and access for Eastern Washington.

Her opponent, Brad Klippert, has no power in Olympia.

In his Legislative scorecard, Klippert says that in the last session he opposed three measures that passed and opposed three failed measures. That’s it. Adding to his failure is his attempt to split the state, violating the law to hold a rally, continuously spreading false information about COVID-19 and garnering internet fame with his famous “explicit sex acts” remarks.

We need a legislator who’s prudent, educated and will work for us.

Shir Regev is a veteran, a former member of the Peace Corps, a Hanford worker and a dedicated community member. We need representatives who can work with both parties. We deserve a person who can bring our dollars for infrastructure and protect Hanford workers. Regev knows that climate change is real, funding education is a priority, and will use their position to solidify our voice.

Regev has shown she would take the oath of office seriously. She has defended our country and has been a true patriot and leader.

Vote Regev for the Eighth.

J. Robert Gilmour, Richland

.......

Obama merely was a globalist

My take on Obama campaigning for Biden! The simple fact here is that we (conservative Americans) tolerated Obama because at heart he was a globalist, which actually was a lesser threat than the Socialist/Marxist society that is behind the scenes with the Biden puppeteers. They are going to burden this nation with so much trash policy that we may never recover if he is elected. And mind you, Biden is not in control in any way, shape or form!. So the fact that Obama is a Biden backer means very little since no one will ask him the question: “Do you agree with the policies put forth in this Sanders/Biden platform, which include so much Socialist ideology?”

Until that query is put to Obama, we can only conclude that he is just following along because that is what he does — follow, hence the globalist policies of his past administration.

Damn, I couldn’t have said that better myself. Oh wait, I did just say that myself!

Earl Martin, Kennewick

.......

Vote Lehrman, Ruiz Peralta

It’s time to vote! Ballots are here and the choices are clear — especially for Franklin County commissioners. Please join me in voting for Kim Lehrman for District 1 and Ana Ruiz Peralta for District 2.

These two intelligent, motivated, informed candidates understand and believe in science, public health, education, community development and the importance of listening — and will use their knowledge and background to make informed decisions. They will bring to the commission a logical, well-researched approach to issues, using their comprehension and skills to safely reopen our county.

Contrary to other commissioners’ confrontational style and rejection of state guidance on health measures, they will listen and move our county forward lawfully and in a manner representative of all citizens in this diverse community, not just of those who ascribe to a particular party. With the County Republican Central Committee apparently in a state of disarray, having voted against endorsing Brad Peck, now more than ever a change is needed.

What Franklin County needs is the leadership strengths of Kim Lehrman and Ana Ruiz Peralta. Complete your ballots, mark your choice for them, and return those ballots today. Let’s vote!

Lynne Harrison, Pasco

.......

Inslee proved we ought to boot him

The TCH says “king” Inslee has saved lives during the China virus pandemic and deserves a third term. How many lives did he “save?” And with your “logic,” how many suicides during his mandatory shutdown cause?

His shutdown is due to his hatred of the president and his shutdown put thousands out of work, which causes depression!

How many businesses did he destroy with his mandatory shutdown? Boeing is leaving the state; thousands of Boeing jobs are lost! How many restaurants will not reopen because of his shutdown? We know Cousins, in Pasco, is gone for good; I hear JD’s in West Richland will not reopen. What other local businesses will not be able to reopen due to his shutdown?

No, “king” Inslee doesn’t deserve a third term (unless it’s in the Washington State Penitentury); he deserves our contempt! We fired him as our U.S. representative in 1994 because he lied to us and he hasn’t changed! We’re voting for Loren Culp because of his common sense approach to challenges!