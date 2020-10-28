Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections and sign stealing | Oct. 28

Sign placement isn’t relevant

RELEVANT: “having significant and demonstrable bearing on the matter at hand.” The matter at hand is “who is most qualified to serve us as Superior Court judge?”

The allusion to being in the pocket of either the Republican or Democratic Party based on the placement of his campaign signs is not relevant to Mike Mitchell’s 42 years of impressive experience and, frankly, insulting. Superior Courts are party-free; we all know that, and judges do not represent or honor either party. Neither does Mike and to insinuate he is not “above party politics” is simply unfounded and unfair.

Mike is fond of saying “everyone in front of me is entitled to the same consideration and analysis no matter their race, sex, religion, politics, or socioeconomic background.” He means it. This commitment has been evident from his early days in the prosecuting attorney’s office to 30-plus years of private practice, as a court commissioner since 2012 and judge pro tem for nearly two decades.

What is relevant – not campaign sign placement or age — but Mike’s: knowledge of the law, years of experience in all its phases, his unflappable temperament, his common sense and profound integrity.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clark Covey, Walla Walla

.......

Attorney says Petersen is better

I am writing to endorse David Petersen for Superior Court judge. I have known Dave in a professional and personal capacity for 15 years. I have practiced in state and federal courts throughout Washington and can attest to Dave’s capabilities.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

People who come before a judge need to believe that person has not just the weight and authority of the office behind them, but the experience to match. Law school does little to prepare attorneys for the myriad situations they encounter, from a legal or practical perspective. To maintain a just system people can rely on, it is critical that litigants know the judge their case is brought before has helped people like them before becoming a judge.

We all should want a judge who has experienced many facets of legal work before ascending to the bench. Dave’s well-rounded legal experience as a prosecutor, civil litigator, trial lawyer, mediator, arbitrator, pro tem judge and municipal judge is inarguably superior to his opponent’s.

Additionally, Dave cares about the impact that his decisions have on the community he serves and has called home for decades. Dave Petersen is the best combination of experience, dedication and caring commitment to Benton and Franklin Counties.

Bryce McPartland, Attorney at Law, Kennewick

.......

Garbe Reser is choice for Senate

Linda and I support Danielle Garbe Reser for the Washington State Senate District 16. Her local, national and international experiences bring an exceptional strength to support the needs of all of us in this area. We need a senator who will have direct access to the legislative leadership. We need a senator who can advocate for our community and build consensus for positive change.

As an emergency physician, I saw the inequities of our current health care system every day. Danielle will fight to improve access and stop efforts to block insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions. She will advocate for improved children’s services. She’ll listen to and think hard about land, water and energy use and concerns.

Let’s vote in our own best interests! Danielle will vote in our best interests too.

Gregory A. Brown, M.D., College Place

.......

Didier must have turned Democrat

Politician Clint Didier has lost his way and should declare himself a Democrat: He has given the majority of primary voters of Franklin County the middle finger by endorsing his buddy as a write-in candidate, instead of the primary voters first Republican choice Brad Peck. The write-in candidate stated in a Sept. 20 article in this paper, “I’m not seeking it because I need a job. I certainly have plenty to do in running cattle and running construction.”

Franklin County residents don’t need a part-time write-in commissioner. We need a full-time qualified commissioner with years of effective experience on the commission who will continue to represent the best interests of all Franklin County residents. Please vote to re-elect Brad Peck as Franklin County commissioner, District 1, who will be a check on the wrong actions of Didier. Please vote to elect Rock Mullen as Franklin County commissioner District 2, who is well qualified and is endorsed by retiring Commissioner Bob Koch.

Please vote to re-elect President Donald Trump whose policies will: safely take us out of COVID-19; protect public and private safety; stop the rioting, looting and arson in Democrat run cities; and, bring the economy back for all Americans of all backgrounds.

Wayne Hall, Pasco

.......

Picking Newhouse was irresponsible

The Tri-City Herald’s decision to support (Rep. Dan) Newhouse over Democrat Doug McKinley was irresponsible. They did so without having addressed the former’s role in supporting the Trump/Republican response to the COVID-19 crisis.

McKinley’s current disinterest in the lower Snake River dam issue, a 20-year long harangue, was considered disqualifying by the Herald, yet Newhouse kept Trump in office, if not by his specific vote, then by his party-above-all actions. All Republicans holding national office today bear responsibility for this era’s death toll and economic depression.

The Herald should yet ask our incumbent Republican congressman if he plans to take any action that might keep Trump in office even a day past Jan. 20, 2021. There is no evidence to suggest that Dan Newhouse intends to support democracy, voting rights and the Constitution.

Republicans chose our deadly path and are now politically incapable of leading us in any better direction. Dems have the compass — science — to lead us out of this pandemic. Protect people first, corporations later. There is time for both, but people first.

As in 2008, the Republican Party has America in shambles, socially, politically and economically. When will voters learn, 2020? I await the election results.

E. Ivar Husa, Richland

.......

Lehrman has right stuff for the job

I am supporting Kim Lehrman’s candidacy for Franklin County, Commissioner District 1. I urge you to do the same.

From her years as an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, Kim has the experience to advocate for the Franklin County public school systems. Moreover, from her childhood growing up on an alfalfa farm in Badger Canyon, she understands the value of teamwork and the rewards of hard work.

As the Franklin County commissioner for District 1, Kim will devote her full time and attention to listening and responding to all Franklin County residents and to performing the complex duties of a Franklin County commissioner.

I look forward to her solutions on three key issues in Franklin County:

• Response and recovery due to COVID-19 based on scientific practices and the Washington State Department of Health guidelines;

• Development and support of a residential drug treatment center, and;

• Implementation of a countywide telephone application for communications between commissioners and the public.

Kim Lehrman has earned my vote because she shares values important to Franklin County, listens to the needs of county residents, and is the only candidate for Franklin County Commissioner District 1, on the ballot, who is endorsed by the party she represents.

Joni Martin, Pasco

.......

Chvatal is inclusive

It can be tempting to vote for someone simply on family name familiarity. If you ever visit Walla Walla for strawberries or Christmas trees, you will recognize the Klicker name. Be sure you educate yourself on what Mark Klicker represents. Please read carefully his candidate profile. It is eye-opening to say the least, and outright frightening to those of us who would like to see inclusion, not exclusion.

Frances Chvatal is a candidate who will be inclusive. Her platform is based on human rights and equality. Her 35-year career as a nurse demonstrates her compassion and skills in listening. She is running to serve in the 16th Legislative District to have all our voices heard in Southeastern Washington.

Please visit both candidates websites and educate yourself. We have so much at stake here. And absolutely, everyone, vote!

Janis Corn, Walla Walla

.......

Biden signs were taken from yards

This morning I discovered that my Biden/Harris yard sign was missing. During my daily neighborhood walk I also noticed that all the Biden/Harris yard signs that had been at other houses were also gone.

I am deeply troubled that Trump supporters would engage in vandalism, trespassing and destruction of private property.

When I moved here several years ago, I was impressed by the Western live and let live culture. Sadly, I was mistaken; apparently avid Trump supporters do not respect the law or private property of others.