Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections | Oct. 25

Court comment disqualifies Biden

Biden should step away. Candidate Joe Biden said recently that the folks don’t deserve to know his position on court packing before the election. This sort of arrogance tells us he, like (Hilary Clinton), views the ordinary folks like you and I as stupid deplorables. No one who has made such an insulting comment about the voters deserves to be elected.

He and Harris should immediately apologize to all of us and step away from his attempt to win the oval office. Only he knows what other secrets he intends to keep that would harm the USA.

James F. White, Richland

.......

Bar poll rated Petersen tops

The Benton Franklin Bar Association released its judicial poll results for the Superior Court judge race. They overwhelmingly rated Dave Petersen as “exceptionally well qualified” in all three areas considered: Legal ability, judicial temperament and relevant legal experience. His opponent has no trial or judicial experience, so we were not surprised to see the poll results showed his opponent largely ranked as “not qualified” in both legal ability and relevant legal experience. The poll results showed “insufficient information” on his opponent’s judicial temperament.

When voting for a judge, we like to know what the lawyers and judges in town think about the candidates. Out of 45 local attorneys who completed the poll, 40 of them picked Dave as their No. 1 choice to fill the Superior Court judge position. Additionally, Dave is endorsed by all six Benton Franklin District Court judges. That speaks volumes to us!

We are happy to be supporting Dave Petersen, who has over 22 years of trial experience and has worked as a full-time judge, with over 20 years of judicial experience. Dave Petersen is exceptionally well qualified to be our next Superior Court judge and will be getting our votes on November 3.

Mark and Diane McVeigh, West Richland

.......

R90 appropriate; you can opt out

Approve Referendum 90 – Comprehensive Sexual Health Education. Twenty-nine states require schools to teach comprehensive sexual health education (CSHE). Until now, Washington was not one of them. Research shows teens receiving comprehensive sexual health education can talk about consent, wait longer to have sex, are less likely to have an unplanned pregnancy and are less likely to get a sexually transmitted infection. CSHE helps prevent sex abuse and rape.

R90 requires material to be age-appropriate and medically accurate. Age appropriate for K-3 is social emotional learning for self-control and interpersonal skills, like asking permission before hugging someone. For grades 4-12 this includes developing meaningful relationships and identifying exploitative relationships; helping them understand how to respect personal boundaries, asking for consent and learning how to say and receive a “no.”

School districts will select curriculum with input from the community. Parents can exclude their child if uncomfortable with content. Those against R90 are spreading misinformation to overturn this legislation passed by the House (56-40) and Senate (27-21). R90 does not sexualize our kids. R90 provides information and knowledge to avoid being stereotyped and sexualized in our society. Join me in voting to approve R90 for the health and wellbeing of our children.

Phyllis Baxter, Richland

.......

Mitchell best for Superior Court

Though I am now retired from the practice of law, I have had the opportunity to know and work with Mike Mitchell and Brandon Johnson, both professionally and personally. The Walla Walla County Superior Court judge election this November is critically important. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of both criminal and civil cases remains to be resolved.

Although Brandon Johnson has many fine qualities, it is clearly evident from the breadth of his experience as a practicing attorney (both civil and criminal), mediator, Superior Court commissioner and Superior Court judge pro tem, that Mike Mitchell is the candidate best prepared to immediately meet the challenges facing the court. In addition, Mike has the temperament, work ethic and demeanor required of a judge, in line with the profiles of the many fine District and Superior Court judges who have served our county so well for so many years.

Please join me in supporting Mike Mitchell for Superior Court judge this November.

Tom Baffney, Walla Walla

.......

Klicker’s right for 16th District

I would like to respectfully disagree with the Tri-City Herald editorial board’s decision for 16th District, Position 1. Mark Klicker has a vast farm background from picking and weeding strawberries to a regional director of the Farm Bureau. This means Mark has had dirt under his fingernails and has worked with a variety of agricultural interests to bring a common platform to bear.

Mark is a tried and true leader, an experienced businessman and a good steward of the land. The other districts in the state do not have the need to send people versed in agriculture. Mark is very well balanced for the needs of our district.

When you have someone of Mark’s experience and caliber, we should send him to Olympia.

Randy Taylor, Prosser

.......

Reject 8212; it’s lacking in details

In regard to the Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212: You will be voting on asks that you vote in favor of allowing our tax money be used to invest in the stock market to help fund long-term care insurance passed by the Legislature in 2019 after two failures to pass.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, a payroll deduction of 0.58% of your salary (starts), and it is called a premium, but it looks more like a tax. The estimated salaries for the state will be about $183 billion, so the tax will generate about $1 billion a year. You can use it after paying 3 years or 2025. If you use it, it will pay $100 per day for 365 days or $36,500.00. If you leave the state, you can’t take it with you.

The elderly retired (on) Medicare and many others will not benefit from the resolution. It appears to be a resolution to get more money to fund other programs and no details are given to see who will benefit by allowing them to use a change in the state constitution.

Long-term care in the state needs reform. Vote to reject 8212.

Richard Yrjanson, Kennewick

.......

God’s on GOP’s side, he thinks

Overall, the modern national Democratic Party (officeholders, not voters), is evil. Now, the Republican Party is by no means perfect. However, the qualities of Satan’s children that Jesus describes in the Gospel of John are much more prevalent among the Democrats. In John 8:44-45, Jesus said to some who claimed to be God’s children, “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desire. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”

Look at what the Democrats do today. They support abortion, which is murder. A baby in the womb, regardless of development, is still human.

The Democrats also perpetuated the claims that Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election and that he bribed the Ukrainian president during a phone call. Both were proven to be baseless lies. It’s telling that the Democrats didn’t apologize for spreading these lies once proven wrong.

In short, there is a spiritual battle going on between good and evil, and the Democrats are on the side of evil.

Kaleb Fisler, Kennewick

.......

Put decency back in White House

Can we put a decent human being in the White House?

Current POTUS doesn’t empathize or listen.

Charlatan POTUS lives in narcissistic universe where only dictators, people with money and people who say nice things about him are trustworthy.

C-POTUS and/or his appointees’ have:

Undone years of U.S. diplomatic leadership abroad.

Gutted natural resource/environmental protections.

Mingled business interests with official duties while flaunting conflicts of interest.

Refused to be transparent about financial entanglements.

Been hyper-critical of those who disagree with C-POTUS.

Been tyrannical and openly antagonistic to democratic principles.

Used Twitter to verbally assault individuals, groups and ideologies in a bullying manner.

Used Twitter to manipulate markets.

Behaved like playground bully/bullies.

Obstructed justice, lied to Congress and the American people (daily?).

Promoted division, misogyny, homophobia, white power, nationalism, anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Commuted sentence of corrupt convicted former politician.

Distracted/sowed division among Americans.

Disrupted democratic process.

Sought to curtail voting rights.

Obstructed investigations into himself/others.

Enriched himself plus friends at taxpayer expense.

Burned America’s reputation (at) home and abroad.

If we wouldn’t hang out with someone with more dictators, porn stars and defense attorneys on speed dial than friends and family, why would we give them the power of the presidency?

Paul Wright, Kennewick

.......

Garbe Reser best for 16th District

As a former elected official and community builder, I have learned to appreciate those rare individuals who have the ability to bring people together, not despite our differences, but considering our differences, while understanding our common values and collective goals. Danielle Garbe Reser is that rare individual.

Danielle listens and engages with a wide range of community members. She brings a message of unity and collaboration. She understands that all perspectives are important for us to build a prosperous, safe and healthy community.

The concerns and needs of Eastern Washington are unique to our region. Danielle has the experience, temperament and commitment to be the influential advocate who can engage both parties and work to prioritize our voices in the state Legislature. She can make things happen for us.

Danielle Garbe Reser is the best qualified, most experienced and committed person to represent the 16th District in Olympia. She has a stellar record serving our country, including 14 years in the State Department, and an impressive record of collaboration and support for our local community. She is the person who can bring us together to improve the quality of life in Eastern Washington. I hope you will support her candidacy.

Gustavo Reyna, Walla Walla

.......

Holding local office makes Dozier best

I was disappointed in Danielle Garbe-Reser’s recent ad supporting her 16th District Senate race. It misrepresents the facts of the Dozier and Nestle/Waitsburg water issues. I’m fine with ads promoting one’s self for public office but disappointed when a candidate goes “low” and relies on information I’m sure they know isn’t correct and will mislead the electorate. I believe the majority of voters feel the same.

In nearly nine years as a Walla Walla County commissioner, working with the State Legislature, I have come to realize the legislators most willing to set political ideologies aside and develop solutions that benefit our citizens are those whose backgrounds are grounded in local government service as Perry Dozier’s is as a former Walla Walla County commissioner. I’ve worked with the Legislature enough to know it is naïve to think a new, rural, self-proclaimed moderate will have enough clout to convert the majority opinions of her party. The answer is to create a balance. That is why I am supporting Perry Dozier in this important election and I urge you to do the same.

Jim Johnson, Walla Walla

.......

Johnson’s record misrepresented

Mike Mitchell misrepresents Brandon Johnson’s experience for Walla Walla Superior Court judge.

Johnson has broad experience in our judicial system. He earned a criminal justice degree. He graduated with honors from Gonzaga Law School. He served two years as a law clerk with the Washington Court of Appeals researching the law, reviewing the facts and preparing the initial analysis for appealed Superior Court decisions. (50% were criminal cases). He practiced 13 years representing clients in civil and criminal cases.

In 2015 Brandon, to better serve the law, became a full-time mediator and arbitrator, an alternative choice for settling legal disputes not inside but outside the courtroom, applying the same law and facts. He has mediated over 500 cases, arbitrated 45 cases.

Mitchell claims Johnson lacks experience by comparing only their respective 2015 -2020 court appearances (Mitchell’s 138 cases to Johnson’s 3 adoption cases). Mitchell omitted that Johnson’s legal practice in that period was purposely directed to be outside the courtroom.

Mitchell intentionally does not use the numbers of court appearances in 2010 to 2014 because Johnson “appeared” in 250 cases while Mitchell “appeared” in only 129.

If you value personal integrity, vote for Brandon Johnson.

Carol Jean Thompson, Walla Walla

.......

Brown his pick for Superior Court

I am writing in support of Sharon Brown for Benton Franklin Superior Court judge, Position 1.

My wife and I have had the pleasure of knowing Sharon for over a decade. First and foremost, Sharon is a good person, a dedicated mother, loyal friend and has a strong sense of community responsibility. We have found her to be above reproach, good temperament, compassionate in dealing with people, a good listener and a person of well reasoned decisions.

As a Washington state senator, her door was always open to questions and concerns from her constituents.

Sharon is hard working and has the keen ability to quickly get to the heart of a legal issue. Just as importantly, she has the fair and ethical values and integrity that are important for a judge.

Both personally and professionally, we have found Sharon to be honest and forthright. Her reputation as a Washington state senator is excellent. Her commitment to the Tri-Cities is undeniable. I strongly recommend Sharon Brown for Benton Franklin Superior Court judge.

Clark R. Watkins, Richland

.......

Delvin has right experience for job

I am writing this letter to express my support for the re-election of Jerome Delvin for Benton County commissioner.

I have had the privilege of knowing Jerome for over 30 years. During that time, I have acquired great respect and admiration for Jerome’s sincerity, trustworthiness, hard work and dedication to his family, friends and citizens of Benton County.

Jerome believes in the safety and welfare of our citizens. He has served in the U.S. Army and also worked for over 18 years as a police officer for the Richland Police Department. In addition, he graduated with an Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia Basin College.

Jerome also served 2 1/2 terms in the state Senate and five terms in the state House of Representatives. I can attest first hand that Jerome was well respected on both sides of the aisle. Those important bipartisan friendships opened many doors for our local citizens and helped tremendously in passing legislation that helped build, grow and sustain a strong Tri-Cities economy.

We are very fortunate to have a candidate of his caliber and vast experience. I am proud to support Jerome Delvin and invite you to do the same.

Kris Kelley Watkins, Richland

.......

Trump cut parks, hurts environment

Just saying that you love America doesn’t make it so, no matter how much you hug a flag. Teddy Roosevelt showed that he actually cared about the natural beauties of America by establishing our first national parks with John Muir’s input. Taking $25 million from the national parks budget for a Fourth of July show of force and dangerously rolling back protections against brain-damaging poisons like chlorpyrifos (used on some golf courses, hint, hint) do not help our country’s best features.

There are still environment-minded Republicans who are not represented by this president or the Senate majority that claim to love the natural resources they are destroying.

What do the GOP in power think stewardship is? Do they think trashing the planet will hasten global warming and therefore hasten the return of a Messiah who would what? Approve of the mess they have made?

Michael Kiefel, Walla Walla

.......

Raffa can bring people together

I am pleased to endorse Justin Raffa for the position of Benton County commissioner, District 1. As a lifetime Tri-Citian and Benton County resident, I believe the issues facing us today matter more now than ever before. I’ve known Justin for the past 12 years and have had the privilege of working with him in several capacities; from serving on various boards in the arts community to collaborations amongst the arts groups themselves. Justin has a clear vision of what it means to bring people together, and he consistently demonstrates that in both his personal and professional life. He is a visionary, a compassionate listener and someone who is genuinely interested in the issues that affect us all.

As someone who has gained the respect of both Democrat and Republican leaders, Justin works tirelessly to ensure a balanced, inclusive and respectful culture within his circle of influence.

Integrity, accountability and transparency are vital, not only to big government, but also to our local positions. Justin’s ongoing commitment to the long-term interests of our county, and his ability and willingness to provide thoughtful, balanced and responsible leadership to our community make him the best person for the job. Vote Raffa!

Mitzi Holmes, Kennewick

.......

Unraveling what ‘great again’ says

Trump’s MAGA was a mystery to me for three years. What does great mean? How far back is again? Once I realized great is a code word for white, everything became understandable. Actions speak clearly. Trump is the “greatest.”