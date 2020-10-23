Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections, sex ed bill, and Amy Coney Barrett | Oct. 23

Mitchell treats all with great respect

I have known Mike Mitchell for almost 30 years. We met when I took a job scrubbing clubs at Walla Walla Country Club as I was going to college. I later served the Walla Walla Valley in the education system. Through it all, Mike has treated me the same with a high level of respect and thoughtfulness. There was a time I struggled with a very sensitive issue. I went to Mike for some assistance. Mike was supportive and offered to assist. He has a great understanding of the human condition, a tool I believe is very necessary to fill the role as Superior Court judge.

Mike’s experience in legal/judicial law is extensive (criminal cases, civil matters, divorces, juvenile, domestic violence cases, etc.) spanning 42 years in all areas of law, providing him the necessary tools and skills to serve the individuals who enter the courtroom. I am sure that his opponent is a nice man, but simply put when you compare qualifications, Mike becomes the clear choice.

Please join me and vote for Mike Mitchell for Walla Walla Superior Court judge at our general election in November. I believe he would pay your vote a great compliment.

Vincent Jimenez, Walla Walla

GOP used local printers for signs

My wife and I have been small business owners in the Walla Walla Valley for a combined 76 years, and the support of our local community is why we have survived all these years. It is frustrating when local candidates seeking a political office to represent our communities fail to spend their campaign dollars locally. If they really cared about “serving” us, wouldn’t they shop local?

All of the Republican candidates running for election this year, for a county or district position, have ordered their political signs locally; however, the Democratic Party candidates, Danielle Garbe Reser, Frances Chvatal, and Carly Coburn, have chosen to purchase their political signs out of town rather than contributing to our local economy. Check for yourself on the Public Disclosure Commission’s website https://www.pdc.wa.gov/browse/current-candidate-campaigns

My point is, why back the Democratic Party candidates when they aren’t supporting us?

We will be supporting the local Republican candidates, such as Perry Dozier for the state Senate, who I've known for 40-plus years and is an advocate for small business and someone you can count on.

We will also be supporting Loren Culp for governor, in hopes of bringing common sense to Washington state government. Please join us!

Larry Olson, Walla Walla

Keep Delvin on county commission

Now, more than ever, we need experienced leadership, not idealism and inexperience to keep Benton County going forward.

I can attest that Jerome Delvin works full time for Benton County. Running a county is big business and must be governed within the law. County commissioners have protocol and legal obligations that have to be followed. Jerome understands that more than anyone.

I have supported Jerome Delvin since he first began his political career in 1994. He has proven to be one of the most effective leaders that ever served Benton County. Jerome is always watching after the taxpayer's dollars, getting best value for ever dollar spent while mindful of not wasting Benton County's valuable resources. He is knowledgeable, tenacious and dedicated to moving our community forward.

Please vote for Jerome Delvin for commissioner. We need his valuable experience.

Bill Lampson, President, Lampson International, Kennewick

Sex ed can boost communication

Over 35 years ago, I was a Girl Scout leader of a troop of fourth and fifth graders. One day, a mother came to me and told me that her daughter and two other girls in the troop were victims of one of the fathers taking inappropriate pictures during a sleep over. She thought I should know, in case I overheard them talking about it.

I was also the PTA president at a grade school and helped arrange two age-appropriate presentations (K-2 and 3-5), on good/bad touching and personal safety for the student body. Parents had the option to opt out, but very few did.

Unfortunately, sexual abuse of children is still a serious problem. Many parents are not comfortable talking about these issues with their children, but they can get involved in shaping the curriculum, and presentations for parents should be part of that curriculum. Good sex education can help build a foundation for meaningful parent/child conversations going forward and help protect our children.

A yes vote on R-90 can help parents and children build trust and understanding about sexual health and safety and what community resources are available to them. Parents will have the option to opt out.

Marilyn Perkins, Kennewick

Petersen right for Superior Court

Dave Petersen swore me in to the Washington State Bar Association in 2015. We had a small ceremony with about five people where I held my right hand up and promised to support the Constitution. After the oath, Dave welcomed me as a colleague and talked with us. I remember my parents saying what a nice man he was.

He may not remember that day or his final piece of advice, but it always stuck with me. Dave told me not to chase money. He said that if I did my best to do the right thing, worked hard and did a good job for my clients, things would fall into place.

I think Dave is the right person for the job, not just because of his legal experience. But also because of how he treated my family and me that day. It speaks volumes about what kind of person he is when nobody is looking.

Angel David Betancourt, Betancourt Law PLLC, veteran, Richland

Where’s evidence of 1,000 votes?

Where to start? Trump keeps harping about 1,000 votes found in a trash can all voting for him justifying why there should not be mail-in voting.

Where is the proof? In whose trash were these found? Were they turned over to authorities? Was there an investigation? Seems like they were found before early voting started. So are they from a previous election? Why aren’t they produced as evidence? Why are we not overdosed with this info on FOX News? What has the FBI found? Hillary Clinton’s emails were found, so why not these votes? If found, why were they not kept as proof? Why was anyone going through this particular trash? Were they opened or unopened? If unopened, how does Trump know these votes were in his favor? Why an even 1,000 votes instead of, say, 837?

These are not the only lies from the Trump misadministration. Why would anyone vote for Trump?

April Nishioka, Richland

Barrett showed respect, grace

Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on being selected to be the next Supreme Court justice. I watch as the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee grilled you on Roe vs. Wade, Planned Parenthood, Affordable Care Act, racism and everything they could come up with. In fact, I feel you were harassed.

In response instead of firing back at them the same insults they threw at you, you responded by showing respect and grace. At first I thought the Chairman Lindsey Graham should have intervened, because they were way out of line. But by him letting them express their opinions it showed how evil the Democratic Party has become and that they will do whatever it takes to gain control. They will not be satisfied until they own the House, Senate, presidency and Supreme Court.

Mrs. Barrett, please do not recuse yourself from any matters brought before you. This is your job! God Bless You.

Ira Johnson, Kennewick

