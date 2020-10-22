Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections | Oct. 22

Lawyer backs Dave Petersen

I support Dave Petersen for Superior Court judge. I urge the voters to support him as well.

I have practiced law for 47 years. In that time, I have appeared before many judges. There are certain qualities which good judges possess. Dave exhibits those qualities as an attorney, a mediator and judge.

Of the candidates, Dave is the only (one) with prior judicial experience. Of the candidates, Dave is the only one with significant courtroom experience. A significant portion of the caseload of the court involves criminal and family law matters. Dave has significant experience in these areas, which means he will be able to begin hearing matters immediately.

A Superior Court judge is elected for six years. It is not an entry-level job. We must elect a person whose background and experience gives us confidence this person can handle all the duties of the office.

Based upon his qualifications, Dave received the overwhelming support of the Benton-Franklin Counties Bar Association in its recent judicial poll. You can be confident that David Petersen will ably fulfill the responsibilities of a Superior Court judge.

Thomas A. Cowan, West Richland

What 1 GOP voter thinks of Biden

Vote Democratic if you believe:

1. Biden is MENSA material.

2. Governor Cumo didn’t kill 6,000 elderly by routing Wuhan virus patients back to elder care facilities.

3. Continued COVID shutdown for political reasons is better than killing 100,000s of small businesses.

4. Normal schooling is unsafe, but 1,000s of rioters without masks is OK.

5. “If it only saves 1 life” applies to everything, except abortion, illegal immigration, prison releases, etc.

6. Security for flying should exceed that for voting.

7. Mandated, unprepared, mail-in voting with 2-20% rejection is good.

8. Illegal immigrants should vote in USA elections.

9. FISA, IRS and other agencies shall be used to target enemies.

10. Let China do what it wants.

11. Iraq should have had A-bombs years ago. And use them.

12. Don’t worry; “Government has to make these choices for the people.” H. Clinton 1993

13. The physically impossible and living wage for all, Green New Deal is perfect.

14. The murder and mayhem in Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, and other 20-50 year Democratically ruled cities is due to Trump.

15. If anything is wrong anywhere, Trump is the cause.

Steven Sontag, Richland

Garbe Reser has right expertise

The voters pamphlets have arrived, and ballots can be expected soon. I urge everyone to turn to page 54 and look at the candidates for Washington State Senate, District 16. This is our opportunity to elect a candidate who will continue to fight for the families and businesses of our district.

Danielle Garbe Reser believes in Eastern Washington. She was raised in Moses Lake and chose to go to college in Walla Walla; she then went on to earn a master of public administration from Columbia University. Following her graduation, she served our country for almost 14 years as an American diplomat under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Danielle chose to return to home in 2015, bringing with her leadership skills to negotiate for positive change, a thorough understanding of the workings of government and a commitment to community service. Back in Walla Walla for 5 years now, Danielle has proved herself a vital member of our agricultural and business community while strongly supporting education and the needs of families. As our senator, she will work hard for the people of the 16th District.

Please vote for Danielle Garbe Reser!

Vicky McClellan, Walla Walla

Dozier’s her pick for District 16

Perry Dozier, as county commissioner and citizen, has provided many benefits to our communities. The rebuilding of Seventh Street in Waitsburg (streets, sidewalks, etc.) was aided by Perry, as a commissioner, securing funding aiding in its completion.

Being an active member of the community, valley and state on various levels, he’s had positive influences through his various roles; being narrowed down to a single action of biased reporting about his family’s water rights is disheartening.

Perry is willing to help, listen and problem solve — a true representation of this valley!

February, during the flood, Perry stood shoulder to shoulder with neighbors and community members filling sandbags, loading trucks for deliveries to affected areas when his own home was threated -— he was there to help his community!

To have a candidate with a moral compass, willing to get into the trenches, lending a helping hand — (he) has my vote any given day!

As John F. Kennedy stated, “The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie, deliberate, contrived and dishonest, but the myth, persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.”

Join me in voting for Perry Dozier for State Senate.

Cindy L. Daves, Waitsburg

Coburn his pick for 16th District

I hope your readers will vote for Carly Coburn, a candidate for Washington (House) Legislative District 16.

As a Hermiston resident, I am very jealous of you, my neighbors to the north. You folks in Eastern Washington have the opportunity to vote for someone very special.

Carly is already a leader in your community. She regularly brings together people to work on projects that benefit us all. She is a fierce disability rights advocate and would represent the 16th and all of Eastern Washington well if elected.

She will make an outstanding state representative.

Erick Peterson, Hermiston

Kim Lehrman for county commission

At a time when politics is marked by rancor and division, Kim Lehrman, candidate for Franklin County Commissioner District 1, is like a breath of fresh air. She is a young woman whose background, values and professional experience have prepared her well for the office she seeks. She has a degree in agriculture science from WSU, has taught in the public schools for 13 years, and has been active in many volunteer organizations. Most importantly, she possesses the integrity and humility that are vital for authentic leadership.

The conversations I have had with Kim reflect her commitment to “leading through listening.” She is not intimidated by views that may differ from her own and remains focused on finding ways to best serve the people of Franklin County. As the mother of four, Kim has a strong personal stake in the future of our community and has the skills and dedication needed to help shape the future. I support Kim Lehrman because of her proven strength of character, knowledge of the issues and genuine concern for our community. I encourage all to join me in voting for this outstanding candidate.

Nancy Roach, Pasco

Johnson has right experience

I understand Mike Mitchell’s campaign is claiming that Brandon Johnson does not have any experience in criminal law. That is not true. How do I know? When I was charged with multiple crimes, I retained Brandon and he represented me. Those charges were later dismissed. I was very pleased with the job that Brandon did for me as a criminal defense attorney.

Politics are in a sad state in our country. Nonpartisan positions like Superior Court judge should be above one side making false claims. Please join me in voting for Brandon Johnson for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.

Gary Clark, Touchet