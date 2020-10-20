Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections and presidential debate | Oct. 20

Garbe Reser is uniquely qualified

Danielle Garbe Reser is uniquely qualified to become the 16th Legislative District’s next senator. After graduating with honors from Whitman College, Danielle earned a master’s in public administration from Columbia University. Between 2001 and 2015, Danielle worked for the (U.S.) State Department.

During the administration of President (George) Bush, she served on the staff of Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. She later served on the National Security Council staff of President Obama.

After her diplomatic career, Danielle returned to Walla Walla to become the CEO of the Sherwood Trust. While there, she oversaw investments in initiatives that created jobs, improved community infrastructure and strengthened nonprofit organizations and programs. The rural funders’ program that Danielle created attracted over $500,000 in new grants to the region. For her accomplishments, Danielle won regional and national awards.

Danielle is endorsed by the Children’s Campaign Fund, an organization committed to securing the health, safety and education of all children. The Children’s Campaign Fund previously endorsed Republican State Sen. Maureen Walsh.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Because one person cannot solve all the economic and social problems of the 16th Legislative District, we should elect the one person uniquely qualified to inspire the trust and participation of others: Danielle Garbe Reser.

Gretchen de Grasse, Walla Walla

.......

4th District needs to vote McKinley

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Congressman Dan Newhouse supports policies that would crush local families and devastate the rural hospitals he claims to champion.

Newhouse wants to take away tens of thousands of his constituents’ health insurance, end protections for existing conditions and eliminate the ability of parents to cover children up to age 26.

Newhouse has been so dedicated to these goals that he was willing to leave his sick wife to be in Washington in the days before May 4, 2017, to assure that the Republicans had the votes in the House of Representatives to end the Affordable Care Act. When the Republican leadership came up with the extra two votes they needed for passage, he left Washington and saved himself the embarrassment of voting. But never mind; his record is clear.

The 55th richest man in Congress, Newhouse does not have to worry about paying medical bills if he falls sick from the Coronavirus or any other illness. Like President Trump, Newhouse can have an army of doctors and the best care money can buy.

The 4th Congressional District deserves better than Newhouse. Vote for someone who will represent us. Vote for Doug McKinley for Congress.

Lillian “Randy” Slovic, Richland

.......

Fears will prompt his vote for Trump

For years, I have detested Trump’s tweets and outrageous statements. But I am voting for the Orange Man. I fear the damage Biden’s progressives will do to civil liberties/rights and rule of law if they are in power.

Where progressives are in control, the most egregious police misconduct occurs. Some progressive prosecutors openly refuse to prosecute protesters’ violent crimes because they believe the protesters’ cause overrides the rights of others to be safe in their persons and property (yes, these people have civil rights too).

At the national level, Biden supporters launched the Mueller criminal investigation of the Trump campaign based on information their insiders knew was fabricated by Democrat-paid consultants. Clearly, they believe it is okay to use government power to punish political enemies.

Progressives also control many public colleges where they encourage suppression of free speech and openly advocate for race-based admissions, hiring and even segregated housing.

Democrats may counter that the Trump administration violates the law. But it has not conducted criminal investigations of Democratic politicians. When hit with court injunctions, the administration obeys the injunctions. Yes, Trump trash talks the media, but unlike the Obama administration, has not wiretapped reporters or threatened them with jail.

Richard Engelmann, Richland

.......

Beaver found way to get road paved

Benton County Commissioner Jim Beaver helped a lot in getting a through road paved, using state road grant money. He saw the problem and solution to a county/city unpaved border road differently than the then county road maintenance supervisor. Beaver proposed the county partnering with City of West Richland to pursue state road moneys. Commissioners Delvin and Small supported his approach. It took a few years, but — using state road grant money — South 38th Avenue was paved in 2019 to everyone’s benefit. It connects the city, through the county, to another part of the city - and provides an alternative to an already very busy route.

So, in the issue I know most about, Commissioner Beaver “did good,” and he was looking ahead seeing future growth. Beaver deserves to be re-elected.

Cecil Kindle, West Richland

.......

Sex ed would have helped, she feels

I must vote yes in favor of sex education classes in school. Parental feelings are unimportant when the problem is vulnerable children. My parents never learned about the sexual trouble that victimized me during the two years that began when I was age 8. I was ordered to obey my elders. I didn’t know any vocabulary to communicate my feelings. And I was told that if I mentioned to any adult what was going on, my family would punish me for disobeying my “helpers.” My trouble eventually disappeared when our family moved to another town, and I never saw my tormentor again.

Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick

.......

Show your work when you go vote

This morning as I was checking over my son’s math test, I noticed his teacher had given him only a half point for an answer. It wasn’t that the answer was wrong, but the teacher had written a note: “How do I know which method you used if you do not show your work?” This got me thinking; why, as adults, are we not required to show our work? All through our schooling, we are taught that this is an important part of a response. We do proofs in geometry and cite our sources when writing papers in high school and college.

I think this is a skill we need to utilize more, especially in regard to the upcoming election. Voting is our right as citizens, but it is also our responsibility as citizens to be informed voters. We need to know the reasons why we are selecting this person to hold this office. We need to do our research, dig deep into the issues that are important to us, and we need to be able to show our work.

Krista Thurston, Richland

.......

Questions after an embarrassment

I watched our presidential debate Sept. 29. That was a painful experience. Like it or not, one of those guys will be president for the next four years. Last night’s national embarrassment helped me make up my mind. I just have a few questions for Trump supporters:

Do you really want this guy representing the USA on the international stage?

Do you really trust him to consider your interests and welfare? Can you trust him at all?

Do you really trust him to lead negotiations with other nations?

Do you have any idea of his plans and policies for the next four years? Do you agree with them?

Can you hold him up as an example to your children?