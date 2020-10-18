Letters to the Editor Letters: Sex ed bill, electoral college, elections and more | Oct. 18

R-90 sex ed not ‘birds and bees’

The voter’s pamphlet definition of the R-90 referendum seems fairly innocent — not so! I am a retired high school teacher, who taught sex education as part of my health curriculum, and R-90 is not the sex education that you or I had in school. We are not talking about the “birds and bees” here, folks! The International Planned Parenthood Federation helped to draft the curriculum for the new sex ed and they state and I quote, “Our approach includes an emphasis on sexual expression, sexual fulfillment and sexual pleasure.”

This sex education begins in kindergarten continuing through grade 12. The curriculum’s primary focus is sexuality education and issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity. A former police officer called it a great primer to prepare children for pedophiles! I have seen some of the teaching materials for the curriculum and it makes me sick! Also, this curriculum will be mandated by the state, unless defeated by the voters and local control over sex education in our schools will be lost to the local school boards and parents. Let’s keep control over our children’s education local and let our children be kids. Please vote to reject R-90!

Marie Noble, Kennewick

Ruiz is right for Franklin County

As the former director of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority (DPDA), I can speak firsthand to what an amazing public servant Ana Ruiz has been to our community in the previous decade. She has worked tirelessly for businesses, community events and ensuring that everyone is treated with respect regardless of economic or immigration status. She has invested countless hours of her time in making this area a great place to live, work and raise a family.

I remember a time when a small business wasn’t receiving fair treatment, and Ana’s intervention helped to set things straight. Ana’s work on the Taco Crawl was instrumental in bringing hundreds of new clients and dollars to Pasco taco establishments. She’s ensured all voices were heard in her efforts with the Somos Pasco study. She stands up to bullies and is willing to make the right choice even when it costs her friendships or more. She is already an amazing public servant, and I believe the platform of county commissioner would only serve to help her empower and serve a larger group of constituents. A vote for Ana is a vote for a better, more inclusive and stronger Franklin County.

Luke Hallowell, Kennewick

Packing court cuts both directions

Shouldn’t the question that Vice President (Mike) Pence asked of Sen. (Kamala) Harris have been, “If we succeed in packing the Supreme Court before the election, will you follow suit and pack the court if you win?”

R. Moore, Richland

Delvin’s best for county commission

I first met Commissioner Delvin in 1998. I was attending a Legislative Day and reception in Olympia. I was so impressed with the time he took at our scheduled meeting and the way I was treated. He listened to our concerns, promised he would consider what we were asking him to do. He then followed up with us.

Jerome has done the same thing during the pandemic. Jerome has never ignored my calls, responded quickly to my concerns and questions and has never promised something that he couldn’t deliver. Jerome has leveraged the relationships that he has developed over the years, from both sides of the aisle, to gain access to the governor’s office and State Health Department and has been in regular contact negotiating for us in the Tri-Cities. It has been a team effort, but the gains that we have made are largely the result of his efforts. Jerome has worked hard for his constituents and deserves our support. Please vote for Jerome Delvin

Shirley Simmons, business owner, Kennewick

Remember life issues when voting

There are many pro-life issues to consider when voting. Pro-life focus does not stop with birth. Examples of other pro-life issues are availability of healthcare (private and public insurance), earning a living wage, availability of quality education, environmental protection (providing a livable planet for our grandchildren) and racial justice.

Four years ago, Pope Francis wisely counseled: Don’t be a single issue voter. The Democratic platform addresses multiple pro-life issues that are facing this country at this time. None of these life issues should be political or partisan. These are values we all share, but presently the Democratic Party candidates are the ones willing to address these challenges.

In contrast, the present Republican platform is whatever President Trump wants it to be, which is chaos, racial tension and division, all of which provide an opportunity for militias to make an effort to overthrow our very fragile democracy.Vote for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris for president and vice president and for the Democrats up and down the ticket to unite our country and build it back better by dealing with our many pro-life issues. Please vote early and carefully.

Amedee Marx, Richland

Garbe Reser shares my values

Perry Dozier is a party line Trump/Culp supporter.

According to the Walla Walla Union Bulletin, Dozier said, “He wants Culp to be the man he answers to as the district’s next state senator.” I believe our next state senator should answer to all the citizens he represents. Not to a small town sheriff who believes you only enforce the laws you happen to like.

My vote goes to the candidate who will uphold the law, believes in science and shares my values that all people have a right to be equally represented. My vote is for Danielle Garbe Reser for State Senate.

Barlow Corkrum, Walla Walla

Case numbers prove Inslee right

On Sept. 24, W. Kent Madsen of Richland wrote, “The 1% number proves this can be managed in a much better way.” Of course Madsen was referring to our governor’s response to COVID-19, which in his opinion, is costing too much. The 1% number is the total number of COVID cases in Washington – 57,000 cases. It is hard to keep up. As it takes time to submit letters and get them posted in the Herald, the number of cases is now above 83,000 (as of Sept. 24). This translates to approximately 1,107 cases per 100k people.

What does Mr. Madsen suggest? We follow the lead of others who opened early with fewer restrictions? Like Louisiana with 3,486 cases per 100,000? Florida with 3,234 per 100,000? Iowa with 2,626 cases per 100,000? You want triple the number of cases? The reason our caseloads are lower is because our governor took drastic actions.

A similar story may be had concerning deaths per capita. Look what is happening elsewhere. Try www.city-data.com/coronavirus/ based on data from the John Hopkins University.

I choose to believe in facts and science. Masks do help. Distancing does help. I believe our governor is doing a great job.

Go Inslee!

Rick Stachowiak, Kennewick

Why are Trump signs damaged?

Have you noticed how many Trump/Pence campaign signs have been vandalized? There’s a lot. Yet none of the Biden signs have been vandalized. What does that tell you about the folks that are against Trump?

Joel Vesper, Richland

Johnson great pick for judge

I met Brandon Johnson in 2002 when we hired him as an associate attorney for our firm. It didn’t take long to realize he was smart, logical and deeply cared about the firm’s clients.

He understands the importance of staying levelheaded and listening to both sides to negotiate in the best interests of clients or to determine the dispute would need to be litigated. Through the years, he expanded his knowledge and honed his legal skills in mediation and arbitration.

In 2016, Brandon became a judge pro tem for the Walla Walla County Superior Court, presiding over civil, criminal and juvenile dockets. He now wants to dedicate himself to serving as Superior Court judge for Walla Walla County. His experience and capabilities make him the best candidate for this position. I have no doubt he will be dedicated and ethical in all of his endeavors as judge. He has proven that through the years as an attorney, a mediator and a judge pro tem.

My respect and admiration has grown immensely these past 20 years. Brandon Johnson is the right choice for judge and will serve Walla Walla County well for the next 20 years.

Kenneth A. Miller, Attorney, Kennewick

California dream equals blackouts

California’s recent electricity ‘blackouts’ are just a foreshadowing of what may well become commonplace there. In California’s self-mandated zest to go 100% “green” by the year 2045, they are setting themselves up for future blackouts, if not total system failure. Under their anti-nuclear, anti-fossil fuel policy, nearly all steady sources of electricity are being silenced: nuclear, coal-fired and natural gas-fired plants. These can run reliably nearly 365 days a year. How do the ‘green’ power generating sources compare? Solar? When the sun is up. Wind turbines? When it happens to be windy. Get the picture?

Washingtonians, we cannot allow ourselves to be set up for similar future blackouts. Our “progressive” Gov. Jay Inslee sides with “green” advocates who traditionally have hated nuclear power. And power-producing dams almost make them sick to their stomachs. The choice is ours to make. Allow “green” to be rapidly rammed down our throats, or instead make “green” power a complement to our present, reliable power sources. In the meantime, chat with your family members and friends living in California to see how blackouts are working out for them as they spew their blame at everyone but themselves!

Bruce LePage, Pasco

Mitchell best for Superior Court

I have known Mike Mitchell both professionally and personally and believe that he is the most qualified to be our next Superior Court judge. Mike is a man of the utmost integrity whose legal career has extended over all areas of criminal and civil law. He has 42 years as a practicing attorney, including working in the Prosecutors office where he was involved in numerous jury trials. He was also a partner in a local law firm handling criminal cases. Since 1989 Mike has been a sole practitioner where he has gained the diverse skill sets required to manage a multi-faceted legal practice. Mike has experience as a Superior Court commissioner, has served as judge pro tem and has mediator and arbitrator experience as well.

The difference between Mike and his opponent is significant and should be the most important to voters. It is for me and it’s the reason I am supporting Mike Mitchell for Superior Court judge. Please join me and cast your ballot for Mike Mitchell.

Kristal Hassler, Walla Walla

Put an end to Trump excesses

My heart aches that so many nice, smart people still think Trump is good for the country, when I am so sure he is the opposite. He has done little but harm our country and our standing in the world.

Have you ever wondered how or why ordinary Germans, whose blood runs in many American veins, ever let Hitler take over and do so much damage to the world? Trump’s self-centered motives may not be as lofty as Hitler’s evil, nationalistic ones, but his efforts to control every branch of government, the press and the electoral process are just as frightening.

We often hear how proud Americans were to have helped our Allies save the world from HItler. So what happens when Trump’s storm troopers start pushing us normal people around and his damage is more than abstract, just affecting the environment or people we don’t know? (Don’t laugh. Have you not seen the hateful expressions on the faces of Trump supporters at rallies — or the Proud Boys or other right-wing groups with weapons?) Who will save us then? Will those Allies be there for us? Please, ordinary Americans, vote him out and give democracy another chance.

Judith Loomis, Richland

Electoral College boosts rural vote

The realities pointed out by Jeff Boston (Letter to Editor, Sept. 25) are precisely why we need to keep the Electoral College, not eliminate it. Mr. Boston correctly points out that our votes for president in Eastern Washington are meaningless. Doing away with the Electoral College will spread this despair from here all the way to Pennsylvania. Just as nearly every statewide office in Washington is owned by the voters of King County; if we rely on the popular vote, the White House will be owned by those voters who live within a few hundred miles of the Atlantic or Pacific oceans. The presidential votes of the people in the vast region between the Appalachian and Cascade mountains simply will not matter. We must keep the Electoral College.

Gregg Lumetta, Pasco

Don’t base vote on COVID-19 alone

It’s a terrible mistake for voters to base their vote just on the matter of the COVID-19 virus. As bad as this virus is, and its effects on our society, it is not the worst problem our country is facing in this election. The worst problem is the effort to undermine our U.S. Constitution and freedoms.

If Biden and Harris win the presidency and the Senate goes Democrat, the American people will lose their Second Amendment (right) to own and bear arms. Democrats now in power have already started taking the mention of God out of sworn testimony in Congress. Now they want to change the number of justices on the Supreme Court so that it changes the court into a sub-legislative body instead of a protector of our Constitution.

Our country can be undermined and turned into a socialist country because the Democrat-Socialists like Biden and Harris want a utopia. Remember, the word “Utopia” means “no place,” and that’s exactly where we all will be when we lose our country’s foundational freedoms.

Hopefully you and I don’t want to live in the United States of China! The Bidens are already in China’s pocket. It’s wakeup time.