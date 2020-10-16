Letters to the Editor Letters: Climate change and elections | Oct. 16

Fires more proof of climate change

If anyone needed another reason to vote for the Democratic ticket, the smoke-filled days this September should do it. The air quality index was at dangerous levels, and the visibility was down to half a mile. Nobody wanted to go outside; the streets were deserted and the stores were empty.

Trump claims climate change is a hoax. He also said the coronavirus was a hoax, which it clearly isn’t. If Trump is also wrong about climate change, the hundreds of thousands dying from COVID-19 will pale in comparison to the millions that will die from respiratory diseases.

Believing climate change is a hoax is like believing drinking bleach will cure COVID-19. By the time you find out that it’s not true, it will be too late.

Jack Edwards, Richland

These 2 women best for county

Franklin County can bring a powerful force for good by electing Kim Lehrman and Ana Ruiz Peralta. We need an effort that combines focus with compassionate leadership that will bring strength and fairness at a time where there is a gap in unity due to a lack of vision and cooperation.

Kim has a successful background in education with 13 years of teaching experience as an agriculture educator/FFA adviser and a madter’s degree in educational leadership from Washington State University.

Ana is currently the chair of Tri-Cities Community Health and is an executive committee member for the Somos Pasco Economic Development Strategic Vision. She’s also served on the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs. They are both people of high moral character and integrity. Together they have the talents and capabilities to lead our county into a strong future with everyone in mind. They will make decisions with fairness and with no prejudice.

Women need representation in local government, what a wonderful opportunity to show our young adults and youth that we can have people in place of decision making that reflect all of our community. They have the qualities to lead our county into a prosperous and progressive future!

Jennifer Holway, Pasco

Brown campaign sticks to principles

Sharon Brown is running a principled campaign for Superior Court judge that recognizes the realities of the pandemic and its prolonged and devastating impact on Tri-Citians. Contrast the other candidate, Dave Petersen, who participated in a Basin City event exceeding 500 attendees, a clear violation of the governor’s lawful proclamation limiting such gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Mr. Petersen continues to attend fundraising and other events that flaunt required social distancing and mask use. His actions are in defiance of the law a judge is expected to uphold.

I have known Sharon for years and worked with her on community initiatives when she was on the Kennewick City Council and subsequently as a Washington State Senator. I found Sharon to be fair and unbiased, seeking out facts for a comprehensive understanding of issues. She then strives for an informed course of action that is right versus political expedient. Further, Sharon is one of the hardest working public servants I have encountered.

Sharon’s deep legal expertise, legislative background and demonstrated commitment to not only uphold the law but also abide by it in all forms makes her ideal for Benton-Franklin County Superior Court, Position 1.

Marty Conger, Pasco

Appeals judge backing Johnson

Walla Walla County has been blessed with the services of retiring Superior Court Judge John Lohrmann and is equally blessed with two wonderful candidates for his replacement.

I write in support of candidate Brandon Johnson. As a judge and former lawyer, I have known Brandon for 20 years. Brandon has a brilliant legal mind, a quality needed to resolve disputes. He is dedicated to hard work and legal ethics. Brandon listens to others. Most importantly, when performing his tasks, Brandon never seeks attention for himself, but instead quietly and competently completes the task.

Brandon will make an excellent Superior Court judge.

Judge George B. Fearing, State Court of Appeals, Division III, Kennewick

Climate change not fire source

Forest fires being caused by climate change is yet another classic example of ignoring reality.

If you check the weather data from NOAA, you will see this is totally wrong.

Look at Abnormally Hot Days in California, Observed Annual Precipitation in California, California Drought Severity Index

If you dig into the problem a little deeper, you find once again that the government shut down most timber sales in old-growth habitat. And as you can see in Figure 4 below that, the timber sales decreased and with it the amount of fuel needed for forest fires increased fivefold.

Fire requires two conditional causes, namely oxygen and combustible material, and one action cause in the form of an ignition source like lightning or careless people. Given that the only cause we humans have control of is the amount of combustible material, one would think this great forest plan would include a way to control it – but they didn’t!

So, as you can clearly see, the evidence does not support climate change as the cause of increased wild fires, but instead shows that the environmental movement and its political operatives are the cause.

Dean L. Gano, Richland

Petersen has right experience

Dave Petersen is a lifelong Tri City resident and understands our community. Dave grew up here and is raising his family here as well.

He has an extensive legal background from his 22 years as an attorney. His 20 years of judicial experience is also quite impressive. Superior Court needs someone with his experience!

Dave is a veteran of our armed services and understands our complex world, in part from his military experience and travels.

Dave exemplifies the whole person concept by mentoring our young people and by his involvement in charitable organizations. He is a man of his word, a man of integrity and “walks the walk” by serving our community day in and day out.

I am voting for Dave Petersen. I urge my fellow citizens to consider voting for Dave Petersen when voting for Benton Franklin Superior Court Judge on November 3rd.

Paul Zaring, Richland

Break deadlock in U.S. Senate

I for one am sick and tired, of Senate inaction and obstruction. I submitted a letter to the editor, “Congress Must Act on Covid,” (which ran Sept. 13) and unfortunately it is still timely, except that the CDC has created a pending disaster with a moratorium on evictions to avert an imminent disaster. The CDC has to do the job of Congress because they have failed to do anything except talk.

The Senate blocks any attempt to try to mitigate disasters that are coming on every front. Global warming, pollution, corruption, infrastructure, tax equity, food insecurity, structural racism, income inequality, unemployment, educational debt, evictions, homelessness, hunger, the economy, immigration reform, demilitarizing the police and an ineffective White House.

It is time for our elected government to start working on our many problems. I count on my Washington senators to continue to do all they can to break the deadlock in the Senate, and I want to say thank you for all you do. My message to Congress is, please do your job, we need legislative action, we are in trouble and we are all in this together, you hold our hope for the future.