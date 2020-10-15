Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections and face masks | Oct. 15

Petersen has right kind of experience

My wife and I have known Dave Petersen and his family for several years, and we are pleased to endorse Dave for the position of Superior Court judge. Dave was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and has municipal court judge experience. He also has been an arbitrator and a mediator. These are experiences that make for a competent Superior Court judge. Dave has the personality, experiences and composure that qualify him for the Superior Court judge position. Please join us and other Tri-City residents and vote for Dave Petersen for Benton Franklin Superior Court judge.

Wayne and Maureen Bell, Richland

.......

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ex-appeals judge backs Johnson

I write in support of Brandon Johnson’s candidacy for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. Brandon worked for me as a law clerk when I was a judge on the Washington State Court of Appeals. He was smart. He worked hard. And he cared about people.

I know that he cares deeply about his family and the Walla Walla community. He will make an excellent Superior Court judge and I urge the citizens of Walla Walla County to vote for him.

Judge Dennis J. Sweeney, Retired, Richland

.......

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Chvatal has right skills for 16th

Frances Chvatal is running to represent the 16th Legislative District in Washington, and I could not be more excited.

I met Frances nearly three decades ago, when we both served in healthcare management at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. Frances initially served as the manager of the surgery department. In that leadership role, she worked every day to balance the diverse needs of her constituents – patients, families, physicians and staff alike. Managing her department at St. Mary required knowledge and skills in patient care, budgeting, capital equipment acquisition, regulatory compliance, human resource management, strategic planning, facilities management and more, all tempered with a heavy dose of care and compassion. Frances went on to serve as a quality analyst and a member of the St. Mary Community Ministry Board.

Frances is a competent professional who is both articulate and quick on her feet. She is respected for her leadership, which springs from inherent values based in service to others, responsible stewardship, fostering of health and well-being, and working toward the greater good.

I believe Frances is uniquely prepared to share these gifts on behalf Washington’s 16th Legislative District.

Marilee Schiff, Walla Walla

.......

Are we stuck in a Biblical movie?

Former US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry previously stated that Donald Trump was chosen by God to be president. Perhaps God appointed Mr. Perry as his chief spokesperson in this matter. But I’ll tell you this, God certainly didn’t consult with me.

I’ve watched Biblical movies. They usually go like this. A corrupt society knowingly supports a lying, cheating, adulterous, partisan, bullying, populist, wannabe fascist and selfish leader, for whatever reason. At first, all goes according to plan. But then God comes down and punishes the sinning populace with plagues, fires, global warming – and often worse, a poor economy.

Maybe God chose Trump to be president, but this feels more like a Biblical movie to me. We are being punished for tolerating immorality. God has not been kind to Donald Trump, as the upcoming election approaches. I don’t think he’s eager for Donald to have a second term.

If Trump does manage to break the presidential electoral process, and somehow stays in power for another term, I will await The End of Days. Personally, I’d rather stay on God’s good side. I’ll vote for Biden, or a corpse. Whatever it takes.

Larry Lang, Richland

.......

Dozier Is best for Senate District 16

Our region must come together to vote and elect Perry Dozier for State Senate District 16. This election puts us at a crossroads of where we will be in a few years.

Will we be more in debt? Will parents’ choices on how to raise their children be infringed on even further? Will hard-working laborers who make our region so vibrant go unrepresented?

All these are issues that affect me personally; my parents who work the fields and processing plants, my children who I am choosing to raise in a conservative manner.

Perry Dozier will ensure that all these are represented in manner that reflect the values, morals and economic need of the residents in the 16th District.

I ask that you please take a moment, educate yourself and vote responsibly.

I am proud to support Perry Dozier for State Senate, District 16.

Esther Duncan, Burbank

.......

Trump lesser of our two evils

First let me say that I don’t care for some of Trump’s policies, but he is the lesser of two evils compared to Biden. I will vote for him because I don’t want a radical liberal running our country (look what Democrats have done to some of cities and states).

COVID-19 has been something we’ve never experienced before that have had unforeseen results. I think in some cases Trump over-reacted, but I didn’t hear any Democrat offer a better solution except to criticize him. How long has it taken the Democrats to condemn the violence in our cities?

The caged children in the photos shown by the biased media was from the Obama administration. If Trump was a draft dodger, then what about Clinton (I was a combat veteran in VN 67-68)? The Atlantic magazine quoted an anonymous source of what he supposedly said.

If they believed what they stated was true, why didn’t (they) come forward and name their source. Typical media, not confirming sources. We elect these people and we pay their salaries. They work for us. It seems to me that both parties work for themselves not the good of our country.

Greg Corbett, Kennewick

.......

Wear your mask to walk the dog

I enjoy walking my dog daily to the local dog park in Richland. The recent poor air quality has made these walks less pleasant.

My wife suggested that I use my COVID-19 mask to screen out smoke particles during these walks. I was amazed how effective this proved to be. Granted, I used aN N-95 mask that I acquired some years ago, and I have no experience with other masks yet (I have to admit that I have recycled this mask rather than submit to single use). But any kind of mask ought to help. I would like to suggest that others consider use of masks, allowing work, play or any other function out of doors during this unfortunate period.

I also note that virtually no one at the dog park wears a mask. Perhaps this is based on the knowledge that it is safer outside than inside with respect to COVID-19 transmission. But perhaps my fellow dog lovers could wear a mask for health reasons related to smoke (attendance at the park is down right now), and by the way help preserve both your and others’ health regarding COVID. It surely seems like a win-win to me.

David King, Richland

.......

Brown is choice of ex-councilman

I have known Sharon Brown for many years and served with her on the Kennewick City Council. She has done an outstanding job as our state senator and will make a fair and just Superior Court judge. Please join me in voting Sharon Brown for our next Benton/Franklin Superior Court judge.