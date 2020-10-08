Letters to the Editor Letters: Elections, presidential debate and more | Oct. 8

Thanks to Delvin for return to work

I want to thank Commissioner Jerome Delvin for his tireless work in getting the photographers in Benton and Franklin Counties back to work after months of bureaucratic deadlock at the county and state health departments.

As has been the case with many different businesses and industries, the governor’s poorly executed phase program has left many businesses in our region with little choice other than to work in other counties and states, or to sit at home on unemployment as we wait for permission to go back to work.

Mr. Delvin went to bat for us with officials in weekly meetings. He phoned, emailed and messaged with us regularly, keeping us in the loop as we struggled with our COVID-19-forced unemployment. He was the only one. The other commissioners completely ignored our pleas. They never returned calls. They never answered emails.

Mr. Delvin, in my opinion, is the only Benton County commissioner who actually cares about his constituents, the businesses and the community that he serves. Thank you again, Jerome, for working so hard to get us back working. You definitely deserve a round of applause and a thank you in this tough time.

Richard Breshears, Kennewick

We have lost trust of nation, world

The USA, the country that led the world because we were respected and looked up to, we set an example of trust, integrity, fairness, peace. That was before this president; we are no longer respected, he has divided, weakened the country and the world.

“I just grab them by their private parts.”

“I can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue.”

Commander-in-chief, who was a draft dodger five times, because he is a coward with no values.

Five bankruptcies, great businessman, lies and cheats. Then and now.

He is a would be Putin, Kim. If Trump is re-elected, we will have a dictator. A succession of Trump dictators, the draft dodger, Don Jr., Eric. Does that make you happy or sick?

Trump brags that people of faith, police, military love him. I am a Catholic, ex-Air Force Pilot, I don’t believe him, but the leaders, priests, all religious leaders, military brass, police: I am pointing a finger at you to speak up. You are our voice. You have an obligation to restore our faith, trust, belief, sanity. We are looking up to you. The world is looking up to you. Please, all of us, look into a mirror.

Please vote. Country first.

J. Terry Rogerson, Kennewick

Are flags on signs taken care of?

Driving north to Connell from the Tri-Cities on Highway 395, I noticed that someone had put American flags on all the Trump signs on the east side of the highway. I’m sure that someone takes all the flags down by sundown or has them automatically lit up at dusk. If not, this is highly disrespectful of our nation’s flag. But then, maybe it is indicative of that particular campaign.

Jim Crowley, Connell

Lifelong Republican will vote for Raffa

As a lifelong Republican, I am casting my vote for Justin Raffa for Benton County Commissioner for District 1. He is clearly the best candidate for the job.

Justin Raffa will bring new energy, new eyes, new empathy and a renewed commitment to the role of county commissioner. He will seek to restore healthy relationships with other elected officials. He will partner with community leaders to use public safety tax revenues for their intended purposes. Justin’s tenure will be characterized by transparency and integrity. Justin will not wait until the next crisis overruns our community. He will lead rather than sitting back playing the blame game.

Unlike the incumbent, Justin is a team player, an effective communicator and a community builder. Justin genuinely cares about hearing from constituents and welcomes the opportunity to partner with them on issues for the good of our county.

We deserve better than a complacent leader who over time has lost passion for service and ability to work well with others. It’s time for a change.

Please join me in voting for Justin Raffa to be our next Benton County Commissioner, District 1.

Mary Spanner, Richland

California mind over gas cars

California may be in process to sever connections between themselves and the United States. I understand that they will rename the state to “Madatgascars,” and will require all people there, under the age of 140, to memorize, word for word, the 780,000 commandments of the green bible.

I’ve heard that they will erect a tall security fence completely encircling the current California land mass. It will be designed with 24-hour manned security gating and other secret provisions like those in use in the borderlands of eastern Europe. The design purpose is to prevent overt and covert importation of ordinary automobiles from the U.S. or the rest of the world, and to prevent Madatgascarians from fleeing to the United States.

There are rumors that negotiations are starting about non-monetary tariffs, with Madatgascars providing seasonal foodstuffs in exchange for car parts, needed for the aging cars trapped in Madatgascars.

Chuck Foley, Richland

Kim Lehrman for Franklin County

Join me in voting for Kim Lehrman for Franklin County commissioner, District 1. I believe the constituents of District 1 would be best served by the thoughtfulness and new ideas Kim would bring to the county. Having talked extensively with Kim, I’m confident she’s transparent and earnest when she talks about listening to constituents and families. She will lead through listening.

I also know she’s the best candidate in working collaboratively with the variety of jurisdictions the county should, including school districts, cities, ports and especially peer commissioners in Benton County. Our county and community have grown and changed so much the past several decades. It’s time for a change, and Kim is the best choice. Please join me in voting for Kim Lehrman, Franklin County commissioner, District 1.

Matt Watkins, Pasco

Inept moderator made for debacle

The presidential debate of Sept. 29 was a total disaster due to the complete incompetence of moderator Chris Wallace. He came across as a frustrated father unable to discipline two fighting teenage boys.

Due to Wallace’s ineptness, the two candidates continually interrupted and talked over each other, all to the total frustration of the viewer. Why did not Wallace use a two-minute buzzer? I have not in all my life seen a moderator so ruin a much-anticipated and important event.

Who was the winner of the debate? Impossible to say, but I do know the loser — the American public, all because of Wallace. I say to Fox News heads, whoever they may be, fire this man, and send him packing — pronto, without delay! The American voter deserves something far better than last Tuesday night’s Wallace debacle!

Rollin Swanson, Richland

Mitchell his pick for Superior Court

I have never written a letter to the editor during my lifetime of living in Walla Walla but felt compelled to do so regarding this year’s judicial race.

I want a Superior Court judge to have legal experience in many different areas. I want them to have knowledge and experience in criminal law. I want them to understand family dynamics in a divorce. I want them to be familiar with probate and guardianships as well as agriculture and business matters. I don’t care if someone is nice and donates to causes. I want them to have experience to review and handle critical legal issues that affect me and others in our community.

I ask your support of Mike Mitchell, the only candidate who has the necessary experience for the job.