Letters to the Editor Letters: Education situation, bad apples, elections and more | Oct. 4

Bringing apples not ‘nice gesture’

Well, Governor Jay Inslee was not satisfied with what his lockdown order has done to destroy many small businesses in the state, so now he is trying to destroy the apple industry. His bringing apples from the tree on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion was intended to be “a nice gesture”. Really?? How could apples from his tree be a “nice gesture” to people who grow much better apples than he does? I wonder if he is going to reimburse the people who are trying to recover the maggot-infested apples he brought to their area? This is just one more reason why we need a change in occupancy in the Governor’s Mansion.

Gerald Sorensen, Richland

.......

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

‘No-win’ situation in education today

A “no-win” situation exists for teachers, administrators, parents and students regarding education during this pandemic. Athough thankfully I am not personally affected, teachers may be bearing the most pressure. I’ve heard comments about teachers being overpaid for the amount of time they actually “work,” which obviously doesn’t take into consideration that a teacher’s day doesn’t end when the students leave the classroom (i.e. grading papers, preparing lesson plans, attending certification renewal classes). Instituting a combined educational experience (classroom/remote) will become even more demanding for teachers, requiring extra efforts and prep time.

It’s puzzling that in this unusual stressful time some people even go so far as to state that teachers should be “required” to return to teaching in the classroom or lose their jobs. Can you name another profession where this would be the response? Possibly people are realizing that teaching their own children isn’t so easy. Now it becomes the teachers’ “responsibilities” to return to the classrooms and put their own and their family’s lives at risk.

What an eye-opener this coronavirus has presented. Perhaps this pandemic experience will create a greater appreciation of the important roles teachers play in education and should be given the compensation justly deserved.

Sharon Y. Eckert, Richland

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

.......

Brown will make excellent judge

SSB 6429, better known as Kendra’s Law, (is) thanks to Sen. Sharon Brown. I am Kendra’s Mom, legal guardian and best advocate. I shared with Sen. Brown a scenario of fear, fear for my adult child with developmental disabilities if we were in a car accident and I was not able to talk to or for my daughter. If on her Washington state ID there was a DD designation, first responders would understand that they would need to treat this person differently. You see, my daughter does not verbalize her needs and fears very well. She may seem resistant to most, when in fact she is scared and does not know how to tell you about her needs. This is an optional designation, but one that I and many other families will find helpful; also included in this law are (sections on) medical conditions and (the) deaf and hard of hearing.

I am thankful for Sen. Brown and her ability to listen, have compassion and care about all in her district that she serves.

I trust Sen. Brown and believe she will be an excellent judge!

Sharon Adolphsen, West Richland

.......

Culp not what Washington needs

According to the Seattle Times and Spokesman Review articles in July, a 2017 lawsuit alleges Loren Culp of “botching a child sexual-abuse investigation and intimidating the victim with threats of false-claims charge.” It took (the) Benton County Sheriff’s Office to rectify the situation and send the perpetrator to jail.

While approximately 60% of the voters in the state approved I-1639 that outlined firearms regulations, Culp refused to implement the law.

At his rallies, the state’s health and safety directives are not enforced. Most of the attendees wear no masks and do not social distance.

Loren Culp has neglected his duties as a law enforcement officer.

Just as he turned his back on the teenager and the laws of the state, he will turn his back on the people in the state of Washington. He alone will determine what parts of the Constitution he will uphold, ignoring what is legal, moral and ethical.

Loren Culp is not a governor that Washington needs.

Suzanne Feeney, Kennewick

.......

Pro-Trump signs vanished at night

On Friday I purchased a half-dozen Trump-Pence signs and on Sunday placed them with other local GOP candidates’ signs. I got a lot of honks, waves and cheers from passersby as I was placing them.

On Tuesday, I went by them to see if they were okay. All of them were gone — without a doubt removed by anti-Trump/Biden supporters. I have seen the local Official Trump Campaign’s signs torn to shreds and broken (a police officer pulled over and stood the sign back up and repaired the damage). All hail to the local law enforcement for protecting our First Amendment rights.

In other instances, vehicles with Trump bumper stickers have been seriously vandalized. Our peaceful rallies are stalked by carloads of anti-Trump people who shout disgustingly vulgar obscenities at us for displaying dozens of unfurled American flags and promoting Donald Trump.

Why do these people think they are entitled to trample my First Amendment rights to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly and freedom of expression? I will defend to till death their rights to free speech and expression. Why do they feel so specially entitled to trample my rights under the U.S. Constitution?

Michael Caldwell, Richland

.......

Vote Lehrman, ignore GOP fight

The Franklin County Republican Party is in a confused state. They have turned their back on their party’s candidate for county commissioner who won the primary election. Rather than backing the other party candidate, who got 30% of the primary votes, they have put up a third candidate. This may be evidence of a fight among Republicans for control of their party. As we wait and see how this contest plays out, I urge voters to support the one candidate who does have party support. I urge voters to support Kim Lehrman for Franklin County commissioner.

Dale Width, Pasco

.......

Why ruin economy for ‘a lowly 1%?’

Amen Mr. Madsen! (Letter to the Editor Sept. 24) Ruining the economic well being of so many individuals and businesses for a “pandemic” which affects a lowly 1% of the population is completely ridiculous and irresponsible! Common-sense protocols (wearing masks, social distancing, staying home if ill) are effective measures without the governor’s destructive measures to our vital economy!

Thousands of state workers in Olympia can stay home and work because they receive new equipment (laptops, office furniture, etc.) funded by the state. Who is enforcing that they are even really working a full day while receiving full pay! All the while state office buildings go empty as the lease payments for the buildings continue! This is a double whammy that we hard-working taxpayers will eventually be further burdened by with more taxation sooner than later! Watch out for the state income tax proposal to become a reality that has been pushed for by our governor!

We will have a chance to change the out of touch leadership at Governor this November. Oust the existing dictating governor at the Capitol and vote for Loren Culp!

Randall Thompson, Richland

.......

Don’t wait to mail in your ballot

I have the perfect solution for those who worry about getting their mail-in ballots counted in November. Mail them back early. Don’t wait until Election Day to mail them. Simple, inexpensive and Congress doesn’t have to spend millions of dollars to try to fix it. We are actually adults and should take that responsibility on our own shoulders.

I love this country!

Pat Vance, Kennewick

.......

New justice owes seat to Ginsberg

Regardless of whether she is confirmed to be a Supreme Court judge, I hope that Amy Coney Barrett realizes — and will always keep in mind — that she is where she is because of women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Brenda E. Sartoris, Richland

.......

Devagupta good pick for Richland

I am writing to encourage the Richland School Board to choose Rama Devagupta to replace Rick Donahoe, who recently resigned from his position.

This position requires someone who can give careful consideration to the challenging issues that face schools today. Rama is incredibly intelligent and thoughtful. Like Donahoe, she listens more than she talks. Like Donahoe, she has a strong science background. She has actual recent teaching experience in area schools (Kennewick at present, Richland before that). Lastly, she would provide some much-needed diversity to our board, which is something that it lacks at present, and is also something the district has been called upon to consider more in its policies and instruction.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Rama as a school parent, friend and colleague for many years and have always found her to be wise, knowledgeable, kind and humble. I hope these qualities are all recognized and will be carefully considered in this process.

Dawn Hansen, Kennewick

.......

Vote for those who act responsibly

Vote for candidates who are responsible leaders and who make rational decisions regarding COVID-19 this election. Although there are many reasons our schools did not reopen with in-person classes, one reason is that many local and federal elected officials were not responsible or careful regarding COVID-19. Some of them are up for election or re-election. Please vote them out or don’t vote them in.

Dave Peterson, for example, attended the maskless Basin City rodeo. I find that irresponsible and I will not vote for him. Brad Klippert attended the Olympia protest against lockdowns and was also maskless. I won’t vote for him. Clint Didier, who is not up for re-election, is the poster boy for irresponsible COVID behavior. Don’t vote for Clint or for anyone he endorses. These men are examples of failed leadership.

We have paid a high price for having irresponsible leaders, and it is time to hold them accountable. Up and down the ballot, it is time to vote for rational, responsible leadership. Our schools were not able to reopen, we have almost 200 deaths in our two counties, and over 200,000 deaths nationally. It is time for better leadership. Vote for careful, responsible officials

Charles Henager, Kennewick

.......

Eyes wide open on Trump this time

Creates crisis after crisis to divert attention from his incompetence. Lies about his catastrophic record.

Denies global warming. Wants Antarctic/park drilling, privatize parks. Corrupt, self-dealing.

Dog-whistle statements to encourage extremists and theorists. Devoid of empathy.

Encourages foreign interference in U.S. elections. Botched COVID-19 response; hawks dangerous “cures” while ignoring his science and medical experts. Putin puppet.

Appointed mega-campaign donor to head U.S. Postal Service to knee-cap that agency to ensure mail-in ballots slow down. Racist immigration policies. Caged children.

“Cadet bone spurs” draft dodger, now Commander-in-Chief of U.S. Forces, ignores Russian bounties on U.S. troops and calls current and veteran military personnel “losers and suckers.”

Has destroyed America’s international standing, trust and reputation. Continues to obsessedly tweet conspiracy theories even after a supporter mailed pipe bombs to his often-cited enemies while another murdered 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Encouraging voting twice (in Washington State, a Class C felony punishable with fine and jail time). The Auditors’ Office tabulates ballots – not the polls.

Golfs while 6 million-plus (in) U.S. COVID-19 infected, 40 million-plus U.S. lost jobs, 6 million-plus U.S. on unemployment.

His response to all of this: “I don’t take responsibility at all. It is what it is.”

This time, your eyes are wide open.

Linda Parish, Kennewick

.......

COVID-19 like climate change

It’s good that COVID-19 numbers are down and we are on our way to Phase 2.

The pandemic is similar to another worldwide problem: global warming. Both are difficult problems because at the beginning they’re unseen and their effects are not immediate. With both, unless remedies are enacted, they increasingly lead to health, environmental, societal and economic problems making life on earth more difficult.

The good news is that in both cases, scientific research, data and technology have informed public policy. With global warming, new technology and knowledge make it possible to cut carbon emissions, thereby slowing climate change. Just as it is in the public’s interest to wear masks and social distance to slow COVID-19, it is also increasingly beneficial for us to learn about and support climate legislation being presented, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and the Growing Climate Solutions Act.

I write in the spirit of Jim Hansen, often called the father of global warming, who said over 30 years ago, “My intent is not to be provocative, but conservative; the only aim is to preserve the world as we know it.” It’s late; please act now.

Marjie Reinig, Kennewick

.......

Do homework to evaluate opinions

Todd Meyers’ Opinion article, “Forestry, not climate change policy, needed to prevent wildfires”, in the Sept. 17 Herald provides us with a teachable moment. When reading such opinion pieces, it is wise to find out who wrote the opinion. The Herald provides a name and organization, but who is that person, really? A few minutes with a search engine provides some answers.

Meyers works for a right wing think tank, Washington Policy Center. He has a history with the Heartland Institute, which is well known as a climate change denier and a corporate business champion.

It is also wise to check out Meyers’ main point that wildfires are caused by western loggers not harvesting enough trees. Meyers writes as if this is an issue isolated to the American West. In fact Borneo, Brazil, Argentina, Russia and Australia have also experienced horrific fires in the past year. In each case, specific initial details vary, but climate shift caused drought is the one commonality.

And the hurricanes?

Our first duty as citizens in a democracy is to be informed. Our job is not only to read, but to learn who, what and why. Let’s do our homework.