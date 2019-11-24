Letters to the Editor Letters: Nov. 24, 2019

Putin promises Trump no future

I feel sorry for Mr. Trump. I’m sure he knows that Mr. Putin’s priority is to rule all the nations on earth. Putin’s power and wealth dazzle Trump. If or when the U.S.A. deteriorates into a possession under Russian rule, Trump sees himself sharing power, and especially wealth, with his idol, Putin.

But there’s a problem: Putin works alone. Putin smiles, but it’s Putin smiling at himself. He doesn’t depend on associates. He perceives others as potential competition. So, he poisons his friends before they can become a threat. This is what I see in Trump’s future. It’s a non-future.

Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick

Here’s a wall that needs to be built

I am writing on behalf of the Kennewick Quail Ridge Condominiums, and residents along Highway 395 from North Yelm to Ely Street.

We are being affected by unceasing noise and noxious exhaust fumes (containing carbon dioxide) emitted from the vehicles throughout the day and night.

A wall was constructed in 1979 on the northwest corner of Highway 395 coming from Pasco and ending at North Yelm. If a wall was needed in 1979, why wouldn’t it be needed across the street, going south on Highway 395 to Ely Street?

A noise study was completed in April 2017, showing we exceeded Washington state (66dBA) and federal (67 dBA) noise abatement criteria. This study also showed we are eligible for a 12-foot noise wall.

We are currently listed as Tier 2. My question would be: Why are we Tier 2 when 40 years ago there was a wall built across the street from us because of the noise? Does that seem right and just?

I have been in contact with representatives, congressmen, senators, the state Department of Transportation, Benton-Franklin Council of Governments, Clean Air Authority, and Cary Roe, director, Kennewick Public Works. Now, I am reaching out to our community for support of a noise abatement wall.

Linda M. Tenny, Kennewick

Securing liberty in United States

Definitions from my online dictionary—

1. Bribe - (verb) “persuade (someone) to act in one’s favor, typically illegally or dishonestly, by a gift of money or other inducement” . . . (noun); “a sum of money or other inducement offered or given in this way.”

2. Bribery: “the giving or offering of a bribe.”

3. Impeachment: (noun) “the action of calling into question the integrity or validity of something . . . a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office.”

Quotes from The Constitution of the United States (available online, in some dictionaries, at libraries):

1. (Preamble) “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

2. Article II (Article 2 - Executive) . . . Section 4

“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Read the words. Learn and consider the facts.

Secure our blessings of liberty.