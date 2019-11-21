Letters to the Editor Letters: Nov. 21, 2019

Don’t be distracted by GOP tactics

If the congressional witness transcripts related to the Ukraine inquiry are any indication, the Republican (side of) Congress is counting on our susceptibility to distraction to muddy the waters of the impeachment investigation. The transcripts show that Republican congress members asked the witnesses almost no questions of substance regarding the allegations, instead attempting to distract away from the facts and focus of the inquiry.

Regardless of what we think about Joe Biden, the whistleblower, or Adam Schiff and what they did or did not do, they are not the subject of the inquiry, and have no pertinent information regarding it. If, during the public testimony, the questions stray from the subject of what Trump and his associates did and what he wanted from Ukraine, then someone is trying to distract us because they think we are too stupid and lack the ability to stay focused on what the subject of the inquiry is. Watch for who does this and prove them wrong. There may be other investigations needed, but they are not the subject of this inquiry.

James Knobbs, Richland

America lacking moral compass

As sad and divisive as the American Civil War was, because both sides had the same common moral compass of believing in godly principles like the Ten Commandments, our nation healed over time.

Today we are probably more divided than ever since the Civil War, and (it’s) unlike then, when the people’s moral compass was more from God. Most of the Left’s leadership has a minimal moral foundation of godly standards, believing in situational ethics in whatever they can dream up. They believe that only they, the educated elite, can save us with their modern-day evolutionary ideas, which are only a repeat of failed ideas of the past. Like forcing more centralized power upon us, taking more of our individual rights away to create radical socialism, which has been proven a total failure throughout history in that absolute power always eventually corrupts absolutely, resulting in mass chaos and poverty.

The two sides have little room to compromise, since no moral compass of common ground exists. Only a major spiritual revival in our nation to reset a common godly moral compass within both sides will bring us back together and give us a real and long-lasting positive result.

Lee Walter, West Richland

Richland’s own ‘Berlin Wall’

Kudos to Messrs, Bath and Dhaliwal on resurrecting an old, decrepit hotel on George Washington Way (Tri City Herald Nov.14) at enormous cost. Unfortunately, they felt the need to erect a 3x5x6 inch curb bordering my property denying me access to two parking stalls along my building. Despite three cordial meetings asking them not to construct the “wall” they refused adamantly. I even asked if they would meet with the nonpartisan Dispute Resolution Center, but they declined since each party had to spend $50. Really?

The curb serves no known purpose other than to show Bath and Dhaliwal’s arrogance and disrespect for a neighbor.

This may be illustrative of how westsiders (10-year residency for Bath and zero for Dhaliwal) deal with us Tri-City “yokels.”

No curb has been erected along the property line dividing the hotel from the pharmacy. Hmmm?