Letters to the Editor Letters: Nov. 10, 2019

Antifa are the newest fascists

When you choose hate, you close your mind to the truth. You loose all sense of right and wrong and indulge yourself in your own selfish and narcissistic ego. Antifa can’t debate an issue without a weaponized crutch, resorting instead to fear and intimidation to finish their sentence.

Antifa are themselves the very thing they say they fight against. Their hypocrisy and arrogance are palpable. They are mirror images of the fascism of 1930s Germany, the brown shirts, that attacked people in the streets, set fires, destroyed businesses and created wholesale chaos and anarchy eventually helping lead the world into war. Don’t believe that? It’s part of history.

Antifa should be declared a domestic terrorist group. They are not much different from other terrorist groups who, along with their political manifesto, subscribe to violence and intimidation to instill fear that helps create and maintain their own fascist ideology

Take off antifa’s mask and they are nothing more than a pile of insecurities who live off emotions, who use misinformation, lies and deception to bring in weaker minds to build their idea of utopia not knowing that the seeds of their own destruction have already been sown by their own hand.

Ben Cook, Kennewick

Finding answers for Ukraine mess

Impeachment is a charade by red spectrum House Democrats, who enjoy 24/7 support by experts in propaganda, their media bosses. I’m sure this will continue, maybe until Antarctica melts down. But an opportunity for expansion was just reported in the Nov. 1 issue of the Wall Street Journal.

To wit: Ukraine had applied for a cash bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In September, IMF put that application aside, because it found that lots of cash was missing from Ukrainian banks, and because of “shortcomings in the legal framework, pervasive corruption, and large parts of Ukraine economy dominated by inefficient state-owned enterprises, or by oligarchs.” (quote Norm Van Rooden, IMF Mission Chief for Ukraine). Biden was Obama’s mission director to Ukraine. Everyone knows that Biden is honest, pure, incredibly smart, and sometimes coherent. But, as Obama’s mission director for, and frequent visitor to, Ukraine, he must have been unaware of any corruption there, or at least, if he knew, he kept it quiet for some reason? Someone should ask Joe about that.

Anyway, I suggest for our amusement, that the impeachment melodrama should be rewritten to also include investigating the IMF, the government of Ukraine, and all oligarchs.

Chuck Foley, Richland

Why the double standard at Fox?

Accurate journalism, including local journalism, is critical to our society. One of the reasons we are so divided today is we don’t share the same facts.

Fox News dropped its “fair and balanced” slogan in June 2017. Their journalists, (Chris) Wallace and Shep Smith (who recently left) have stated facts, to counter the entertainment/opinion programs (Fox terms for shows such as Hannity, Ingraham, and Carlson).

My question: Why is it terrible when a Democratic president does something, but fine when a Republican president does the same thing or worse? For example, when the deficit/debt increased under Obama, Fox News used that to berate Obama. Under Trump, the deficit has ballooned, and the debt is at its highest ever; no complaints from Fox commentators. When Obama said he could meet with Kim Jong Un, Fox News berated him, but Trump can “fall in love” with this dictator, and it’s great (even with no results). Now Trump asks Ukraine to influence our elections, and his Department of Justice says he has “absolute immunity;” (is) free to defy Congress and the courts. Even DeVos refuses to talk to a congressional committee about her policies. What would Fox say if a Democratic president did these things?

Joyce Scherpelz, Richland

An evil overload in national capital

I am an atheist. I do not believe in a God, nor do I believe in any form of heaven or hell. I believe there is good, defined by the belief that all life is sacred and should be respected as such, and that evil is in diametric opposition to anything sacred. When a salient being is sacred, we honor them with our commitment to their safety, happiness and well-being. When we deal with evil, we can accept that as salient beings themselves, they are entitled to our prayers for healing, but not our acceptance of their evil behavior.

I am deeply disturbed by the evil in our country, especially in Washington. Politicians lie every day about their unabated greed and corruption. Our president is a very sick and evil person. No life is sacred to any of these people. Their goal is to control every aspect of our lives so they may prosper with zero concern for others. And they wrap themselves in a cloak of righteousness, judgment and religious hypocrisy. This is a diabolic affront to every single good person in the world.

We must prevail over these evil people to save our lives, the planet and our democracy.

Melissa Z. Souza, Pasco

Climate solutions not an easy sell

Steve Ghan in his Nov. 5 letter says 97 percent of climate scientists agree there is an “overwhelming influence” of human activity on global warming and that fossil fuels will cause catastrophic damage, but can be economically replaced.

Some leading scientists have claimed exceeding .035 percent (CO2 in atmosphere) is unsafe and going above .04 percent would be catastrophic. So, have the 97 percent felt unsafe since 1985 (.035 percent) and panic stricken since 2016 (.04 percent)? Maybe this question should be added to the next survey of the 97 percent of climate scientists. After all, the Green New Deal references the latest IPCC report as the science behind mass extinction of mankind if CO2 goes to .05 percent.

According to Bjorn Lomborg, the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement implemented fully will only reduce global temperature an immeasurable 0.17 degrees C by the year 2100. As Steve rightly states, fossil fuels have lifted billions out of poverty. Eliminating all fossil fuels, thereby tripling the cost of energy, will result in a significant drop in standard of living. The cost of energy today in Germany (the renewable energy economy poster child) is triple that in the U.S. In California, costs will be even higher by 2040.

Craig Brown, Richland

Pedophile priests need orange suits

It is with shame and not a little disgust that I read in the Tri-City Herald about all the clergymen who have not been suited up in orange for their pedophilia ("Accused priests move on .... " 10/5/19) but have been given a "Get Out of Jail" card on their crimes against children.

That is one powerful article and enough to enrage any decent, moral, and law-biding citizen. The number of these "holy" people on the streets is simply staggering.

Perhaps I shouldn't be surprised. After all, look how most Republicans have defended Donald Trump from the lack of transparency, caging kids, obstruction of justice, violation of emoluments, and most recently the matter of soliciting foreign governments for dirt on his upcoming election opponents.

Even 40 percent of the American electorate back the president-grifter who bellows and belittles anyone questioning his turpitude. His efforts to be re-elected stem not so much to serve the country as benefiting himself in order to avoid litigation in 2021.

Corruption in America, to borrow from a poet, "deepens like a coastal shelf."