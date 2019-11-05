Letters to the Editor Letters: Nov. 5, 2019

Vietnam vets got moving ceremony

Words of thanks do not begin to express our gratitude for Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (and the staff at Three Rivers Conventions Center). The belated “Welcome Home” ceremony for our Vietnam veterans was an emotionally moving experience for many of us in attendance.

Our father is 90 now, but he was 39 in Vietnam at the time of the Tet Offensive. To see him visit with so many other Vietnam veterans, and the love and respect they showed each other, was an honor. And the memory I will always treasure.

Andy Wellington, Richland

Fire District 4 thanks community

On behalf of the Benton County Fire District No. 4, I would like to thank the almost 300 community members who came out to our open house on Oct. 5. Our annual open house is one way our fire district can engage one-on-one and say thank you to our community for their support throughout the year.

Fire Prevention Week was Oct. 6-12 this year. Across the nation, fire districts and emergency responders are working with their communities to teach fire prevention and life-saving skills.

Our open house was an opportunity to share important safety messages. Participants could learn about safe car seat installation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and fire escape planning and practice techniques for the whole family.

I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve our community.

Paramedic Kevin Gaidos, Benton County Fire District No. 4, West Richland

House depriving president of rights

Can someone explain to me why it is OK to deprive the President of the United States of his civil rights?

And also, while you’re at it, explain to me how the Democrats in general, and Adam Schiff, Nanci Pelosi and Jerry Nadler, in particular, are going to protect my rights if they will do this to the president?

The answer to that is: They won’t. Every American has the right to face their accuser, to cross examine testimony and to enter evidence in their defense, unless you are someone the democrats don’t like, then anything goes. They get to hide in secret, control who hears what, refuse to let the defender do anything to defend himself and leak only what suits their agenda. This is obscene and every American should be calling their senators and representatives and demanding that everything be done in the open.

If you are going to impeach, then do it. Let the legal process begin. What are you Democrats afraid of? This underhanded, sneaky cynical “investigation” is an affront to everyone who calls him or herself an American, and it needs to stop.

Lynn Doublin, Richland

Follow the CDC on opioid issues

The Good Samaritan, (Luke 10: 30-37), was quoted recently because of its relevance to immigration. It should also inform our discussions responding to the risk our community faces from the opioid epidemic. “Priests” and “Levites,” the commissions and elected officials are “passing by on the other side of the road.” They are proposing in Kennewick that Harm Reduction (HR) services, including Syringe Exchange Services, the best practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, be restricted to locations where those at greatest risk don’t live and can’t get to. They don’t identify “potential public health and safety” issues.

The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), responsible for protecting our health and safety, has partnered with Blue Mountain Heart to Heart (BMH2H), the provider of HR services, and fully supports broadly available HR services, including Narcan, that can save your grandmother’s life as well as that of the local heroin user. Your grandmother may be your local heroin user since her doctor cut off her Oxycontin.

Our leaders should have data-informed discussions, follow the recommendations of CDC and SAMSA, get more information from BFHD and BMH2H. Jesus said, “Go, and do thou likewise.”

Chuck Eaton, Richland

Accepting science won’t kill economy

Walt Meglasson has still not accepted the consensus conclusion of the scientific community regarding the overwhelming influence of human activities on global warming over the last 150 years.

As documented by skepticalscience.com, studies of the published scientific literature, surveys of thousands of climate scientists, and the National Academy of Sciences of 33 countries have consistently found 97 percent support for this conclusion. Even physicist Richard Mueller came to this conclusion after healthy skepticism led him to examine the data himself.

This conclusion is driven not by politics (I voted for both Bushes for president), but by the application of the scientific method to the data. Conservative politicians such as Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio no longer question the conclusion, and are instead discussing what to do about it.

Despite a disinformation campaign, 53 percent of the American public now accepts this conclusion, because they are experiencing unprecedented climate events. Only 33 percent reject the conclusion.

As a result of research and development, we now have affordable substitutes for the fossil fuels that have lifted billions out of poverty but will cause catastrophic damage to future lives if we don’t replace them with the substitutes. We can prevent the damage without hurting the economy.

Steve Ghan, Richland

GOP: Rethink climate change

To avoid more government control, GOP needs to be a part of the solution to climate change

Over the past two weeks, the Tri-City Herald has published numerous articles covering the Youth Climate Strike and related protests. Momentum for some form of climate action is clearly growing, which make it less politically risky for politicians to take action. But what form that action will take has yet to be decided.

Many on the left are calling for a Green New Deal, which would reach into every corner of our lives and create new regulations. The GOP doesn’t support it, but has yet to offer an alternative. By failing to craft their own solution, they are ceding decision-making power to the Democrats.

Forward-thinking Republicans like Rep. (Dan) Newhouse should join together in support of a non-regulatory approach; federal carbon pricing is a great place to start. Bills like H.R. 763 (The “Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act”) place a fee on carbon at the source, and go a long way toward reducing emissions. Thousands of economists and four former Federal Reserve Chairs have signed on in support of carbon pricing. It’s time for the GOP to do the same.

Adam Whittier, Richland

He won’t commit any 'quid pro quo'

Quid pro quo is evidently a very bad thing now.

I am going to refuse to do anything that requires a quid pro quo from now on because it is so bad.

When the tax man comes for property tax and tells me either I pay up or we kick you out of your home. I will just say, “Forget it! That is quid pro quo and I don’t do that!” When the checker at Albertson’s says I must pay for my groceries or I can’t have them, I will say, “Uh-uh, no quid pro quo here.” When the state says I must have car insurance or I cannot drive my car, I will remind them “Quid pro quo bad!” And when I get held up, and a guy with a gun tells me, “Hands up and give me your wallet or I will shoot you!” I will remind him, “I’m ok with the gun and the robbery, but doing quid pro quo just crosses the line and you will have to leave.”

I’m sure this will work ‘cause everyone says “Quid Pro Quo” is very, very bad.