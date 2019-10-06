Letters to the Editor Letters: Oct. 6, 2019

Community truly helped our family

We wish to publicly thank the greater Tri-Cities community for its outpouring of support to our family. Words of thanks are unable to adequately convey the depth and width of the tremendous support that we have received. To the Kennewick School District, South Hills Church, medical staff of Trios and all the friends and friends of friends that have reached out to support our family, we want all of you to know that we are indeed fortunate and grateful to live in such a community with you.

Thank you.

The Winans and De Leon family

Fire District 1 needs your vote

I am writing this letter as a citizen residing within Benton County Fire District No. 1.

I would like to show my support for Proposition 2 that will be on your November ballot. I feel that this bond is very important to the fire district to help replace a piece of aging apparatus and add living quarters to the fire station in Badger Canyon, which would allow the fire district to put staff there 24 hours a day. Both of these improvements will help the fire district to provide the highest level of service to our citizens and also help ensure that the fire district receives a favorable rating from Washington Survey and Rating Bureau which in turn equates to lower insurance premiums for homeowners.

Another important note is that voter turnout is very important to any election, bond or levy on a ballot.

Please show your support to Fire District 1 in November and approve Proposition 2 and encourage everyone you know to return their ballots whether they support the bond or not.

Scott LoParco, Kennewick

New taxes ahead for Kennewick?

Sneaky LINKS, Ok ladies and gentlemen, the City of Kennewick is going to try to put something on the next ballet this fall to have you vote on some kind of tax so they can raise the $35 million for the convention center, just like the past three times with the LINK that failed. They went out and found a partner for $50 million so they need to keep looking for another partner for the rest.

Please don’t let them tax us to pay for something most of us won’t use. We have enough tax burden now. If they have 50 million they can start building it and get booking on all the events to raise more money.

Kennewick, please leave us out of it. We don’t want to have to keep paying for it with taxes.

Marvin Raymond, Richland

Lemley works tirelessly for city

I strongly urge the citizens of Richland to vote for Phil Lemley for our city council. He is an experienced council member who works tirelessly on our behalf, attends meetings in Olympia representing Richland, and has never missed a city council meeting in 10 years. The number of boards, committees, associations and commissions he participates in is mind-boggling (Ben Franklin Transit, Tri Cities Food Bank, SE Washington Aging and Long Term Care Council, Tri City Visitors Bureau, Hanford Advisory Board) to say nothing of his volunteer activities (Kadlec Emergency Room, Richland Food Bank, BF Recovery Coalition). A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he is honest, transparent and most importantly, unbigoted. We need his caliber of character serving our community. Vote for Phil Lemley!

Janell Hales, Richland

VJ Meadows for port commission

Strong leadership and a long record of accomplishment provide the foundation that makes VJ Meadows the best choice for Port of Kennewick commissioner.

As the founder of the Richland Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Program Manager for Fluor Corporation, VJ has the essential foresight that is vital for the growing and changing port district. VJ’s work as the economic development manager with FEMA and as the chair of Cool Desert Nights provides her with the capacity to work collectively and successfully toward a common goal. I have served on the board of directors with the Tri-Cities Food Bank for over 10 years with VJ where I directly observed her leadership and witnessed first-hand her collaborative nature in carrying out a vision.

Join me in voting for VJ Meadows as Port of Kennewick commissioner for District 2.

Walt Smith, Richland

‘Aging out’ foster kids need help

Regarding the commentary by Ben Carson in a recent Tri-City Herald, I have a little insight into aging out of foster care.

Many years ago my brother and sister-in-law fostered children. One girl finished high school, was 18 years old, deaf and on her own. She told her social worker that if she stayed as a foster child one more year she could go to secretarial school and be able to earn a living.

The social worker said there was no money for that because she was 18. He suggested she ask the Waltons if she could stay with them with no compensation. The girl did that and the Waltons agreed to it.

The girl went to secretarial school, got a good job, and has a good life. Our larger family is still in touch with her. Many foster parents are not able or willing to do what my brother and sister-in-law did.

Foster children are in a very precarious position, and we should give them more concern and compassion.

Mildred Walton, Richland

Roundabouts, buses need work

Just a couple of thoughts for our local leaders. If you insist on installing roundabouts, either make them large enough for freight trucks or do not allow semis to use them. Lots of damage has occurred to them from the trucks.

The next time someone suggests spending lots of money to make a transit bus look like a trolley, run away very fast. The ridership is obviously no higher in these than any normal bus.

Perhaps Ben Franklin might look into smaller units since the only times the current units are close to full are (when used by) school kids who do not want to ride a school bus, (during) the boat races and the fair.

John Oldham, Kennewick

Warner is frugal choice for council

Kennewick City Council candidate Chariss Warner is running a campaign without debt and without huge amounts of personal funds or special interest money from labor unions. Her friends and supporters are her main financial resource.

This is interesting to me because her opponent has poured $20,000 of his own cash into being elected, and labor union money makes up most of the rest. He spent $7.69 per vote in the primary while Chariss spent $1.45 per vote. Makes me think that Chariss is a smart, frugal person who would bring financial wisdom to the council. Her opponent seems to be willing to empty his wallet to win and probably would be as free and easy with taxpayer’s funds if he were put on the council.

Chariss Warner is the better choice.

Fred Buck, Kennewick

Slovic no fan of Snake River dams

Riverfest was a great reminder we need to continue fighting for our invaluable hydropower dams that are under attack from Seattle environmentalists.

That is why I am cautioning Richland voters away from a disastrous council candidate, Randy Slovic.

Ms. Slovic, from her personal Facebook page, expressed her agreement with another Facebook user who said “tear down those dams!” Ms. Slovic also attacked business owners and community members who support the dams: “These money-losing dams certainly have a lot of business and conservative support here. I guess Trump has made bankruptcy fashionable.”

Does Ms. Slovic actually think breaching the dams makes more fiscal sense than keeping them? The Bonneville Power Administration doesn’t think so. They estimate the costs to remove the dams and replace their energy production in the neighborhood of $10 billion. That figure completely ignores other costs associated with replacing barge traffic and building new irrigation infrastructure that our agricultural industry depends on.

Ms. Slovic has no idea what she is talking about, and she expresses her misguided opinions in a rude, condescending manner. She neither understands the countless benefits the dams provide, nor the people in her region who depend on them. She’s running to represent us? Terrifying.

Dallas Parr, Richland

Vote Mastaler for KSD school board

I am honored to recommend a vote for Patrick Mastaler for Kennewick School Board Position 5. Pat brings a unique set of qualifications to the position that the other candidates can’t simply match. As business manager for the Mission Support contractor, Pat is responsible for implementing and managing the budget for the multi-million-dollar contract. He also substitute teaches for the Kennewick School District, on his “off Fridays” from Hanford. He will bring his experience of both budgeting and teacher relationships to the board.

At the Community Forum before the primary, two factors were foremost at the heart of the meetings. First, the budget deficits and second, was retention and recruitment of qualified teachers. Pat currently deals with both these important issues, as a member of the KSD Facilities Committee. He has supported efforts to keep the district schools updated and upgraded, providing the most efficient learning environment possible.

Other relevant experience includes: Leadership Tri-Cities Class VII member; serving on the LTC Alumni Board of Directors; board member for the Red Cross; a facilitator for Junior Achievement, and a member of the YMCA Board of Directors.

Pat is clearly the best qualified candidate for the position.

Doug Bragg, Kennewick

Harassment has many forms

Harassment can be defined as creating an unwanted, repeated, aggressive or hurtful behavior that makes the person feel unsafe. Bullying is a form of harassment. Examples of such behavior can be:

Sexual Harassment — Sharing sexually inappropriate images or videos; unwanted or unwelcomes suggestive letters, texts, social media, emails, or voice messages; sexual gestures, advances, or inappropriate touching.

Social Harassment — Ethnic, gender, or religious slurs using slang, phrases, or nicknames; repetitive unwanted or unwelcomed communications via text, social media, email, or phone calls.

Intimidating or overpowering someone verbally or physically.

Physical/Verbal Harassment — Physically aggressive touching. Violating space: blocking, following, or cornering someone. Any attempt to carry out a threat of harm or a threat with a weapon even if not used.

Stalking through social media, through physical means and emotional attacks.

When someone experiences such things, there are various negative side effects that can be experienced. Examples can be, but are not limited to: health conditions such as headaches, aches and pains, or sweating and shaking; disturbed sleep; anxiety; irritability; depression; isolation; low self-esteem and much more.

If you are a victim of bullying and harassment and would like support, please call Support Advocacy & Resource Center at 509-374-5391.

Chrissy Langdon, Richland

Deeds long past should stay there

How is it that folks lives can be ruined by one event done many years ago? It seems more important to examine their lives since. If what was done by these folks was legal, why are they being persecuted years later?

I believe that these folks who are making such a stink should have their lives scrutinized. Are their lives stellar? It is written in the Bible, “Let those without sin cast the first stone.” Sounds reasonable to me. All of us have done things in our past which are frowned on now and we would not repeat. What was deemed acceptable in the past is a no-no now.