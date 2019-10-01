Letters to the Editor Letters: Oct. 1, 2019

VJ Meadows for Port of Kennewick

I have been friends and worked with VJ for around 30 years, and I have known her to be honest, straightforward and dedicated to her cause. We have sat on many boards together and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a dignified presence about her that benefits any organization with which she is connected.

She has many contacts both locally and statewide which would help the port in many ways!

Bea Baker, Benton City

Walk with nurses, Providence

I am writing in response to the Sunday article (9/22) about Providence and their ‘take away’ from the Kadlec nurses. Before making a blanket decision to ‘take away’ well deserved benefits from the nurses, I challenge the Providence executives to walk in their shoes. Spend an entire shift or shifts with a nurse and experience first hand what they do on a daily basis. In other words, walk the talk before ‘taking away’ from the nurses benefits that are so well deserved.

Laurie Hutton, Richland

U.S. safer with no treaty in place?

Beginning with the U.S. unilateral exit from the multinational Iran nuclear nonproliferation treaty and the reimposition of sanctions against Iran, a more recent designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization, and a ramping up of the U.S. Naval presence in the Straits of Hormuz, it appears that the current administration is pushing toward some kind of military confrontation with Iran.

What has our current administration offered as an alternative to the current nuclear non-proliferation treaty?

Also, while supporting co-religionist militias in other middle-eastern countries, what terrorist acts has Iran committed against the U.S.? Yet the same neo-cons who supported the U.S. Iraqi invasion are now harping on the U.S. Administration to further pressure Iran.

In their talking up a get tougher attitude with Iran, many Republican and Democratic congressmen, as well as some of the media, appear to be convinced that Iran needs to be dealt with by further sanctions and/or military action, the sooner the better. Is the world safer without a U.S. participation in the nonproliferation treaty with Iran? After reneging on our previous acceptance of the subject treaty, are we headed for a further loss of U.S. lives and treasure?

Bill Petrie, Richland

Time to tighten up firearms laws

As I sit day after day and listen to the rhetoric on gun control. It sickens me.

All you Second Amendment people all think you’re entitled to your Second Amendment rights.

The rights to bear arms. Ah huh. Well we have rights too: The right to go to a baseball game or a football game or a mall or a church or an outdoor festival or a concert or a school without the fear of someone deciding he wants to kill people with guns he shouldn’t be allowed to own.

Oh my gosh. When is enough enough!

Our kids are all starting school. It’s our parental duty to make sure our kids have a safe environment to go to every day. We have to do whatever it takes to achieve that. Please use common sense. It’s time our lawmakers (I use that term loosely) tighten up the gun laws for the safety of all people.