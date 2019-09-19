Letters to the Editor Letters: Sept. 19, 2019

Open carry story used bad example

In regard to the article on 9/10 regarding open carry in certain stores, of course, any business is welcome to impose any rules or restrictions to their locations.

Personally, if somebody has a gun, I’d rather it be visible. If a situation did arise, I would be aware.

The author references a situation that occurred in a Prosser McDonald's, in which open carry was involved in frightening somebody, then goes on to talk about the Winco shooting from 2018, in which a mentally unstable man randomly shot a woman. The video posted online shows that he pulled the gun from the waistband of his pants, which was concealed by his shirt. So this was a concealed carry situation. I question why the TCH would include that story in the article is to imply that a shooting occurred when somebody was open carrying, when it was not the case.

If stores feel that the public will be safer if guns are hidden from view, then we should comply or find somewhere else to shop. Only that they understand that hiding guns is not making them cease to exist. But perhaps they feel that ignorance is bliss.

Zach Scrimsher, Kennewick

Support climate strike on Friday

On Friday, (Sept. 20) three days before the UN Climate Summit in New York City, young people and adults will strike all over the world to demand that transformative action be taken to address climate change.

Some people will undoubtedly be upset by the idea of children missing school to take part in such an event, and they are absolutely right. But I would encourage them to direct their anger instead to our legislators, corporations and media outlets, who for decades have fought to delay, confuse and argue the issue. It is because of this inactivity that children now feel compelled to strike.

If you have school-age children, tell them about the strike and why it is important. Encourage them to participate if they are so inclined. Your support on this important issue will mean a lot to them, especially as time goes on and they see the impact of these efforts; there are few things more empowering to a young American than seeing the result of one's own participation.

Visit strikewithus.org to see all of the Climate Strike events in the Tri-Cities. All are welcome to attend.

Adam Whittier, Richland

Logic of writer confounds him

The following letter in the Tri-City Herald was in response to a previous letter I wrote about the fallacies of “global warming” (new name: climate change).

The example of the glaciers is false in itself, considering that the facts are that climate is moving, not warming. These “melts” have occurred over a period of 60 to 100 years and if these “facts” were to be compared to areas that have gotten colder over the same periods, I would bet that there would be corresponding “facts” regarding same.

And, this “fact” contained in his response boggles the “logical” mind: This is logically the direct result of 7.7 billion people, 1 billion motor vehicles and millions of factories on the planet.

I would like to know just what genius made this “logical” conclusion and how it became “the direct result” causing climate change.