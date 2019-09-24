Letters to the Editor Letters: Sept. 24, 2019

Atomic Days event was wonderful

The recreation of the Atomic Frontier Days parade and the festival/style booths in Howard Amon Park was a wonderful event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Hanford Engineer Works.

The booths were not only filled with entertaining activities but also provided insight, perspective and education about the local people and places that changed history during WWII. More than once, I heard people exclaim, “Now I understand!” while working their way through booths providing information on the times — housing, job placement and the science of Hanford.

Additionally, many commented they would like to see this as a yearly event. I also would like to see this event continued — it is an engaging, family-friendly method of maintaining historical awareness.

Many groups have been and continue to provide activities during this anniversary year –— there are free tours of B Reactor and the Pre-Manhattan Historical sites, free exhibits at the Gallery at the Park and at WSU Tri-Cities as well ticketed events including a choral presentation called “Nuclear Dreams” the weekend of Sept. 27 and throughout the year, the Richland Players will feature plays performed over the past 75 years.

For event information, visit http://www.hanford75th.com/and for tour information, https://manhattanprojectbreactor.hanford.gov/

Terri André, Kennewick

Benton PUD rates need explaining

In announcing an upcoming rate increase, the Benton PUD cites as part of the reason being required to buy more from renewable energy sources, primarily solar and wind, thereby driving our rates higher. I find this interesting as article after article in multiple media sources state that solar and wind energy rates have fallen below (those of) most all other energy sources throughout the world.

If this is true, then our rates should actually be dropping as the PUD owns both solar and wind sources. How about the PUD board as well as senior management tell us the real reason, and justification, behind the increase?

That would make for more interesting reading as well as shed light on how the PUD actually figures rates and the justification they provide to the state utilities commission to gain approval. While 2.9 percent may seem small, this is more about being open and transparent to the PUD’s customers.

Michael Cochrane, Kennewick

Thomas for Richland City Council

As the recently retired Police Chief in Pasco, I have been asked to give my thoughts on Lisa Thomas as a candidate for position 5 on the Richland City Council.

I came to know and respect Ms. Thomas during my time as Police Chief. I saw firsthand her civic engagement, integrity and honesty and her strong desire to do the best she can for people. I found her to be caring and thoughtful and willing to listen to all sides on issues before deciding on a course of action. She also spends a lot of time doing research before making statements or taking positions. These are all traits that I admire greatly in elected officials and something that I was fortunate to work under in the city of Pasco.

I found Ms. Thomas has a strong desire to help people and make the City of Richland a great place to live and work. She has the desire, integrity and vision to make a positive contribution on city council. It is without any hesitation that I strongly endorse Lisa Thomas for Position 5 city council. I would urge everyone to mark their ballot for Ms. Thomas in November.

Bob Metzger, Pasco

Warner an asset for Kennewick

I am writing in regard to Chariss Warner, who is running for the Kennewick City Council Position 5.

I am blessed to work with Chariss for some time now at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission. Working with the homeless, she has an understanding, grace and compassion which I have seen on a daily basis. She is special person who would be an asset for the city of Kennewick. As the city continues to grow, so will the population and I can't think of a better person to lead us in that direction. A fellow resident and friend living in the city of Kennewick.