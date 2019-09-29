Letters to the Editor Letters: Sept. 29, 2019

Try walking in nurses’ shoes

I am writing in response to the Sunday article about Providence and their ‘take away’ from the Kadlec nurses.

Before making a blanket decision to “take away” well deserved benefits from the nurses, I challenge the Providence executives to walk in their shoes. Spend an entire shift or shifts with a nurse and experience first-hand what they do on a daily basis. In other words, walk the talk before “taking away” from the nurses what is so well deserved.

Laurie Hutton, Richland

Cyclists need to follow car rules

All adult bicyclists using the same streets and roads as cars please read and heed the following. You must obey the same street driving laws as cars. In the last two weeks I almost hit two adult bicyclists in the north Richland area. One ran a stop sign and the other went from a bicycle path to a street without stopping or looking. We are a community that is encouraging the use of bicycles, and I am one of them. However, I do not want to have a bicyclist as a hood ornament! Please know the rules and practice the rules. Thanks.

Edward “Kurt” Johnson

Lemley has long record of service

We need elected officials in our local government whose character, sense of fairness and responsibility are without question. I have known Phil Lemley for more than 10 years watching in amazement at all that he does for our community. His contributions have always been focused on making the Tri-Cities and Richland the best place in the Northwest to live. He has been a continuing member of the Richland City Council focused on working with the volunteers that make up the city committees. He has never missed a council meeting and always participates without any partisan considerations

Far beyond that, Phil has a list of extra contributions that he makes as a board member on local groups such as he Food Bank, Ben Franklin Transit, the BF Community Action Committee, and the BF Council of Governments.

But it doesn’t stop there. He is also is a member of more than a half-dozen Washington state commissions and councils dealing on aging, long term care, building codes, pipeline safety and emergency management.

Phil Lemley is the hands-down, best-by-a-mile candidate for re-election to Position 5 of the Richland Council. Please join me in returning this amazing ex-marine to continue to serve us.

Steve Arneson, Richland

Salmon fishing etiquette lessons

1. If you take more than two minutes to put your boat together, don’t stop at the top of a launch lane.

2. When your and other trailers are stacked at the launch, communicate with them. Ask, “What lane do you want?”

3. Tie off at the end of the dock, leaving room for others to launch.

4. A thoughtful routine is to motor out into the river and prep your gear.

5. Don’t serpentine through the crowd.

6. Keep your head on a swivel. We’re all analyzing speed, depth, structure, fish marks, rod action and line counter reels. That’s a lot to process.

7. If you’re on plane, don’t slow down; you’ll make bigger wakes.

8. Upon landing a fish, look around and motor out of fishing lanes.

9. If you’re hung up on the bottom, communicate with nearby boaters or break off your gear.

10. If you have to de-weed your rig, don’t just kick it into neutral and go sideways.

11. If the guy down from to you hooks up, be courteous, give them a wide buffer.

12. Be observant of how others are fishing. They’re trolling either up current, down current, back trolling or controlled drifting or anchored.

Tracy Kim, Richland

Glenn Miller band was great event

It was wonderful to see such a large turnout for the recent Glenn Miller concert, Sept. 19. The Richland High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Jason Rose, introduced the band. They were amazing, talented, involved musicians. Good job, young people.

The concert provided great memories, tunes to sing and dance to. At the end, the Glenn Miller MC/director invited the Jazz band to return and play with his band. What a great memory for those young folks.

Thanks for a great evening!

Carol Hattemer, Kennewick

Warner for Kennewick City Council

Chariss Warner is a member of the Kennewick Historic Preservation Commission and is a community volunteer who understands what it takes to come from the bottom up in life. She is not interested in being a career politician, but is a candidate for Position 5 on the Kennewick City Council because she wants to make a difference for the better for all Kennewick residents. Not just the ones who have the power, prestige and money and want to keep it.

Join me in electing Chariss Warner on Nov. 5 to the Kennewick City Council.

Jim Wade, Kennewick

Ex-firefighter supports Thomas

I would like to recommend and will endorse Lisa Thomas for Position 5 on the Richland City Council.

Lisa has shown a strong history of community involvement. This indicates to me that she will continue this hard work as a city councilperson.

Richland needs a fresh, common-sense approach to various city-wide concerns. I believe Lisa Thomas will do this. There is nothing wrong with having a new energy and perspective for city government. Lisa Thomas will bring this. Lisa will examine the issues while also listening to the Richland citizens. Most importantly, Lisa Thomas has the willingness to have difficult conversations with city and community leaders.

I strongly urge everyone to get out and vote for Lisa for Richland City Council!

Ted Ricci, retired Richland Battalion Chief, Richland

More foster care volunteers needed

Did you know there are nearly 9,000 children currently in foster care in Washington state? Children enter foster care at no fault of their own. Most children in foster care have endured some form of abuse/neglect, which made conditions unsafe (for them) to remain in their homes. Thankfully, there are caring adults who choose to become foster parents. Foster parents provide the safety, love and nurturing that every child deserves, at a time when that child needs them the most.

If you live in Eastern Washington and have ever wondered about how one can become a foster parent, please contact Tyann Whitworth at twhitworth@ewu.edu or 509-731-2060. All are welcome to inquire but foster parents are especially needed for sibling groups, children aged 12 and older, children with special needs, children who identify as LGBTQ, infants who have prenatal exposure to drugs/alcohol and children who primarily speak Spanish.