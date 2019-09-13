Letters to the Editor Letters: Sept. 13, 2019

KSD wrongly blamed teachers

The Kennewick School District has blamed the teachers and wants them to pay for the district’s incompetence.

They say that they can’t pay wages equivalent to Richland because Richland was able to convince the legislators that they have a higher cost of living than the rest of the Tri Cities. First of all, kudos to them to be able to show how foolish the legislators are. On what basis could they decide this? We all shop at the same Walmarts, Costco and Winco. Fuel and taxes are very similar in each city.

Where the blame needs to be placed is with Kennewick”s negotiators to the legislators. They failed to do what Richland did; as a result they should be fired. KSD then gives this as the reason they can’t pay a comparable wage. They want the teachers to bear the cost of their incompetence. Kennewick needs to make up the shortfall till the legislators see the error they made.

Why is it that those on the low end of the totem pole always have to pay for the errors and mistakes the top make?

Fred Freeman, Kennewick

Davagupta for Richland board

Please join me in supporting Rama Devagupta for Richland School Board, Position 5.

I’ve known Rama both as a fellow parent and a fellow teacher. She is unfailingly gracious, hard-working, and passionate about creating a learning environment where every student will thrive.

For example, she advocated for broader representation of stakeholders on the district’s Special Education task force. She recognizes that to serve all students, the arts, technical and vocational education and STEM are important additions to traditional classroom learning. She is a consensus builder who will bring a parent’s heart, a teacher’s understanding of the classroom, and a willingness to listen to all points of view to the Richland School Board.

Visit her Facebook page and attend the General Candidate Information Forum Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Richland Public Library to learn more reasons why Rama Devagupta is an excellent choice for the Richland School Board.

Martha Mather, Richland

Pilgrims were immigrants too

The Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock were immigrants! Think about it.

Mike Stipe, Richland

Printed voter’s guide needed

I agree with Bill Berkman when he wrote the letter, “Parties’ role in nonpartisan races,” (Tuesday, July 30). He wrote about “The lack of a printed voter’s guide makes it more difficult ....”

I want to hold the voter’s guide and read it. (And, it doesn’t have the computer glare.)

If there is a power outage, the people cannot turn to their computer and read the voter’s guide.

Suzanne Speer, Richland

Vote Meadows for port commission

I have served with VJ Meadows on the Benton County Public Facility District (BCPFD) Board of Directors for nearly 10 years and personally observed her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Benton County.

Positive proof of VJ’s leadership abilities is demonstrated by her continual re-election as the President of the BCPFD board.

I have observed her thoughtful examination and analysis of those issues coming before the BCPFD board. This has always resulted in the board’s support of her recommendations to the benefit of Benton County residents.

Please vote for VJ Meadows for Port Commissioner position #2.

Ernest Kuhn, Kennewick

Why not require binding arbitration

For years, I’ve questioned who makes sure that teachers and school districts bargaining sessions end up coming to a head just before the start of the school year. Teachers use the timing to force the districts to give them benefits and districts use the same tactics to force the teachers to give in to their demands.

The sad truth is that neither seems to care about the children that are hurt by their threats and strikes.

Police and firefighters are not allowed to strike in Washington. Instead, when police or firefighters can’t come to an agreement ..., both sides are required to go into binding arbitration. We should demand the same binding arbitration between our teachers and their districts.

Our children should never be held hostage to the threat of strikes again. Both teachers and districts should be ashamed for their tactics.

Robert Moore, Richland

A restrained bill on climate change

Some 97 percent of climate scientists have concluded that human activities are driving most if not all of the global warming in the last 60 years. One can respond to this consensus conclusion in one of three ways.

One can become paralyzed with despair at the fate of the Earth in the worst-case scenarios. One can dismiss the conclusions as fabrications. Both of those responses are frankly irresponsible.

The middle path is to take the conclusions seriously and support solutions that are effective without doing more damage than the damage they will prevent, solutions that minimize expansion of government, maximize freedom of choice, minimize the impact on the economy, hold accountable those responsible for the damage, compensate the victims of climate change, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions deeply and fast enough to prevent the most damaging impacts of climate change.

Congressman (Dan) Newhouse is well aware of the existence of the national legislation, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763), which satisfies these requirements. But he won’t co-sponsor it unless he hears from thousands of his constituents. Call him now at 202-225-5816 or write him at https://newhouse. house.gov/contact to express your support for HR 763.

Steven Ghan, Richland

New scoreboards are disappointing

I have spent the last three nights at the Toyota Center enjoying the Red Lion Hockey Tournament. I kept hoping I would become accustomed to the new scoreboards, but my opinion never changed. The area devoted to actual play information is too small to be easily read. The score numbers, player penalty information and clock are all too small.

Hockey is a very fast paced game. A lot can happen in a blink of an eye. For me, taking my eyes off the ice to stare at the scoreboard to gather comprehensive information seems to take an eternity. I hope the city is able to upgrade the scoreboard to a point where it is actually easy to see the information that scoreboards are supposed to present.

Mark Andwell, Kennewick

Will acts of ego go on without end?

Once upon a time, there was a man with a very large ego. He wanted to be in charge of everyone and everything. Sensing the dissatisfaction of some, he convinced them that if they followed him, he would take them back to better times.

Although the majority didn’t support him, he nevertheless gained power. He only cared about those who supported him. Once in power, it became clear that this leader had some very bad habits: constantly lying; making enemies of his allies; trying to make friends with and supporting his enemies; molesting women; favoring the rich; etc.

He did everything he could to reverse the policies, irrespective of how sensible, of the previous leader. Ironically, he refused to acknowledge that climate change was under way, even though efforts to reverse climate change would help to return to better times. He insulted people whose origins were unlike his and facilitated long-term damage to the environment.

Ironically, when his reign ended, he revealed that he hadn’t believed in anything he had promoted. “I just wanted to see how many people would support without question the ridiculous things I have said, done, and enacted.” Unfortunately, there were many, indeed.