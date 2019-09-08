Letters to the Editor Letters: Sept. 8, 2019

Lack of WSU story ‘appalling’

I am appalled the newspaper didn’t have an article about the huge win Washington State University football team had over New Mexico State. You made a big deal over other teams, but not the Cougs who won Saturday night 58 to 7. Kindly name any other college football game this weekend with a score like that.

Shame on you. I expect better from the local paper, especially since we have a WSU campus in Richland.

Nancy McLeod, West Richland

Time is now to act on climate change

As a young adult, I have concerns about the future of the planet. Climate change is growing scarier every day.

Why have I not seen one bit of news about Congress trying to pass laws regarding carbon emissions from large corporations? Or laws regarding vehicle emissions? Or laws against plastic waste?

The government seems to have sat dormant on this issue. If we do not come to any sort of agreement, we will all die. I cannot state it any more simply than that. We need to stop thinking of ourselves as Republicans, Democrats, left-wing, right-wing, foreigner, American, white, black or brown. Right now, we need to think of ourselves as humanity and ask ourselves a question: Do we wish to continue as a species?

Green energy is cheaper, technology is more capable than ever, and the people of the world are more educated than ever before in the history of mankind. Humanity has overcome every obstacle it has ever faced. Let this be the moment we come together as people to save us from ourselves. I beg of you, please speak to others about this. Please TRY and do something about your future. If you don't, who will?

Zachary Nelson, Richland

Are immigrants organized group?

Why is it so difficult for people to understand why we must regulate and control who, when, and how many people can come here?

Yes, we are a nation of immigrants. Yes, many of these people are fleeing abuse, hunger, etc. But, no country can have totally open borders. It is not possible for the U.S. to handle all who want to come. Everyone knows not all of these people will be self-supporting. Many will live much better here on welfare than they could in their home country.

(Does) Anyone ... believe all those coming from Ecuador, Honduras and other places in large caravans of 1,000 or more are not part of an organized program? It is approximately (an) 1,800-mile distance from there to our border. How many of the pictures you see of these people who have been on the march for weeks, no shelter, very little food or water, appear to be in distress? Their clothes are clean, the men are clean shaven, the children are clean, etc..

I believe most of the anger about how the children suffer after they arrive here should be directed at the parents. Many of them will leave children home and bring one or two with them to use as leverage to get into the U.S. Others rent or borrow a child to come with them for the same reason.

We should remember one very important fact. They break the laws of our country to get here. It works. Why would you not continue to tweak the law to benefit yourself in the future?

Dale Morrison, Burbank

Why, why, why? It’s schools’ fault

Why do Democrats/media/Hollywood hate America (requiring “fundamentally changing” it into a tyrannical socialist state with coercive taxes and onerous regulations)?

Why do these “elites” fan the flames of hatred and division with deranged/strident/identity politics and false, unhinged, racist, fearmongering, vile lies about President Trump (comparing him to Hitler/Stalin/Mao and police/ICE/border patrol to Nazis running concentration camps), demand open borders, ignore our Constitution (anti-free speech/religion/assembly/property/gun rights), degrade the Betsy Ross flag (“symbol of oppression”), revise grammar rules with Orwellian doublespeak for gender pronouns, anti-semitically attack Israel (boycott/divest/sanction), stoke Antifa violence, deny American exceptionalism, promote social/cultural rot to collapse religious/patriotic/family values, stigmatize dissent from liberal orthodoxy, and incite hunting of “deplorables”?

While $22 trillion in debt (accumulating $1 trillion each year), why do Democrats propose $200 trillion fairy-tale economics to eliminate employer-provided health care with unaffordable Medicare for all (including illegal aliens), “free” college education, taxpayer-funded late-term abortions/infanticide, reparations for slavery, and an apocalyptic Green New Deal (eliminates all airplanes, cars, cattle, and nuclear/coal/natural gas power plants)?

Apparently it is due to an NEA-controlled K-12 education that demonizes America’s Judeo-Christian history with Marxist indoctrination/brainwashing detached from reality and mini-surveillance state colleges that radicalize students to be good Communist comrades/social justice warriors!

Karl A. Hadley, Burbank

Please improve waste scales

Can someone please explain to me how and why the Waste Management facility off of Ely and 27th Avenue still only has one scale, which services both incoming and outgoing customers? The total inefficiency and lack of foresight dealing with the demand in this growing community is unbelievable and unacceptable. Is this an issue that has to be addressed when a new contract comes before our city government?

Please, if there is someone with the knowledge and understanding on this issue speak up and share, because I’m confident that I’m not the only resident who has sat in the long lines scratching their head!

Judy Di Piazza, Kennewick

‘We the People’ vs. ‘Democracy’

The “We the People Amendment” is better than the recent, “Democracy for All” legislation.

Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., and others support Democracy for All to address big money through a constitutional amendment, so kudos to them. Nonetheless, the Democracy for All Amendment is not equivalent to the We the People Amendment. They aren’t even close.

The We the People Amendment (AKA Move to Amend) is profoundly more sweeping and effective in legalizing We the People’s right to protect our families, communities, environment and democracy.

Why?

Because Move to Amend will abolish all forms of “corporate personhood” (i.e., corporate constitutional rights). The Democracy for All Amendment does not.

The We the People Amendment also states that governments “shall” regulate, limit or prohibit political money in elections. The Democracy for All Amendment says government “may” regulate political money in elections.

For progressives, however, the We the People Amendment is the more appropriate response to the systematic disempowerment of most Americans. The We the People Amendment will provide opportunities to create an authentic democracy.

Frank Ellsworth Lockwood, Kennewick, member, Green Party of the Mid-Columbia

Time for GOP to reject Trump

We need a Republican presidential primary.

What has happened to my political home? Since the first election of Ronald Reagan, I have bet the prosperity and safety of our nation on the Republican party.

However, since the nomination of our current president, I have been highly disappointed in the leadership of what I believed was a great and noble organization. Every day that no Republican leader boldly steps up to challenge the actions and words of our current president tells the world that everything he says and does is right and good. This is weakness, this is cowardice. Ask a local hay farmer how beneficial the trade war is. Ask a local builder about the current cost of construction materials. Ask our allies how willing they are to follow our lead in international affairs.

From my limited perspective, the last 2 1/2 years have been the worst of times for my party and our nation. Someone with the political power and position must step up and say enough is enough. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, I don’t care; give us another Bush. Someone has to let the world know that we are not defined by Donald Trump.

Steve Tompkins, Pasco

Teachers need to act reasonably

Though a number of my Facebook friends have posted support of Kennewick School District teachers in their contract negotiations and decision to strike, I must take exception to this decision.

To deprive our students of four days of school for higher and higher pay seems to be sheer unmitigated greed.

According to the Tri-City Herald, the last offer KSD offered granted a salary for beginning teachers which was only slightly lower than I was getting with 36 years of experience and a master’s degree plus when I retired a bout 12 years ago. I realize that the cost of living and the economy have both grown since then, but not by nearly 100 percent.

Kennewick teachers want to be paid the same as their counterparts in Richland and Pasco. This is not reasonable. Both neighboring school districts announced earlier this spring that their 2019-2020 budgets would have shortfalls. Both districts found ways to avoid possible cuts in staff to avoid this.

Kennewick teachers should have been more reasonable.

Tom Callahan, Kennewick

The lies began on Trump’s first day

Our President tells an average of 13 lies per day. Well that explains everything. I think the first one he told was on his inauguration day, as he took the oath of office. His first crime.

What idiot would curtail the hiring of correctional officers? Or even want to "save money" instead of saving endangered species?

Well someone should tell him money is for spending, a means to an end. A worthwhile end.

Isn't there a way to get him out of office before he can do any more harm to our country? I'm afraid (that) waiting until the next election will be too late.

But of course, I could be wrong. There may not even be another election!

Elizabeth Koski, Richland

We all can act to present suicide

We can all help prevent suicide. September is National Suicide Prevention month. It is a time to share resources and stories in an effort to shine light on a stigmatized topic.

Did you know that every year more than 800,000 people worldwide die from suicide; this is roughly one death every 40 seconds (World Health Organization, 2019).

Suicidal thoughts are not uncommon when one has endured trauma related to a victimization. Those festering feelings and thoughts that engulf the brain into thinking, "I should have done something different to prevent this from happening or, it was all my fault," can lead to thoughts of suicide. Those thoughts are real and can be very scary to bear, especially alone. There is hope.

The relationship between suicidal thoughts and depression is very common. This can be managed by consulting a therapist or doctor who can explore healthy coping practices and/or medication for each individual enduring these feelings.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or has attempted suicide, there are resources. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255 or, you can call our local Support, Advocacy & Resource Center at 1-509-374-5391.