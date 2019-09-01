Letters to the Editor Letters: Sept. 1, 2019

Laser shooting area out of place

The Benton Franklin Fair last week was enjoyable. The crowds were courteous, the facilities were comfortable and there was adequate security.

I was dismayed, though, with the laser shooting area for youth located next to the front gate. Maybe the fair board hasn’t heard about the 22 school shootings already this year. Taking aim and shooting at living, moving people shows a lack of sensitivity to those who have lost a loved one in a mass shooting at events just like our county fair and gives an impression that targeting people is acceptable. Not to me, not ever!

Nancy Stajduhar, Richland

Pasco grad won Pan Am silver

Congratulations to Pasco High grad Marisa Howard (Vander Malle) representing the USA at the Pan Am games in Peru and bringing home the silver medal in the 3000M steeplechase!

https://paulmerca.blogspot.com/2019/08/pasco-native-marisa-howard-earns-silver.html

Sue Jones, Richland

A parable for our current president

American history contains many myths. One of the more commonly known ones concerns the first president of the U.S. Young George Washington’s father caught him right after his son chopped down a cherry tree. The lad is quoted as saying, “I cannot tell a lie,” and couldn’t anyway as he had the evidence in his hand.

How different it might be to future schoolchildren when they learn about the 45th president. The Washington Post’s Fact Checker has recorded over 9,000 false and misleading claims since he took office. Might the kids of 2115 be taught a new myth, from the amoral leader of a changed country:

Father: Is that another NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to a trollop?

DJT: Father, I cannot tell the truth. It’s a letter to the Navy SEALS. I wish to join them.

Father: Wait, wait. Let me call that rummy podiatrist in the Bowery.

DJT: As you wish. Excuse me now while I go finish reading this biography of Martin Luther King.

Bink Owen, Walla Walla

End our subsidies to businesses

The “Raise The Wage Act” recently passed the House of Representatives. The aim of the legislation is to raise the national minimum wage to $15 by 2025; with the rationale that it’ll help provide living wages to Americans and their families.

The argument against these mandated wage hikes is that it will hurt small businesses and cause job loss. Looking deeper, anyone will find that keeping wages low will cause the government to subsidize businesses. Many of these low-income workers qualify for Medicaid, food stamps, housing assistance and other welfare programs. The U.S. Census Bureau states, “Approximately 52.2 million people in the U.S. participated in major means-tested government assistance programs each month in 2012.”

Therefore raising the minimum wage will shift these costs from the American taxpayer onto American businesses. Either way, somebody has to pay for these individuals to be able to live in decency. With the looming national debt crisis, it would be prudent to lower the federal government’s spending levels and decrease the budget deficit. By raising the minimum wage, some jobs will be lost, but others will replace them as evidenced by current U.S. job growth.