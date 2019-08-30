Letters to the Editor Letters: Aug. 30, 2019

If Lee goes, do George, Thomas?

In the name of political correctness, Mr. Stoffels and Mr. Weisskopf want to rename Lee Boulevard in Richland. Why? because Robert E. Lee was the commander of the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War. The issue of course is slavery, but I don’t think that this nod to revisionist history goes far enough. After all, both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners, so let’s erase any reference to them from the public consciousness. We can do this by renaming our nation’s capital, our state and numerous counties, towns, schools and monuments across the country.

Stupid idea you say ...? Ya, very stupid idea!

Bob Cummings, West Richland

Supporting Trump just that simple

I have noticed that since Mr. Trump won the election (some) are having a hard time accepting it. Instead of graciously accepting the fact that their candidate lost. You are posting hateful things about those who voted for him. In fact they continue to post how sick they are over it. They can’t figure out how it happened. Well it happened because you attacked our freedom of speech, our right to bear arms, our Christian beliefs, called us racist, attacked our flag, took God out of our schools, attacked our way of life, when you lied about we could keep our insurance plans and our doctors, when you took a knee, or stayed seated during the National Anthem.

So we became fed up and pushed back. We did it with ballots, not bullets, not riots, not looting, not blocking traffic, not fires, except the one you started inside of “us.”

It really is just that simple.

Ira Johnson, Kennewick

Public services equal Socialism

“Is Bernie Sanders a Communist?”

Like most other questions, it depends on whom you ask. My answer is, “No.” Here’s why. Bernie is a Socialist, not a Communist. And more especially, a “Democratic” Socialist. Communism is a political system. Socialism an economic system (i.e., government owns and controls the means of production).

Socialism can be applied to specific policies and sectors of an economy, or all of it. Note that you can own property in the former, but not the later (“absolute” Socialism). Communist countries usually have an “absolute” socialistic economy and are expansionist. Socialist “policies” can benefit all the people, as do our military and police, etc (Democratic Socialism). They can also benefit just the wealthy (plutocratic), or royalty/politicians/elites (Aristocratic Socialism). Socialism, like credit, drugs, obesity, alcohol, etc., can be misapplied. It can also be “out of control” and excessive.

There are dozens of effective forms of Socialism in our country. Examples include:

Battelle/Hanford, military/defense, highways/roads, libraries, police, postal services, student loans/grants, bridges, public landfills, farm subsidies, CIA, FBI, polio vaccine, Social Security, public schools, jails/prisons, corporate/ business subsidies, public parks, all elected government official salaries, food stamps, sewer systems, FEMA, Medicare/Medicaid, courts, G.I. Bill, etc.