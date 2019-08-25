Letters to the Editor Letters: Aug. 25, 2019

Richland needs to vote to allow pot

I am writing to emphasize the importance of the marijuana referendum for businesses within Richland city limits. The commissioners and Richland City Council have overstepped their boundaries when they banned marijuana businesses in Richland.

Nirvana, the new marijuana store in West Richland, received over 950 applicants in its first few weeks hiring bud tenders. If this isn’t a sign that voters have been overstepped, think that these businesses are creating kingpins for those lucky enough to get a license in Washington. One source listed a licensed business at over $8 million and I believe it sold briskly.

The WSLCB has raised a monopoly that only protects the industry so much. We must make sure that marijuana jobs are available to all who want them and that no more kingpins are made. We can do this by taking interest and seeing that we vote. For president, and for the referendum to allow marijuana businesses in Richland.

Eric Kalia, Richland

PFD article was not quite complete

Mr. (Vic) Epperly’s Public Facilities District article was both interesting and incomplete.

While he blasted Pasco for forging ahead with its water park, he failed to note that Kennewick attempted the same action several times with its PFD. The Regional PFD is needed, especially now that the Tri-City area is 300,000 strong. But, that PFD must consist of members who are able to put aside the traditional thoughts of the Tri-Cities being, “If it is not in MY town I won’t support it.”

Identifying what is best for the Tri-Cities should be their task, and the ownership as well as financial responsibility should be on all residents: Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, West Richland. Then, and only then, will the Tri-Cities be able to acquire the facilities that we desire and deserve and are able to compete with other cities for the tourism dollars that help support these types of facilities.

Michael Cochrane, Kennewick

Identify costs for breaching dams

ECONorthwest issued a report that concludes taking out the Lower Snake River dams makes economic sense. Reps. McMorris Rodgers and Newhouse were quick to denounce it as “another example of Seattle-based interests failing to understand our way of life in Central Eastern Washington.”

They are right. The report is dated, naïve and dismissive, but take it seriously. The report may be flawed but it is crystal clear about the politics. ECONorthwest uses a Save our Wild Salmon study from 2018 that polled registered voters from around the state: Sixty-three percent were willing to pay $7 per month more on their electric bill to save the wild salmon.

If put to a statewide vote, the dams would be breached.

We on the east side of Snoqualmie are not going to make the eventual decisions about the Lower Snake River Dams. It is only responsible to take seriously the questions raised by “Seattle-based interests” – the ones who have the votes and the money. It is up to us east-siders to identify the costs of breaching the dams and make sure that this region is protected if they decide to bring the dozers and dynamite. Ignoring the threat does not help.

Don Schwerin, Waitsburg

1 justice makes our laws. Why?

We often applaud the founding white men as geniuses for writing a Constitution that delineates national authority, responsibilities and rights so succinctly. Also, the milestone decision, Marbury v. Madison, is hailed as the decision that established the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) as the arbiter for resolution of disputes regarding the meaning of any aspect of the Constitution’s text.

Unfortunately, SCOTUS has devolved into the nation’s ultimate legislative body when Congress fails to exercise its authority and responsibility. Worse yet, SCOTUS in recent years has abandoned any semblance of (being) an apolitical body, and critical issues have often been decided, on purely ideological grounds, by one unelected justice.

The two most blatant examples in recent decades relate to abortion rights and gun rights. In one, how did SCOTUS find something in the Constitution that made abortion okay in the first trimester, but not after that? In the other, how did SCOTUS conclude that semi-automatic weapons are okay, but automatic weapons are not?

There are seven amendments in the Constitution that specifically assign to Congress the authority and responsibility to formulate legislation that delineates details for implementation of those amendments. Bottom line, all of the others need a similar provision, so the people’s will, not just one justice’s, is fulfilled.

Martin Bensky, Richland

U.S. not so great at caring for young

I am a teacher. In a few weeks, children will return to school. Their clothes will be fresh and new, their faces showing the wonder, expectation, maybe some apprehension. At the end of the day, students return home, sharing all they experienced with their parent(s).

Imagine some children’s panic, fear and terror yesterday when they were not picked up at school, when they return home to locked doors and empty houses, because their parents have been taken away by people with badges and guns.

This is the reality of the children of 680 people in Mississippi that were collected at work and processed for allegedly being illegal immigrants. I am not debating whether these parents should have been arrested. I’m stating that this administration’s way of enforcing these draconian policies is inhuman, torturous, irreparably harming innocent children. This is the American experience of the innocent. This is the American experience our administration tolerates and through their rhetoric and actions, even encourages. We are a nation of laws. But if those laws are enforced without dignity, decency and compassion, we are breaking greater laws.

We are not a great nation when children are treated this way. Contact your representatives today!

Jeffrey Gilmore, Kennewick

Kadlec problems hinder good care

What’s up with Kadlec?! Their best providers are fleeing, leaving patients with inadequate replacements, if any. Referrals go into a black hole. Billing is a mess. Today I posted about my frustrations online, and immediately several friends responded with similar complaints about Kadlec, so I know these are systemic problems, not unique to me. (There are also billing issues.)

Three times recently, I’ve had providers send referrals. Each time they told me the provider I was referred to would call to schedule an appointment, but they never called. Twice I called them myself and they didn’t have any referral. It’s not just a problem with my primary care provider; it happened with a specialist, too. There’s some widespread issue, not specific to one office or referral coordinator.

Worst of all, they are hemorrhaging providers. Kadlec ran off the best mental health practitioner my family ever had. In a town that already has a severe shortage of mental health care providers, especially ones that see minors, shame on Kadlec for mistreating her. This is a tragic loss that our community couldn’t afford, exacerbating one of our worst problems.

Pull yourself together, Kadlec! Tri-Cities deserves better treatment.