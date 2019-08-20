Letters to the Editor Letters: Aug. 20, 2019

Inslee’s stance on waste wrong

It is apparent that the presidential candidate Gov. (Jay) Inslee is not committed to take action in support of his climate change philosophy. This is apparent when he forced the Department of Energy to vitrify the low-activity waste (LAW). His action stopping DOE Hanford site from safely grouting LAW is counter to man-made climate change philosophy as follows: 1) Reduce CO2 emissions. Vitrification will create more CO2, because LAW will need to be transported to a repository. Grouted LAW can be safely stored at the Hanford site. And, 2) Conserve electrical power. Vitrification will use more electrical power then grout. This wasted power could be used to charge a large number of electric cars in support of climate change.

The public should be informed on how much more CO2 and electric power would be needed to vitrify LAW compared with grout. This public data will show how vitrifying LAW will add to man-made climate change. So Gov. Inslee should change his actions and want LAW to be grouted. Also, this change is supported by scientific studies that found grouting LAW is as safe as vitrification and in fact, DOE has been safely grouting LAW and storing it at its South Carolina site.

Garry Amidan, West Richland

Williams best for Richland board

Kari Williams is the most qualified candidate I have ever seen running for any school board position.

Kari’s education and life choices have prepared her to run for Richland School Board Position 4.

Her strengths include the following qualifications:

- Earned a BS in psychology, with emphasis in adolescent psychology

- Earned her master’s degree in education with an emphasis in teaching and learning

- Years of experience in teaching a classroom and being responsible for the education of her students for the entire year

- Experience and understanding of teaching students with special needs

- Experience teaching in Title One schools. Personally understands unique challenges which students, teachers and administrators face in these schools

- Served on the Richland School District IMC (Instructional Materials Committee)

- Served as co-chair for a recent bond issue campaign

Richland School Board needs an educator, not a politician on the board. No other candidate running for Richland School Board has this unique set of skills and experiences. More info can be found at www.kari4rsd.com

I invite you to Join me in voting for Kari Williams, Richland School Board position 4.

Kimberly Heath, Richland

Medicaid rules threaten good care

I recently placed my Mom in one of the best rehab care facilities in the Tri-Cities after another hospital stay. I was hoping we could get her strong again to reduce the possibility of a fall.

For once in a long time, I felt at ease that she was being properly cared for.

And then I got the notice of woe! Medicaid has a 20-day hold rule on Mom’s place at the assisted living facility. What? So Medicare will pay up to 100 days to rehab but Medicaid won’t match that. Holy smokes! Let’s kick the 91-year-old great-grandma out in the street to die.

Back in 2008, I ranted about billions of our tax dollars being thrown away to foreign countries every year. This is yet another example of where those dollars can be used in our own backyard. What do you say America?