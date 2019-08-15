Letters to the Editor Letters: Aug. 15, 2019

Impose liability on gun makers

Here’s an idea for gun reform that won’t impact the Second Amendment in the slightest. Firearms are inherently dangerous instruments. As such, it would be logical for the Legislature to impose strict liability upon the manufacturer for damages caused by its product during its lifetime, regardless of ownership or fault. It doesn’t take a genius to see what the impact of such a law would be on the widespread dissemination of guns.

Of course, this won’t ever happen, due to the intersection of money and politics, but I haven’t seen it suggested, so thought I would put it out there.

Eric Nordlof, Kennewick

No more needed on Kaepernick

We have had enough of Kaepernick. What he did when he was working for the 49ers was uncalled for. If I did what he did at my job or other people did it at their job, we would be fired. I don’t mind if you want to make a statement, but do it on your own time on a different stage. There is a place and time to protest (for) what you believe in. We have way too many problems in the U.S. When you attend a sporting event, you go there for the game.

Marvin Raymond, Richland

Trump flouting Congress again

In the Tri-City Herald, Aug. 8, “Bypassing Congress, agency orders freeze on U.S. Foreign Aid,” I read that President Trump has frozen foreign aid funding until the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) reviews any money that hasn’t been spent. This freeze impacts between $2 billion to $4 billion, overseen by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department, despite the money having been approved by Congress.

The Trump Administration has made repeated efforts to reduce the amount of money we spend on foreign aid. In April, the administration unsuccessfully tried to cut the budget on foreign aid and diplomacy by 23 percent. OMB tried to rescind foreign aid money last year, but Congress rejected the move.

I support the foreign aid program appropriations passed by congress. The U.S. has been a strong supporter of foreign aid, and I am disappointed to see, once again, the White House’s underhanded effort to subvert congressional intent, undermine our foreign aid program, and reduce our international standing.

Please write Rep. Newhouse and Sens. Cantwell and Murray to protest this action and ask them to fight this subversion of congressional intent and interference with what Congress has lawfully appropriated.

Stan Moon, Richland

Firefighters thank water suppliers

Benton County Fire District No. 4 wants to say thank you. Office Max/Office Depot in Richland provided multiple cases of drinking water for firefighters to be used during emergency calls we experience this summer. It’s this kind of community spirit that makes the Tri-Cities such a special place to live.

All fire districts in the Tri-Cities are experiencing higher call volumes. For example, Benton County Fire District No. 4 has seen a 40 percent increase in call volumes since 2014, and we need the help of individuals and businesses in our community.

There are a variety of volunteer positions at our fire district if you want to get involved. You could be a firefighter or emergency medical technician. Support services, like Office Max, also is an option we hope you will consider. These are community members or businesses who provide food, hydration and other assistance to firefighters during incidents.

Please contact our fire district to learn more at 509-967-2945. In the meantime, please know that we are extremely grateful for any and all assistance provided by the community.

AJ Hill, Fire Commissioner, Fire District No. 4, West Richland

Yes, we should rename Lee Blvd.

When Jim Stoffels encouraged the Richland city council to consider renaming Lee Boulevard (as reported in the Herald on July 2), I found myself nodding my head in agreement while also shaking my head in disbelief.

Washington state wasn’t even a state when the Civil War broke out, let alone a Southern state, so why would Richland want to honor a Confederate general? Yes, along with many other Richland streets that were named by the Corps of Engineers during the Manhattan Project, Robert E. Lee was at one time an engineer in the U.S. Army. But that distinction pales next to his taking up arms against the United States while defending the right of white people to enslave black people. It was a despicable part of our history, and while Lee deserves a place in that history, it should not be a place of honor, let alone as a name for a main street that runs right to our high school. I agree that it’s high time that Richland changed the name of Lee Boulevard.

Once that decision has been reached, I and probably many others will offer suggestions for a new name that is more suited for this prominent street in Richland.