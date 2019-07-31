Letters to the Editor Letters: July 31, 2019

How to forestall fuss over names

A recent article suggests that Lee Boulevard be renamed because of its name “Lee.” Certainly, Robert Lee was a Confederate general. So in pursuit of some unstated goal (virtue signaling?), the writer urges us to insult and disavow the many living men and women who carry the family name “Lee.” Should they apply for a legal name change? There seems to be an interest in other jurisdictions to destroy historical monuments. But there are no formal “Lee” monuments in Richland. But a grave marker is a type of monument. Shall we change all the “Lee” grave markers to some other designation? Richland would be famous, a leader in neuroticism!

But technology can rescue us. Possibly every street and byway in Richland could be renamed by random selection of common words from a dictionary, and that process could be done repeatedly every 10 years to guard against the inevitable changes in the understood meaning of a word. House numbers may threaten some (like “1776”), so every building and apartment in Richland should be re-designated by its GPS number. That would be compatible with modern cars, reducing anxiety in searching for a particular place.

Chuck Foley, Richland

Max Benitz Jr. was right on water

The Yakima Basin Storage Alliance (YBSA) has had the pleasure to work with many leaders in the Yakima Basin over the last 40 years.

None has been more courageous and visionary than Max Benitz Jr. from Prosser. He worked diligently to protect and promote our Basin’s economy, in particular irrigated agriculture. He recognized our valley did not have enough water for both fish and ag to prosper so he pointed us in the direction of the Columbia River, when many, out of fear, chose to look away.

The last five years of diminishing snowpacks and higher temperatures have resulted in higher frequency of droughts and high fish mortality rates in the Yakima River. Maxi was right.

We will miss his wisdom, his vision and undaunted courage. Benton County will miss a real straight-shooting cowboy.

Sid Morrison, Charlie de La Chapelle and 10 others

Airports during the Revolution

Trump just said the army “took over the airports” during the Revolutionary War! Really? Does it raise any concerns among Eastern Washington voters that our president has the knowledge of history and mentality of a fifth grader? That he has defied our rule of law and thumbed his nose at legitimate attempts at oversight by Congress? That he has alienated our closest allies and sided instead with dictators? That he colluded with Russia to help get elected, then tried to cover it up? That he is a self-proclaimed sexual predator with at least 19 claims of sexual assaults on women. Not to mention that he lies constantly and continually about all things, big and small. That he can’t keep his mouth shut, tweeting nonsense incessantly about anything and everything. This man carries his bowels in his skull and when they operate, works the discharge into 140 characters and tweets it out. Enough already!

He is uneducated, uncouth, un-American, unfit, and illegitimate. An embarrassment. Let’s make sure Russia doesn’t choose our president for us in 2020 like they did in 2016.

Reese Bang, Richland

Dire forecast has not materialized

Oh my God, what have we done? The Hippie Horde has been released. As predicted by the good people of West Richland, murders, rapes, robberies and assaults have skyrocketed since Nirvana Cannabis Company opened just outside of West Richland. And of course all of the children in the city are now addicted to heroin due the new store. Not to mention the new four-lane freeway and off ramp that’s now needed due to the massive influx of traffic.

Of course none of that is true. The predicted Apocalypse has simply not come to fruition. I’ve been to the store to see how it operates, and it is very orderly and everyone is very polite. The traffic on Arena Road is not the dangerous, overcrowded road that was predicted. There may be a bit more traffic now, but it’s not noticeable. By the way, the church across the street has a much bigger parking lot than the store and nobody complained about traffic before. It is also interesting to note that many of the customers are Baby Boomers. It's obvious that the predicted problems have not come true.