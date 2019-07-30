Letters to the Editor Letters: July 30, 2019

Parties’ role in nonpartisan races

We are a county plagued by low voter turnout.

Identifying candidates that best represent our values is difficult enough. Now enter the so called “nonpartisan” factor of municipal elections and the task becomes more challenging. The lack of a printed voter’s guide makes it more difficult and even then, many candidates strive to use benign language trying to appeal to everyone. Unless you’re internet savvy and have a lot of time on your hands, the task becomes nearly impossible. It’s no wonder why voter turnout is so low.

Political parties have a significant role to play in helping candidates earn votes and not just with campaign contributions. Association with a political party indicates a candidate’s general ideology. A party’s expression of endorsement or support sends voters an abundantly clear message of the candidate’s ideology and values they embrace.

The simple fact is those who hold office generally look at the data, listen to input, apply it with their ideology and then make decisions. Their ideology ultimately reflects in what is taught in schools, how much we pay in taxes, how our cities are run … our way of life.

Please, research then vote!

Bill Berkman, Chairman, Benton County Republican Party, Richland

Nonpartisan races take partisan turn

I was seriously saddened today when I learned that the other major party in our county decided to make endorsements and a recommendation in local nonpartisan races, thus turning these races that should be about communities coming together in cooperation into partisan contests.

Benton County Democrats will not be endorsing nor recommending candidates in the 2019 local nonpartisan races. We invite the other major party to rescind their endorsements and return the election to the collaborative effort the founders envisioned.

Judi Johannesen, Chair, Benton County Democrats, Richland

Torelli their pick for city council

Our letter is in support of Chuck Torelli, who is running for Kennewick City Council, Position 5.

We have known Chuck (and his wife, Beverly) for many years and we have found Chuck to be thoughtful, responsible, and sensible in his decisions.

His experience as a manager at the Hanford site and his prior service to our country as a veteran will continue to serve the council well in leadership and policy-making. Chuck has been invested in our community for over 30 years. His goal is make positive decisions for every person in Kennewick, focusing on issues of economic growth, infrastructure and public safety. We believe that Chuck can accomplish these goals and carry on with the positive work he is presently doing as a member of the council.

We encourage all Kennewick voters to join us in electing Chuck Torelli for Position 5.

Lyle and Linda Kuhn, Kennewick

What GREAT really stands for

I think I have figured out why Trump uses the word “great” so often. It is because it describes him to a “T”

G - Greedy

R - Racist

E - Egotist

A - Arrogant

T - Trouble maker

I can think of several letters of the alphabet that can be used to describe him, but I am sure that the above tells the story.

Jane Samples, Walla Walla

Time to act on climate change bill

“There is consensus that coastal areas will require significant spending to ride out rising sea levels — not in decades, but now. If there’s not enough money to protect every coastal community from the effects of global warming how should we decide which ones to save first?” (NY Times: Which Cities Will We Save .…)

A new FEMA grant program being planned proposes to focus federal [taxpayer] money where it can do the most good. Some cities will be left out. New York City needs $10 billion just to protect a slice of Manhattan.

What do you imagine the cost will be to move export terminals, military bases and whole cities away from the coast?

That’s on top of the millions of dollars needed annually after every increasingly more frequent and costly natural disaster being amplified by climate change.

Seems like it’s past time to slow this runaway train. This can be done in ways to benefit our economy while protecting our future from the increasing economic and social costs of the status quo.

HR 763 is such a plan: making renewable energy more competitive by taxing carbon fuels, and helping the economy by returning the money to each American household.