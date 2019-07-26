Letters to the Editor Letters: July 26, 2019

Letter was spot on, he says

BINGO! A tip of the hat and thanks go to Tim Taylor of Richland for his letter, “Trump’s actions disgust reader,” (6/27/19).

Sir, your letter hits the proverbial nail on the head again and again. Too bad so many people suffering from the Dunning-Kruger Effect can’t see nor recognize the criminality of the Trump family and the manner in which they’ve degraded this country and its laws.

Just look inside at the news in which your fine letter appears: Trump will meet again with two of his favorite dictators, Xi and Putin. No doubt, like before, the American public won’t know the essence of those secret meetings with Trump’s Russian counterpart.

Also in today’s TCH, Trump wants to “trade in” the Fed chairman (“Trump says ... trade him in,” 6/27), but it’s too bad this incompetent president doesn’t realize his wish is reflective of what over half of the country want to do with the 45th, and fit him with an orange suit as a parting gift.

Bink Owen, Walla Walla

Williams the pick for RSD board

As I learned about the school board candidates in the upcoming Richland election, I couldn’t help but be impressed by Kari Williams. She has previously served the district by co-chairing the Richland Citizens for Good Schools Committee and being a member of the Instructional Materials Committee.

She has degrees related to education and was an elementary school teacher. She has no political agenda and is running against three men who have each run multiple times for political positions, not winning any of their elections.

She is a young mom of five children who are or will be attending (schools) in the district. The Richland School Board is missing the voice of a young mother with such a deep educational background. I’ve never seen a more qualified and needed voice for the Richland School Board.

Brett Amidan, West Richland

Personal finance education needed

Almost every American is a few unfortunate events away from suddenly entering poverty. There is a dire need for the public to receive personal finance education. Not only in our schools and universities, but for the greater community as a whole.

Approximately 8/10 of Americans are living month to month. Most American households do not have an emergency fund, and they can’t afford a $400 expense such as a car repair or medical expense. Worst of all, many young adults are starting their careers with a negative net worth due to student loan debt. There’s a dire need for providing the general public with the knowledge on household budgeting, wealth-building techniques, debt traps, investing and access to available community and government assistance.

With so many Americans in a vulnerable state, one has to wonder about the true health of the U.S. economy. The leaders of this community need to come together and systematically address the personal finance crisis. By giving citizens a personal finance education, they can build their way out of debt, which will only improve the Tri-Cities economy. A recession is coming, and as of 2019 almost no one is prepared for it.

Emerson Bevington, Pasco

Dump Democrats in next election

The state revenues are now projected at nearly $51 billion for the next two-year state budget. Yet we are told we don’t have the money to pay our teachers and first responders. That we need more taxation! Then it dawned on me. The political party in charge are Democrats. They will always ask for more. They are never satisfied. Time to vote everyone out of office one at a time during each election cycle.

Ira Johnson, Kennewick

New icebreakers are outmoded

I could not believe what I was reading in your June 30 Northwest Editorial about the proposed new icebreaker fleet based in Seattle. These ships are going to be powered by 80-year-old diesel engine technology that will produce thousands (perhaps millions) of tons of carbon dioxide over their lifetime.

And the article says the fossil-fuel-hating politicians from Washington state are supporting this? How are we going to get fuel to these ships that will be operating in the Arctic Ice? It would seem this would be a mission tailor-made for nuclear-powered vessels. The military has been successfully building and operating nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers for decades. This technology is well developed and the Coast Guard should be able to learn and manage it. Russia already has a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. The latest is capable of navigating through ice three meters thick. It seems especially ironic that this is happening in Seattle where they are just downwind from one of the world’s largest fleets of nuclear-powered vessels at Bangor on Hood Canal.