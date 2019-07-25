Letters to the Editor Letters: July 25, 2019

Thanks to all for backing our team

Congratulations to Greater Richland Little League

On Saturday, July 6, the Intermediate All-Star Team took second place in the state championship. Further, congratulations and thanks are in order for all the support from sponsors, coaches, parents and family members, and all the people behind the scenes. A lot of support, time, effort, money, and travel are involved in getting these guys to the championship playoffs. A huge thank you to all involved.

John and Lin Damrell, Richland

Pick Warner for Kennewick post

Chariss Warner is running for Kennewick City Council. I have known her for seven years and have found her to be honest, forthright and wise beyond her years. She is committed to our community, its people, and its growth.

Through her work as director of missions at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco she has proved to be a capable leader who is a visionary and a person who listens to those with whom she works. She is a creative thinker and a conservative voice that is needed in our City Council.

Chariss will bring a young, fresh perspective to the Kennewick City Council. I urge you vote for Chariss Warner.

Karlyn Richardson, Kennewick

Why are drag queens reading for kids?

I’m troubled.

Barnes & Noble is hosting a children’s reading session with drag queen readers.

I read that its purpose was to let children know about “sexual fluidity;” that they can be whatever and whomever they want to be.

I believe in respect and compassion for all and allowing children to express themselves. But can someone explain this drag queen story hour to me? I asked my teen and adult grandchildren their take on this event. They said, “Oh, Meema, it’s just entertainment.” Well, so is swimming, biking, fishing, baking, gardening, sports, making a house out of an old cardboard refrigerator box, building little forts out of sticks and rocks!

You may call me old-fashioned, but I call myself a grandmother who loves seeing healthy creativity in my grandchildren. Someone told me, in defense of the drag queen story hour, that children need to see “princesses” as role models, how about inviting Miss Tri-Cities to Barnes & Noble story hour?

I’m trying to understand. Really I am, but I see that this drag queen story hour is making its way around book stores and libraries across America.

Again, I’m troubled.

Barbara Stark, Kennewick

Knowing the truth will set him free

(My) response to letter by Lee C. Walmsley on June 20, titled, “Trump a disaster for democracy:”

Mr. Walmsley’s letter is the result of the “fake news” we have been bombarded with by the liberal press. He writes like he actually believes all these false charges he enumerates. At least in his case, they have been successful in their effort to mislead.

The Bible says you shall know the truth and it will set you free. Wake up America!

James Cheshire, Richland

RSD candidate lists qualifications

My name is Kari Williams and I am running for Richland School Board Director, Position Four. I am a proud Tri-City native. While working as an elementary school teacher, I earned my master’s degree in education from the University of Utah. Through the use of my teaching background and higher education, I will bring a unique and much needed perspective to the Richland School Board.

We need a teacher on our school board to help make district decisions. My experience as a teacher will help me to see solutions to problems that others, who have never had their own classroom, would simply miss. I strongly believe that teachers, para-educators, parents, and staff who work directly with our children should be the guiding force behind district decisions.

My husband and I love raising our five young children in this great community that has strong family values. I recently completed a two-year term on RSD’s Instructional Materials Committee, where I was an advocate for developmentally appropriate curriculum that supported those values.

I would greatly appreciate your vote in this upcoming election!

For more information about me, please visit: www.kari4rsd.com

Kari Williams, Richland

No to Thompson for a Position 1

Since the Rachael Road fiasco, I’ve attended City Council workshops, meetings, studied the city code and city charter.

I’ve attended and reviewed public videos from the 2017 League of Women Voters “Meet the Candidates” meetings and the City Hall ground-breaking. These videos, with my comments, are at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXAAtGALZGo,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56vspfOO4Ts

Bob Thompson’s leadership is nonexistent with regard to council’s responsibility to manage the city manager. Examples:

1) Last-minute shortfall in road maintenance funding and the Duportail Bridge is a performance problem. Establishment of a TBD and car tab tax put the burden on the public without a vote.

2) Defining citizens as dumbed down for not calling BS as BS.

3) Claiming the council meeting is the place to discuss issues — absurd.

4) Party to city manager’s noncompliance with the city charter.

5) Becoming member of EAC to learn what most site engineers could have told him: DOE can use federal criteria to define tank waste hazard classification levels

6) City budget is overrun and squandered on new $18 million City Hall; nearly 90 percent of the 2017 shoreline development budget.

7) City bonds increased by $18 million to $172 million.

8) Hanford traffic issues not addressed.

Robert Benedetti, Richland

Thomas needs to answer questions

Lisa Thomas, a candidate for Richland City Council, chose not to attend the July 17th Candidates’ Forum. I wish she had; I would have liked to ask her a few questions.

Ms. Thomas, you have called members of the U.S. House of Representatives “terrorist” and “bimbo.” Could we expect you to continue to engage in this sort of political discourse while serving us in our city council?

Ms. Thomas, you have stated your belief that Muslims in America want to “take over and push people off buildings,” and that Islam is a religion that “wants to wipe Christians from the Earth.” How do you feel you can possibly represent the interests of all Richland residents when you hold such views of our Muslim citizens?

Ms. Thomas, you have suggested that those who do not agree with your conservative politics do not belong here, and should “move to Seattle.” How do you square that stance with the official vision statement of the Richland government, which states, “Richland is a progressive, safe and family-friendly community that welcomes diversity?”

I look forward to hearing Lisa Thomas’s answers to these questions.

Benjamin Stuermer, Richland

Tell Congress to help the children

Most recently, Americans again witnessed a policy of cruelty at our southern border.

Seeing hungry, dirty children separated from their refugee parents (and) sleeping in cages on concrete floors was a shameful act. As well, it was mind-boggling to see the DOJ lawyer appearing before a judge claiming soap, a toothbrush, and a mattress were not essential requirements of "safe and sanitary" conditions. This act was not only inhumane, it was illegal like a lot of decisions made by the White House.

More importantly it was hateful. Hate severely lowers our country's character and is not what our nation is or should be about.

I urge you if you have had enough of what this administration is doing in the name of hate to stand up with a beacon of light and voice it to your congressional representative.