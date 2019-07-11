Letters to the Editor Letters: July 11, 2019

Another 4th of July

Why do they keep selling fireworks? How many more houses, fields and cars are going to burn? How many more people are going to get hurt? Franklin and Benton counties need to ban all fireworks.

People can’t seem to understand what (fireworks) are legal and not legal. So the best thing to do is ban all fireworks. Just have the show at the park and that’s it. If you get caught with them, you will be fined $5,000. Give that money to the first responders.

Marvin Raymond, Richland

Sad to see doctor decide to retire

I was saddened to see where Dr. Naughne Boyd has relinquished her license to practice. She is a very intelligent, compassionate, positive person. She has been helping different members of my family and friends over the years.

I was surprised to see that she was still practicing at her age. But she loved helping people and always had hopes that her patients could improve their lives. Maybe now she can enjoy the retirement she so richly deserves. She will be missed by many.

After 45 years of serving the community I hate to see her reputation stained by the recent events.

Adele Lewis, Kennewick

U.S. benefits from Mexican crops

If it hadn’t been for all the good produce sent to the U.S. from Mexico, the citizens of the U.S. would have missed some essential food staples.

California has suffered massive crop decreases due to several factors, and Mexico has picked up the slack.

The border issues are difficult to resolve, no doubt, but Mexico is not to blame for the nearly complete failure of crops due to drought in Guatemala and that country’s desperately hungry emigres any more than Californians are to blame for the searing Santa Ana winds that have burned homes and singed crops there.

No doubt the sun-ripened mangoes and limes and avocados taste best in Mexico itself, but those living in North America benefit from those foods being sent even partially ripe to stores in the U.S.

Working-class consumers here shouldn’t have to pay more due to tariffs because someone thinks that applying Cold War national security measures to resolve economic issues is the way to strong-arm a friend as if he were an enemy.

Luckily, the tariffs have not been applied to Mexico, and maybe thank-yous rather than threats will be the leverage to resolve further issues.

Michael Kiefel, Walla Walla

Reduced oil use would help us all

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran rise following the attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, it is instructive to consider how much our dependence on foreign oil is costing the American taxpayer.

According to a 2018 study by Securing America’s Future Energy, the U. S. military spends at least $81 billion per year ensuring access to global oil supplies. Think about how that much money could be better used to reduce the federal deficit, reduce your taxes, or support your favorite federal programs.

The U. S. could end that subsidy if it didn’t import oil any more, either by increasing domestic supply or by reducing oil use.

Supply has increased considerably, thanks to fracking, but it comes with increased health (100,000 premature deaths per year attributed to fossil fuels) and climate (3 percent of GDP) impacts.

Oil use can be reduced by improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles through CAFE standards, a carbon fee and dividend (energyinnovationact.org), or by extending electric vehicle subsidies five years until they become cheaper than internal combustion vehicles to purchase as well as operate. Reducing oil use saves consumers fuel expenses and saves taxpayers the cost of foreign oil subsidies.