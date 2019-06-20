Letters to the Editor Letters: June 20, 2019

Trump a disaster for democracy

Donald Trump is the greatest risk to the national security of the United States and the ultimate obstacle to a sustained democracy. These are serious statements but note, in brief, the current state of mind of this man:

The press is the enemy of the American people; the Mueller investigation and report is really an attempted coup; witnesses issued requests for hearings by the House Oversight Committee are told by White House to ignore those orders; overwhelming evidence of sweeping interference in the 2016 presidential election by Russia favoring Donald Trump has been deemed irrelevant and ignored; persistent demeaning of migrants and reliance on building a wall on our southern border is the solution to a complicated migrant issue; constant lying and manufacturing of information and reality, creating an atmosphere of division and fear; serious consideration of withdrawing from global organizations designed to promote peace and world stability including the safety of the United States; uncontrolled use of executive power; promoting himself as the "I" who can do all things; add tariff disasters and dictator allegiances.

November 2020 approaches. Four more years of Donald Trump will be the destruction of a representative democracy.

Lee G. Walmsley, Richland

Japan didn’t have ‘clean hands’

In the American court system, the plaintiff must come to court without having broken the law themselves. This is referred to as The Doctrine of Clean Hands.

To those from Japan who come here to publicize how awful the U.S. was to use atomic warfare to stop World War II, I ask you have you ever heard of the inhuman atrocities committed by Japan in World War II? How about capturing and enslaving Korean women to use as sex slaves for the Japanese military? Ever heard of the Bataan Death March? These are just two examples among many. Because we tried to stop Japanese atrocities inflicted on the world to expand their power, please don’t come here to give us the Japanese version of The Marquis of Queensberry Rules for warfare. We’re sad too when we remember those entombed aboard the USS Arizona.

Mary Ely, Richland

Swearing upset this playgoer

I really like the music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, so I decided to go see "Jersey Boys," even though the tickets were very expensive.

I wouldn't have gone if I would have known they were going to swear throughout the play. I never go to R-rated movies and plays because I don't like to hear profanity. From now on, when they advertise a play, I hope they will let us know what rating it will be.