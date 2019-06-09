Letters to the Editor Letters: June 9, 2019

Learn about signs of elder abuse

Victims of elder abuse may be older, frail and vulnerable. They usually cannot provide for themselves and depend on others to meet their basic needs. Abusers could be family members, friends and trusted adults.

“The following are some types of abuse: Physical abuse — bodily injury, physical pain, or impairment. Sexual abuse — any nonconsensual sexual contact. Psychological abuse inflicts anguish, pain, or distress through verbal or nonverbal acts. Financial exploitation — any illegal or improper use of a person’s funds, property, or assets. Neglect — willful refusal or failure to fulfill any part of obligations or duties to a person

The following are warning signs of abuse: Bruises, pressure marks, broken bones, abrasions, and burns. Unexplained withdrawal from normal activities, sudden change in alertness and unusual depression. Sudden changes in financial situations. Bedsores, unattended medial needs, poor hygiene and unusual weight loss.

The following are tips to help prevent elder abuse:

Report suspected abuse to your local police department or Adult Protective Services at 1-877-389-3013. Learn the different types and signs of abuse. Develop a safety plan. Do routine visits.

If you need assistance or more information, please contact the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center at (509) 374-5391.

Alejandra Cardoso, Richland

Jersey Boys a disappointment

The Jersey Boys June 4 show at the Toyota Center was a disappointment. The Jersey Boys troupe gave a credible performance. However, the local show providers were disorganized when the show was late and inept in their seating arrangements. For a per seat charge of $90, including the various fees, one would expect to be able to see the performance. Unfortunately, the ground-level seats were all at the same level, so it was impossible to see. Future showgoers should note. Save your money and get a seat on the sidelines. Or don’t go.

Joseph Gonyeau, Goldendale

Mueller report convinces him

I have finished poring over the Mueller Report. Volume II deals with Obstruction of Justice, and evidence is presented for 10 Acts of Obstruction. Volume I describes how two Russian organizations interfered with our 2016 election. The extent and cleverness of this interference amazed me. Volume I proves that Trump and his lackeys knew that the Russians were interfering with our election, but Trump and his associates constantly denied this.

I doubt that many Trump supporters will read the Mueller Report. After all, the report deals with evidence and facts, which are eschewed by Trump’s deluded minions. The report clearly makes a case for impeachment, which would be an exercise in futility because the traitor-controlled Senate would never convict.

When I contemplate Trump’s blatant criminal behavior, as described by Mueller’s report, my concern is that Trump will refuse to give up the office even if he is defeated in 2020. Trump could claim that the 2020 election was rigged, declare a state of emergency, and he could stay in office until his own never-ending investigation is completed. Perhaps you don’t believe that Trump could do this? Well, perhaps you didn’t believe he could get elected either.

Gary F. Boothe, Pasco

Watch missing: Who’s at fault?

I shipped a valuable watch to Seiko Service Center, for repairs, using the USPS. It was shipped insured and received an acknowledgment along with an estimate for $215. Subsequently, a payment of $210.55 was charged to my credit card. On May 21, 2019, I received a notice from Seiko that my timepiece had been shipped. On May 23, 2019 USPS tracking indicating my timepiece had been delivered to Parcel Locker Kennewick at 2:27 p.m.

The mailboxes consist of a two-tier system (A & B) with a Parcel Locker in each tier. The Parcel Locker in my tier “B” was open with the key in the door. There was a key to Parcel Locker “A” in our letter box, but upon opening found it empty.

Seiko’s position is my timepiece was shipped and delivered to me as it was allegedly placed in my Parcel Box. The USPS position is that the item should have been shipped insured. Either way, the loss is mine. My position is that Seiko should have insured the watch, or if the USPS is negligent, they should replace the item.

Kenneth W. Barney Sr., Kennewick

Conca’s article right on money

I must complement the Herald for the Jim Conca oped on the environment. It is the first editorial I have seen that ties every environmental problem to the real source, overpopulation of the human species. All the other problems covered are really just symptoms of this very real problem. In my opinion, all our efforts to treat these symptoms are a waste of time and money if we don’t address the real problem, overpopulation.

There are many facets to be addressed. First, what should be our target populations by country? In my opinion somewhere significantly less than today. Second, how do we get there and still maintain the personal freedom most of us treasure? Third and perhaps the most important, what is the economic model that should be adopted? Every model in use today depends on population growth to maintain economic growth. This should not be necessary as I have never met a person who did not believe he needed more stuff. I hope folks will take Jim seriously. As any good doctor knows, treating symptoms can make you feel good for a little while but if you don’t treat the disease it will eventually kill you.

Ralph Curran, Richland

Walla Walla VA services top notch

On Memorial Day, we remember the men and women who died in military service to our country. Their ultimate sacrifice enabled the United States to become the greatest nation known to mankind.

So it is appropriate that we also recognize the invaluable resources for veterans which exist here in Walla Walla — the Jonathan Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, the Veterans Center (located at 1104 W. Poplar), and the Walla Walla Veterans Home.

All three provide the highest quality of service.

The VAMC has long served veterans and continues its important tradition of medical and mental health treatment.

The Vets Center provides excellent counseling and serves as a knowledgeable resource for VA benefits. It is home for DAV service officer Cathe Kujawski, a skilled veterans advocate.

The Washington State Veterans Home is on the campus of the VAMC and is unparalleled in its care of men and women in eight highly functional, individual homes.

I have been served by all three of these resources, and I could not have asked for better care. Join me in recognizing and praising the men and women who make these facilities invaluable to the veterans of southeastern Washington, northeastern Oregon and western Idaho.