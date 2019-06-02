Letters to the Editor Letters: June 2, 2019

Compassion can save a loved one

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in this country, “claiming the lives of over 47,000 people” each year.

The transgender population in our community is highly susceptible to depression and suicide.

Research published by the NIH states, “The suicide attempt rate among transgender persons ranges from 32 to 50 percent across the countries. Gender-based victimization, discrimination, bullying, violence, being rejected by the family, friends, and community; harassment by intimate partner, family members, police and public” are what influenced the suicidal behavior among transgender persons.”

Understandably, a loved one coming out as transgender can be a shocking experience to family and friends. Even if you cannot support a loved one’s decision of gender transitioning, it’s still important to show respect and compassion toward them.

Regardless of personal beliefs, these individuals have the same human value as everyone else.

As the great Fred Rogers once said, “Everyone longs to be loved. And the greatest thing we can do is to let people know that they are loved and capable of loving.”

Respect and compassion can save lives, without it lives will regrettably end.

Emerson Bevington, Pasco

Thanks to lady who paid for my coffee

I would like to thank the lady who paid for my coffee at Starbucks in Fred Meyer in Richland on May 23. That was so kind. I will pay it forward.

Carron Johnson, Richland

Campaign signs sprouting too soon

As a former candidate, I understand the need for political signs.

As a voter, I do not understand the need to have them out 3 months before the primary and 6 months before the general, as can already be seen in Richland. This may be within the laws, but I find it annoying and unnecessary and even a bit disrespectful. Same goes for posting multiple signs in the same location and waiting more than a day or two after the election to remove them.

Posting 6 weeks before the primary and 6 weeks before the general is reasonable. 2 months is pushing it. 3 months should not be tolerated.

I commend those candidates who post their signs respectfully. I will not vote for those who do not and, if you agree, you should do the same. This is the only way to stop 6 months of campaign signs.

Brett Amidan, West Richland

Why not update our old City Hall?

Sunday’s letter from Kim Guyette echoed my thoughts exactly. I thought I was the only one upset about Richland’s City Hall.

Someone I know who volunteers on city projects said that she had been told that the building’s HVAC system was beyond repair ... or something like that. Two of my engineer friends seem sure that the building could be updated. Some of us appreciate the Mid-Century look of the building and hate to see it replaced with, as Kim said, another “pit,” or another architectural mess that has nothing to do with our history.

We have a notable history from the 1940s and beyond that is beginning to attract tourism. Why are there no incentives to update buildings of that period or to require new buildings to reflect that history instead of letting any developer plan anything he thinks is cute?