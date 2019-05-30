Letters to the Editor Letters: May 30, 2019

Pelosi stymies Trump’s agenda

Pelosi and her gang of deplorables have made it impossible for President Trump to work fruitfully with Democrats in the House of Representatives. So Trump’s communications with them are off until they repent. Perhaps that just pertains to sit-down meetings, but their phone calls to the White House should be diverted and automatically routed for evaluation reports by a Department of State official in some foreign country: Lesotho? Seychelles? Trump’s decision is a great benefit for all U.S. citizens because Democrat legislation cannot be developed without some kind of communication with the President. We already have way too many laws initiated by the Progressive Socialists.

Chuck Foley, Richland

Snake River study needs to be neutral

I agree with Jeffrey Shawyer’s May 19 guest opinion that grain shipping is the most important benefit of Snake River dams,. However, it is disappointing that he resorts to cherry picking and misleading “facts.” Why is grain transport most important? Because hydropower and irrigation he cites each represent only 4% of regional/state totals. But Mr. Shawyer inflates barge traffic through the locks – grain is the bulk now, and 2.5 million tons went through Ice Harbor locks in 2016 (Army Corps Engineers), not the 10 million tons he cites. Puget Sound Chinook are not the “No. 1 food source.” A 2018 NOAA report indicates Columbia/Snake are twice as abundant.

A purpose of the Washington task force, is to identify economic harms of breaching, and potential mitigation. These are complex issues. Indeed, they have been studied before at federal level, but always with spin (as seen in Shawyer’s article) provided by special interests. I hope the state can find a truly “neutral third party” to set up and run this process. Furthermore, I hope the task force can also objectively evaluate the probability that a significant (100,000+) impact on Chinook populations would occur in the Snake River if the dams were removed.

Allan Konopka, Kennewick

Thanks to Sisters for serving our Lourdes

By month’s end, we will have observed the passing of a quiet institution that has humbly served our community for over a century.

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet answered the call to a fast growing little railroad town named Pasco in 1917 to establish a hospital. Here they have compassionately held our hands, delivered generations of babies and strived to mend our brokenness; physical, mental and spiritual. Their mission at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, now Lourdes Medical Center, has been to minister to “the dear neighbor” with the healing heart of Jesus, regardless of ability to pay.

We are already experiencing the loss of that highly respected organizational culture. Patients, employees, volunteers and friends sense the impending void as Sisters Esther Polacci and Mary Williams prepare to take their leave, because a part of us goes with them. They are retiring, but no one will come to, nor could they, replace them.

I thank God for you, dear Sisters; well done, good and faithful servants. Go in peace, know you are loved.