Letters to the Editor Mid-Columbia Symphony needs your support

Dear Tri-Cities,

Please support your Mid-Columbia Symphony! We require your support and generosity to continue to have a professional symphony in the Tri-Cities. While not always called the Mid-Columbia Symphony, it has been around under various names for a long time. In fact, next year will be the symphony’s 75th anniversary.

Ours is not a volunteer symphony, it is professional — meaning our musicians and conductors are paid for the fine work they do, and in fact underpaid compared to their counterparts in Yakima and Walla Walla. Without the community’s support, the financial viability of the MCS is frankly at risk. We need the folks who believe that symphonic music should continue to be a part of Tri-Cities life to be supporters, to buy tickets, to become sponsors or advertisers.

When you support the symphony, you also support musical education and outreach. There are a youth symphony orchestra and a cadet strings orchestra. The MCS hosts a young artists competition each year. Your generosity and support also make it possible for student musicians to attend MCS performances at free or reduced cost.

For those who may be wondering about our venue, the Richland High School Auditorium, and whether it is suitable for a professional symphony performance, I’d just like to say that this facility was designed and constructed as a community venue, not just for high school events. It is large, with comfortable seating, and excellent acoustics. We would love to have a dedicated performing arts center, but until then we appreciate our current venue for listening to wonderful music.

The MCS puts on five concerts each year, with the finale for this season, featuring a towering performance of Shostakovich’s “The Siege of Leningrad,” coming up on June 1st. We want the MCS to continue beyond our 75th season, but your support is needed to make that happen! Please contact the MCS office to find out how you can be a supporter.