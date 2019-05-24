Letters to the Editor Letters: May 24, 2019

Want to write a letter to the editor? Here are some tips Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor.

Take hard look in school elections

The status of budgets in all school districts are of course in limbo throughout the state. Some districts have looked at cutting paraeducators. Some are threatening the arts. Some have mentioned slashing special education.

Trying to figure out whether a student can go to choir or orchestra or if a student in a life skills classroom will even have a classroom funded should never be a question. Having paras, who by the way are the backbone of the school system, not know if they will have to bid for a job or even have a job is not acceptable.

As we all know, there are many hands at work in making budgets in the school districts. From the superintendent to the board, each is individually accountable. This election I urge all residents in Richland School District to look at each of your school directors up for election and ask if they have done enough in this process.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Our teachers and paras should never have to worry about their jobs, and students shouldn’t have to worry about funding for their classrooms.

It’s time to rebuild our district and become accountable for our citizens, our teachers, but most of all our students.

Matthew Bishop, Kennewick

Budget funds part of Inslee campaign

The Washington state legislative session just concluded on time but not without a few new taxes.

These come at a time when the state’s economy is at an all-time high (means high tax revenues), and the additional taxes were not placed into the “rainy day” fund but were allocated to growing the government.

One of the budgeted items was an additional $4 million for Gov. Inslee’s extra security detail as he travels around the country campaigning to be POTUS.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to remove this item but to no avail. It appears that the Washington taxpayers are contributing to Gov. Inslee’s campaign without knowing it, and whether they want to or not.

This makes one wonder if the other associated travel expenses are also being paid for in a similar manner. This certainly does not appear to be the best use of Washington taxpayers’ dollars!

Lee Roberts, Kennewick

Age limits don’t work for vices

Age limit does not work. When it was 18 kids found a way to buy them so it will be the same at 21. Now some states want to lower the voting age. They can’t smoke or drink till 21 but lets trust them to vote. What is the government thinking?

Doreen Blackburn, Kennewick

Beware of friends of Russia, Putin

Throughout thousands of years, all governments were dictatorships. The wealthiest few controlled all peasants. The world changed when America invented democracy, with its checks and balances for limiting the power of leaders. Our freedom developed a powerful middle class.

Some modern leaders continue to prefer dictatorships for controlling their people. Putin’s Russia is the world’s largest dictatorship. Russia openly plots to rule the entire world. Russia openly despises all democracies. Around 2016, some American politicians were allied with Russia’s dictatorship to manipulate America’s electoral system. We are only now beginning to learn that Russia’s computers are far-reaching.

Would Americans like to retain our democracy? Would we prefer to live in a democracy? Does anyone think that Russia would voluntarily stop manipulating America’s elections? Would it be possible to remove Russia’s presence and power over our government? Russia expects to continue ruling us. If you want to live in a democracy, then be careful to avoid those American politicians who are friendly with Russia’s dictatorship.